Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Arab League: Move will fuel extremism and violence
By REUTERS,TOVAH LAZAROFF
In an urgent letter to Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, Arab League Chief Aboul-Gheit expressed his dissatisfaction with the President's decision to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
Europe, Arab League see ‘eye to eye’ on peace process, says Mogherini.
By HERB KEINON
Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the ministerial meeting would also discuss Washington's role in future Arab-Israeli peacemaking.
By REUTERS
The Arab League said it would seek a UN Security Council resolution rejecting the US move.
The organization denounced Israel's "Judaization" of the city.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Israeli police installed the metal detectors after an attack last Friday by three Israeli Arab gunmen at an entrance to the Temple Mount left two policemen dead.
By BEN LYNFIELD
“Israel cannot reap the fruits of peace before achieving peace,” he said.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Israeli soil for first time; Hamas praises the deadly Jerusalem attack 'carried out by three martyrs'.
By DANIEL J. ROTH,EYTAN HALON
In January, Jibril Rajoub, a senior Palestinian leader and Fatah official, warned that an embassy relocation is tantamount to “a declaration of war against Muslims.”
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Arab League, Egypt underline backing for a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
In an interview with the London-based Arabic-daily a-Sharq al-Awsat on Monday, Arabi cast doubt on Netanyahu's willingness implement the two-state solution and "end occupation."
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
Arab foreign ministers welcomed the French initiative and France's attempt to encourage both Israeli and Palestinian factions to the negotiations table.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Relating to the deadlock in peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians, Elaraby emphasized the importance of supporting the BDS movement, claiming that it might end Israeli settlement activities.
France recently issued the Arab League a proposed time-frame and parameters for new negotiations.
Some supplies and funds are flowing into Gaza but lack of donor funding and internal Palestinian conflicts delays Gaza reconstruction.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Arab ministers voice support for Palestinian efforts to join international conventions and treaties, including the ICC.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Abbas threatens to pursue resolution if Jerusalem refuses to resume peace negotiations.
PA chief will outline his Security Council bid before a special session with foreign ministers.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Brookings think tank is home to former Middle East envoy; Arab state’s four-year donation totals $14.8m.
Nabil el-Araby says no Israeli government took initiative seriously, therefore there's no reason to take FM seriously.
A first-time director dives headfirst into the controversial yet little known trade of sex surrogacy.
By SARAH GRUEN
Il n’y a qu’en Israël que la restriction sonore de l’appel des muezzins fait polémique
By MICHELE MAZEL
Could one envisage an Arab League summit, with Israel at the table, discussing details of a détente between Israel and the PA? Stranger things have happened.
By NEVILLE TELLER
Massive anti-Israel protests unfolded in Berlin after the US government on December 6 recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The forum allows for the Palestinians and the Arab states to issue a powerful diplomatic statement, but it lacks the impact of the UN Security Council, which also has enforcement capabilities.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Putin also spoke on the importance of synchronizing the efforts of the Arab League with those of the United Nations, the United States, the European Union and Russia.
Comments that the president made suggests that he is willing to speak to the Iranians beyond the July 20 deadline for the nuclear talks.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Trump ponders his moves—moving the US embassy, recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital—or neither.
By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE
The bill had sparked anger in the Arab sector since the beginning of the legislative process with members saying it was designed to target them.
By UDI SHAHAM
Senior Israeli officials who spoke with the Post said any summit would require an informal settlement freeze outside of established blocs.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will reportedly represent his country at the funeral of Israel's ninth president.
By ADAM RASGON
Official statements are critical of Egypt’s hard-line paper, INSS program head tells ‘Post’.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Egypt’s foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, said on Monday that a special committee of Arab League ministers will oversee the matter.
Arab League chief El-Araby said that the Americans are raising new proposals for restarting the stalled diplomatic process.
Former Jerusalem municipality coalition member Arieh King calls mayor a ‘leftist,’ files petition against decision.
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East
By MEDIA LINE
Hassan Nasrallah heaped criticism on Arab foreign ministers who accused his group of terrorism at a Sunday emergency Arab League meeting.
Jordan also revoked the license of Doha-based TV channel Al Jazeera.
At least seven Arab leaders are planning on attending the 27th Arab League summit this week in Nouakchott, Al-Arabiya reported.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
PM: Changes need to be made before adopting Arab peace plan.
Abbas and Arabi are expected to discuss the recent measures that were taken in order to solve the Palestinian issue, especially the French peace initiative.
Saudi delegation stormed out of the meeting following a speech by Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari in which he defended the Shi'ite Hashd Shaabi militia grouping.
King Al Khalifa meets with New York-based rabbi in the royal palace in Manama in order to discuss regional concerns in the Middle East.
By JEREMY SHARON
The resolution identifies the military force as voluntary, meaning no state would be required to take part.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Yemen has struggled to regain stability since mass protests in 2011.
Saudi Arabia evacuate diplomats from southern Yemeni port city of Aden due to security situation.
The Arab League is due to hold a summit of Arab leaders later this month in Sharm el-Sheik.
Expert to ‘Post’: Whether it is a nuclear armed Shi’ite Iran or ISIS, Saudi Arabia may be seeking a way to rally support.
League accuses Islamic State of crimes against humanity; US to adopt strategy of "offense"; air campaign in Iraq expands; Obama will outline plan in national address.
French newspaper Le Point reports that its reporter Nicholas Henin was tortured by Mehdi Nemmouche.
By JOSEPH STRICH
The Jordanian bank is accused of massive fund transfers to Hamas leaders, institutions, and families of Hamas members and suicide bombers.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,FRANK G. RUNYEON
One of the suspects who confessed to the murder of the Palestinian teenager may attempt to plead temporary insanity.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Mayor Barkat commissions unmanned aerial vehicles to monitor at-risk stops along capital’s light rail.
Instead of “facilitating” Jewish statehood as Balfour had pledged, the British were now blocking it. If a Jewish state were to come into being, it would be despite British obstruction of the Balfour
By RAFAEL MEDOFF
The Arab countries were afraid of being caught in public as supporting their Israeli “mistress” rather than their Palestinian “wife.”
By ELIE PODEH
In approaching Middle East peace, Trump should focus on the attainable, not the improbable
By ILAN EVYATAR
Representatives of Arab states would be sitting there together with the Palestinians, and which side do you think they’d support?
By GILAD SHARON
To toot his own horn for being a “trailblazer,” Abbas declared August 1 an annual “Freedom of Opinion and Speech Day in Palestine.”
By RUTHIE BLUM
I cannot figure out why European countries are responsible to settle these refugees.
By JOEL H. GOLOVENSKY
Let’s look at the typical profile of the “lone wolf” in the West. Abdulazeez was born in Kuwait in 1990 to a Palestinian father, and he carried a Jordanian travel document, not Kuwaiti citizenship.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Qatar won its bid on December 2, 2010. Fifteen days later, vegetable grocer Mohamed Bouazizi torched himself in Tunisia, touching off mayhem across the Arab world.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
International Holocaust Remembrance Day was commemorated this week.
By Mati WAGNER
The US might also profit from Arab regional engagement on the Israeli-Palestinian front.
By BRIAN REEVES
The UN chief castigates the Middle East’s only democracy as it acts in self-defense against the blood-thirsty Hamas death-cult.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
The refusal of American and Western policymakers to understand the Arab/Islamic world in its own cultural terms has fueled decades of futile peacemaking.
By JONATHAN ROSENBLUM
The real reason for what the world is calling a “cycle of violence” is the phony peace process that US Secretary of State John Kerry spent months trying to broker.
For a change, let’s keep an ear to the ground and take notice of the approaching disaster. If we don’t deal with it now, the situation will just get worse.
By NACHMAN SHAI
Not only is the fundamental asymmetry between Jewish and Arab mindsets not understood abroad, but there’s no inclination to even consider it.
By SARAH HONIG