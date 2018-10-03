aryeh deri

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Taibeh resident Hassan Taher Shir Yusuf planned several attacks including a car bomb attack against city's police station.
Representatives of 21 organizations from around the world will not be allowed to enter Israel's borders; "We have switched from defense to offense," says minister in charge.
Beaches around the Kinneret will start their summer bathing season on April 22, In Tel Aviv, Netanya, Herzliya, Rishon Lezion and Ashkelon, beaches will have partial service from April 24.
The statement came in stark contrast to an earlier statement by the Reform Movement.
La victoire du candidat centriste sera considérée comme un revers salutaire infligé au populisme
People with high social status are perceived as insincere when they apologize for a transgression.
Eilat Mayor Meir Yitzhak Halevy (Likud) promised that shops would remain open on Saturday.
The interior minister said: I answered every question, everything is all right.
Israelis have long complained that drawn-out investigations, often leaked to the media, have undercut politicians and their right to due process.
No holes in coalition support for Netanyahu remaining in office until Attorney General determines his fate.
Deri is suspected of tax offenses, money laundering and breach of trust.
A controversial bill to prevent further stores from opening on the sabbath may face new obstacles in the Knesset.
The two party leaders have been bitter enemies since Deri ousted Yishai as Shas chairman in 2013.
Haskel responded that she would not give into what she called "bullying by the new chairman of the coalition."
Even people who have no Polish connections, feel the need to create greater awareness of the Holocaust
The cartoon’s title “Work Accident,” a phrase used when Hamas and other terrorist operatives accidentally blow themselves up while constructing a bomb.
The death of MK Yehuda Glick’s wife, Yaffa, Monday morning became a political issue, as the coalition struggled to get enough votes for 'minimarkets bill' to pass.
Here’s hoping for more good news in 2018.
The grocery law, if passed, would give the interior minister the authority to block bylaws passed by municipal authorities that allow grocery stores and other businesses to open on Shabbat.
The bill, which will require stores to receive permission from the Interior Minister to remain open on Saturdays, passed a first reading 59-54.
Religious disagreement? Or race war?
Professional soccer matches have been staged on Saturdays since the establishment of the state, but this practice was challenged in 2015 by the Movement for a Jewish and Democratic State.
Deri apologized on Monday for comments about Chief Rabbi Shlomo Amar in leaked phone call.
“Behold, I give my support to our faithful emissary who works for the sake of Heaven, who respects and appreciates our rabbis and the merit of many rests in his hands."
The phone conversation sheds light on Deri's insecurities about his future as the Shas leader.
The Israel Police is shifting its focus in the case against Interior Minister Arye Deri from economic-related charges to ethics-related criminal offenses, Channel 2 News reported on Tuesday.
Deri was questioned five times by the Lahav 433 National Fraud Unit. He is suspected of tax offenses, money laundering and breach of trust.
The cigar-chomping attorney’s clients included Dimona nuclear whistle-blower Mordechai Vanunu, convicted Iran collaborator Nahum Manbar, KGB spy Shabtai Kalmanovich and Interior Minister Arye Deri.
The resignation ends a two week saga over Gueta's attendance at a gay wedding.
Efforts are still afoot, however, to formulate a way for Gueta to keep his seat while apologizing for having publicly discussed the wedding.
The newest development in the crisis that ensued after the High Court's decision to make Israel draft a new law or else draft all the haredim.
Interior Minister Arye Deri was questioned regarding three separate incidents.
MK Yair Lapid claims that Israel at this time does not have any major existential threats.
While attacking the religious-Zionist community, the minister took particular aim at the Tzohar rabbinical association which has gained great popularity with traditional and secular Israelis
Israeli Jewish children campaign for their mother to be able to gain permanent citizenship
Arye Deri made the claim at a closed conference, singling out the Tzohar rabbinical association.
‘Only country that really acted rapidly was Israel,’ says Neda Amin, who was threatened with deportation from Turkey.
Arye Deri faces a number of corruption charges.
Minister suspected of tax offenses, money laundering, breach of trust Interior.
Azmi Bishara allegedly gave information to Hezbollah during the Second Lebanon War and fled the country while under investigation.
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri also argued that it had been Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit and not himself who had initiated the conversion law.
Haredi leaders Deri and Gafni storm out of meeting but return later to continue negotiations.
Leaders call to scrap bill, warn of crisis between Israel and Diaspora.
The haredi parties are extremely concerned that the High Court will intervene on the side of those demanding a state-recognized egalitarian section.
"I have met more convicts in my five years in politics than in my entire life before that," says Yesh Atid leader.
Shas chairman Deri continues to downplay the ongoing police investigation, saying that he is "100% confident" in himself despite the mounting allegations.
Deri downplayed the investigation telling Channel 10 in an interview on Sunday that “I am 100% confident in myself, thank God.”
Shas leader Arye Deri faces serious allegations of corruption, and it doesn't seem like he can make it through this new slew of accusations.
Deri was sentenced to a three-year jail sentence in 2000.
Citizens must lead the way in the battle against political corruption.
According to the new directives, the registration process can only begin on a predesignated date, and must also end at a specific date.
Onion-tears scandal embarrasses Shas leader
"This sort of intolerance will drive non-haredi people out of Jerusalem."
Deri says: “Any recognition by the Knesset of communities with a different type of Judaism will create questions that you will have to deal with."
Every recent interior minister has supported the initiative.
Deri said two new cities were being planned for the haredi community, one in the South and one in the North, claiming that the housing crisis was most severe in the haredi sector.
Deri: “If such a miracle like this can happen we have already reached the days of the Messiah, therefore we are really in the era of the birth pangs of the Messiah."
Shas chairman questions why Reform, Conservatives have no attachment to Western Wall. Comments termed “ugly and crass” by Reform leader.
Interior minister aims to boost power of religious establishment
Deri pointed out that even in the Channel 2 poll, Yesh Atid would not be able to form a government without the backing of Shas and United Torah Judaism that Lapid will not receive.
Report: Channel 10 appointee dated ex-wife of Shas leader’s brother.
NGOs: Why wasn’t Yigal Amir’s citizenship revoked?
With only Justice Neal Hendel dissenting, the High Court majority made two points to clear the cloud hanging over Deri’s head.
Herzog strategist called him pitiful on Twitter
The Shas leader, who was born in Meknes, Morocco, has used Mimouna to highlight the culture of Moroccan immigrants and others who came from North African countries.
Poll: 83% of Israelis believe their politicians are corrupt
According to Channel 2, the associate is suspected of two offenses that are among the most severe corruption charges in the Israeli penal code.
Party officials were concerned the event would either become too much of a protest rally that could harm Deri's case or have an embarrassingly poor turnout.
State argues new probe should not impact his ministerial appointment.
Shas leader showed up for Sunday's cabinet meeting and maintains a full work schedule ahead of questioning under caution that is expected to take place later this week.
Movement for Quality of Government wants the interior minister fired.
"I asked that they accelerate the process, to do it as quickly as possible," interior minister says.
Rivals of the Shas chairman expressed satisfaction and hope that the alleged scandal will lead to the end of his career.
Heavy political pressure from several sources has been brought to bear in recent months over the rabbinical judges appointments process.
Liberman says government dresses as right-wing every day, not just on Purim.
The cancellation of the Press Ordinance does not apply to broadcast or online journalism.
“We call on the Israeli government to end the lack of planning and housing,” Arab figure involved in issue tells Post.
The Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel opposes Deri’s appointment because he previously held the same exact position, but was forced to resign in 1993 amid a corruption investigation.
Court to deliberate and perhaps rule Tuesday on a petition by the Movement for Quality Government to prevent Shas chairman from retaining his title as A-G.
A significant decrease in the price for public transportation took effect Monday. Deri celebrated it with fanfare by boarding a bus in Jerusalem.
Premier received portfolio when Shas leader Arye Deri gave it up' by law, the prime minister automatically receives abdicated portfolios for 90 days.
Likud slams Liberman for echoing Herzog’s ‘babbling’
The new opposition leader’s uniqueness lies not in his social roots, but in his corporate career and political virginity.
Arye Deri’s return to the Interior Ministry baffles jurists, feeds a victimhood culture and cements Benjamin Netanyahu’s political design.
Very little remains of the young, corruption-free Deri of his younger years.
Interior Minister Arye Deri demonstrated a lack of humanity in expecting a bereaved husband to hurry from his wife’s Shiva to the Knesset to vote for his bill.
Israeli PM Netanyahu is a great orator, he’s a master showman, and he quickly demonstrated the extent to which Israel has been taken out of “the proposed myth of isolation.”
Service in the IDF is a halachic duty incumbent upon every Jew living in the State of Israel.
Deri further launched his attack against Tzohar in the context of us being a religious Zionist organization.
Even before the turmoil regarding the corruptions allegations Arye Deri faces emerged, it was pretty clear that his nomination as interior minister was a bad idea.
Because we understand that power corrupts, we limit the powers of our elected officials.
While the political futures of Deri and Herzog are at stake, the political health of the nation is infinitely more important.
Deri’s declaration was absolute, as he told Channel 2: “We won’t sit in a government that recognizes the Reform, not over the Western Wall, not for marriage and not for divorce.”
Aryeh Deri, the convicted felon who heads Shas, wants to derail the government’s plan to establish a pluralistic prayer area at the Western Wall where Jewish men and women can worship together.
It’s not enough to demand a seven-year hiatus before an ex-con can return to politics – it shouldn’t be allowed to happen at all.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apparently had no qualms about handing the Interior Ministry back to Arye Deri, a convicted felon who went to prison for bribery and corruption.
Shas's Deri enlists help of vegetable to enhance his sorrow at the passing of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef in 2015 video that went viral on Sunday.