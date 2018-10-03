03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Friedland’s Spinoza is an attractive, likeable youngster who’s afire with new ideas.
By HELEN KAYE
The Israeli-born singer scored big in Holland with his debut album and now hopes to repeat his success here.
By DAVID BRINN
Judging BY his debut album, jazz saxophonist Itai Weissman’s decision to opt for Amsterdam rather than New York was an inspired move.
By BARRY DAVIS
A memorial wall featuring a relief of a menorah was unveiled at the spot where the Nazis in 1942 rounded up patients of what was then the Rosenburg psychiatric institution.
By JTA
The Palestinian immigrant smashed the windows of the Kosher restaurant while holding the Palestinian flag.
“Shocking! It is unbelievable that the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is playing out here, and against the Jewish Dutch community.”
The play, which is slated to premiere on Nov. 11 in the Netherlands, is set in modern times and mentions neither the Nazis nor why they murdered Anne Frank.
140,000 Jews lived in the Netherlands at the start of the Second World War, only about 30,000 survived.
PM has previously refused to define Hamas as terrorist organization, demanded Netanyahu’s arrest and trial for alleged war crimes
The Italian Football League responded to fans of Lazio football posting stickers featuring Anne Frank and antisemitic slurs in the stadium.
By REUTERS
"There is no statute of limitation on the truth.”
By BECKY BROTHMAN
It was a highly personal childhood gift.
A gripping story that takes place in the Amsterdam ghetto, 1943 – as experienced by the author’s father.
By TSWI J. HERSCHEL
Writes in guest book of Amsterdam's Anne Frank House that hopefully Holocaust victim "would have been a belieber."
Cleric who called on Muslims to kill Jewish “enemies of Allah” speaks at one of Amsterdam’s foremost forums for political debate.
By CNAAN LIPSHIZ, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Members of the Salafi group storm round-table discussion on reforming Islam in Amsterdam.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Shooter threatens to blow up 3 other malls before eventually killing himself; panicked shoppers run for cover, hide in shops.
Germany appears hardest hit by the snow, with more than 600 flights; Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport sees more than 100 cancellations.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
After winning 24 seats in parliament, Dutch politician charged with inciting hatred via "Fitna," which juxtaposes Koranic verses with violent images.
Veteran Dutch TV journalist Conny Mus had heart attack.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Amsterdam weighs use of undercover police to combat anti-Semitic acts.
Lia Kes is involved in every aspect of the design process, visiting factories, meeting with customers, and selecting dyes and recycling materials for garments.
By HOWARD BLAS
International lawyer Robert Amsterdam doesn’t shy away from using verbal heavy artillery in his battles on behalf of prominent clients.
By TIBOR KRAUSZ
The letters - together with about 10,000 photographs and other documents, but not famous diary - are at center of long-running dispute.
Dutch police ask Israel for help investigating Tel Aviv teacher suspected of molesting pupils at a Jewish school near Amsterdam.
Adapting to Jewish life in Amsterdam was a challenge for all of the Iberian conversos, but even more so for the conversas.
By RENÉE LEVINE MELAMMED
The poem was seen to suggest Nazis deserved to be commemorated along with their victims.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Homage is to be paid in a poem written by the 15-year-old relative of a Dutch SS soldier who died on Germany’s Eastern Front.
Some worry that Ralbag’s US obligations shackle Amsterdam’s Jews to his politics and business across the ocean.
Rabbi temporarily removed for signing document saying homosexuality can be "healed”; Orthodox say gays "welcome" in community.
Belgians Job Smeets and Nynke Tynagel plan to erect Holocaust-themed fence in Amsterdam.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ
Storm knocks down tree outside famous attic.
Holocaust survivor claims in a new book that Anne Frank distracted younger kids from horrors of war by telling them fairy tales.
Should we not consider at least some of the aspects of this so-called gezera?
By DANIEL SPERBER
Anglo-Israeli philosopher Yoram Hazony’s new book asserts that the Bible should be read as a work of reason, not solely one of revelation.
By SAM SOKOL
This is the first year Israel is sending an entry to the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Amsterdam, and these talented singers plan to win.
Indictment published, says phones link 4 Hezbollah suspects to Rafik Hariri assassination.
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Indictment published, says phones link 4 suspects to Rafik Hariri assasination; Sa'ad Hariri urges Nasrallah, Lebanese gov't to cooperate.
By JPOST.COM AND REUTERS
Comes after UN backed tribunal issued warrants in June for four men wanted in assassination, all of which have links to Hezbollah.
UN-backed Lebanon tribunal says Lebanese authorities have reported efforts to arrest Hezbollah members wanted for killing of ex-PM.
Zemiro was first to book his place at 2012 Games, but seemed destined to miss out on London Olympics after failing a drug test.
By ALLON SINAI
A visit to Amsterdam gives travelers a chance to explore a city that has seen Jewish flourishing, sadness.
By TANYA POWELL-JONES
Indictment identifies five networks, two of which were covert, used to call members in group.