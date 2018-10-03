03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
‘There’s a lot of life here,’ Lt.-Col. Ariyeh Berger tells the Post.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Investigators found “pictures of ISIS members taken in locations around the world” on phone belonging to perpetrator of February 7 stabbing.
By BEN HARTMAN
Dozens of protesters block entrance to city.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"The moment we hear the siren, hundreds of people freeze and begin to ask - what will I be doing for the next hour? Should I leave my house or not? What will I do tomorrow?"
By NOAM AMIR/MAARIV HASHAVUA
The radical brigades say they fired at Israel on Wednesday because Hamas killed an Islamic State supporter.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,LAHAV HARKOV,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Rocket attacks from Gaza continue despite Israel's warnings.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,LAHAV HARKOV
A spokesman for the Lachish regional police, including Ashkelon, said they have nothing to do with the initiative.
From soup to nuts, Gazpacho fills the bill. The kosher menu is quite extensive, with a wide array of salads, pastas, fish and meat dishes.
By SHAWN RODGERS
Georgian pianist Alexander Korsantia returns to Israel for a series of concerts.
By MAXIM REIDER
The 8-day Pillar of Defense in 2012 seemed to have no long-term effect on housing prices in places hard-hit by rockets.
By NIV ELIS
The government will back NIS 100 million in new loans to small businesses in the 40 km radius around Gaza.
The Israel Meteorological Service expects local showers and thunderstorms to continue throughout Thursday from the North to the Negev.
By ORIT BROWN AGAMI/MAARIV
"If we don't win here, the sand that is currently saving the cliff will be thrown into the deep sea," says Environmental Protection Minister.
By SHARON UDASIN
Air force carries out retaliatory strike in Strip after terrorists in Gaza fire volley of rockets toward Israel.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Rocket defense system targets at least 2 projectiles from Strip; 3rd rocket lands in Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Rockets hit open areas of Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council, no injuries or damage; latest in string of rocket attacks.
Terrorists in Gaza Strip fire projectile toward Ashkelon Coast Regional Council; no injuries reported.
Hours earlier, Palestinian terrorists fired a salvo of rockets from Gaza at southern Israel. Two of the rockets were intercepted over the city of Asheklon by an Iron Dome anti-rocket battery.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Earlier in the day the IAF attacked two targets in the coastal territory following a morning rocket attack on Israel.
Iron Dome intercepts 5 rockets fired at Ashkelon from Gaza; additional rocket lands in open area; no injuries reported.
By yaakov lappin
Security forces searching area for remnants of projectile; no injuries, damage reported.
The Israel Allies caucus Foundation has coordinated a fact-finding mission for the US congressmen.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
With capacity of some 840 megawatts, the Dorad Energy Ltd. facility will generate electricity using natural gas.
Faced on its own turf with violence sparked by Gaza, the EU has taken Israel’s side against Hamas, but for reasons that are less about us and more about them.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Uzbekistan Airways was one of 300-plus exhibitors at the 20th International Mediterranean Tourism Market.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
In the new Barzilai program, doctors will be exposed to theoretical and practical studies on how to run a hospital or community health facilities.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
UJA-Federation of New York Operation Protective Edge Solidarity Mission is touring Tel Aviv and cities in the hardest-hit areas in South.
Finance Minister Yair Lapid and Health Minister Yael German announced their decision during a tour of Barzilai Medical Center.
Gvanim Ba’café provides many shades of assistance.
By JOSH HASTEN
Lev Echad’s thousands of volunteers help ease life in the South.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
Dego became the first Ethiopian-Israeli soccer coach to guide a team in the top flight this past Sunday.
By ALLON SINAI
The report also showed a decrease in the number of responders who said it was acceptable to joke about or make harmful comments about people with disabilities.
By SARAH LEVI
The police studied the most effective problem-oriented community policing theories and implemented them into practice.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The Tamar offshore field supplies Israel with some 65 percent of its energy needs.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Ben-Basat had twice given Haifa the lead in the first half, scoring in the 17th and 27th minutes.
It seemed set to drop two more points against a battling Ashkelon, which maintained a goalless deadlock for over 90 minutes.
Palestinian media reports say Israel fired back with artillery, targeting Hamas outposts in the Gaza Strip.
A 16-year-old girl from Ashkelon was arrested on suspicion of extorting, abusing, and forcing a 13-year-old girl into prostitution.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Itamar Shimoni accused of obtaining hush money to cover for sex crimes.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Gazpacho is a delightful kosher Mediterranean bistro in Ashkelon.
By JASON MESKIN
Young members of the Ashkelon community assisted in uncovering archeological finds in an effort to educate them about their past.
"With this discovery we are close to unlocking the secrets of their origins," says archaeologist.
Five short months after his arrest on suspicion of rape and taking bribes the Ashkelon Mayor returned to city hall.
Police arrived at the family home in Holon, where they were sitting shiva for Ilana, to inform the children that their father had been found dead as well.
“Itamar is an amazing man who in recent years has been tormented and subjected to threats and an unprecedented witch hunt,” says Revital Shimoni.
Shimoni is one of five suspects arrested by police on Tuesday.
City sets up situation room.
By SHARON UDASIN,BEN HARTMAN,JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Three suspects found with metal detector and digging equipment claim they were looking for "worms to go fishing."
In Domrani's absence, his men have been fighting a territorial war to maintain control over empire in southern Israel.
Move expected to last for a week or two.
The Ashkelon Academic College has become the first in the country to establish a bachelor’s degree program for students in health promotion and disease prevention.
The PM and Likud MK Danon each held Likud events at the same time.
MKs Gamliel, Akunis spar over spot in cabinet.
"Tomorrow I'm going to bury two of my friends... just as I am going to bury my trust in the Israeli government," says Eshkol head.
Residents in South dodge projectile attacks from Gaza as early morning rocket strike lightly injures 39 in Ashkelon.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Donations from around Israel were delivered to Israeli and new Olim families in Ashkelon, Beersheba, Sderot, and Netivot, the Trauma Center in Ofakim.
By RACHEL SALES
The lack of pomp found in the larger hotels, with their expensive shops and grand receptions, makes for a refreshing and intimate environment.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
From history to sun and sand, escape rooms and beyond, Ashkelon has it all.
By MEITAL SHARABI
A visit to the embattled southern city, where running to the bomb shelter has become routine.
By ARIEL ZILBER
The violent struggle between the Domrani, Shlomo families has battered the Lachish Region with shootings, assassinations; What are police doing about it?
By AMIR ZOHAR
The tremendous advances made by Beersheba over the past 25 years has largely been the realization of Ben-Gurion’s dream to see the desert bloom.
Ashkelon: From the Neolithic to the hi-tech era.mm
By MIRIAM KRESH
What started out as a strictly social group for Ashkelon’s Anglos has evolved into a help group for new immigrants and people in need – locally and nationwide.
By MAXINE LIPTZEN DOROT
Ashkelon is fast becoming the new capital of the South.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
Lizards and lilies abound in Hof Ashkelon where, up until a few weeks ago, lay the remains of rockets fired from Gaza.
By EYAL LEVY
Ashkelon and Beersheba youth enjoy ‘cease-fire time’ in the North.
By COMPILED BY TAMARA ZIEVE
Eight arrests of southern Israel crime family members reveal hi-tech means to carry out hits on mob boss Shalom Domrani's organization.
15 years after his father was killed in an infamous mob hit, Yossi Buhbut met same fate following reported romantic dispute.
Victim managed to flee his car on his own and was taken to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba.
Man barricaded himself with niece in apartment; after hours of negotiations police rappel down side of building to free girl.
No one was injured, but serious damage caused to 3 cars; lawyer worked several cases against organized crime figures.
Reinforced security include undercover unit, plainclothes detectives
and border police; show of force meant mainly to calm residents.
Reported mobster critically injured in explosion; senior police official says bombing “as grave as a terrorist attack.”
Police Chief Danino vows to wage an unyielding war on organized crime after car bomb kills associate of mobster Shalom Domrani .
Blast leaves one senior associate of mobster Shalom Domrani dead and another gravely injured.
Forces found an orphaned filly running around her mother's dead body in an area of Gaza filled with heavy fighting and took her back to Israel with them.
US secretary of state meets with UN's Ban in capital; scheduled to meet with Netanyahu before traveling to Ramallah for talks with Abbas.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Kerry in Cairo cites Egyptian cease-fire proposal as framework to end violence, says Hamas ‘has a fundamental choice to make.’
By HERB KEINON
PM calls on international diplomats to support Israeli efforts to defend itself, take "moral stand" against Hamas.
The system has also shot down over two dozen Palestinian rockets that were launched on Friday at Israeli towns in the south.
A rocket fell in Anat Suisse's backyard, blowing in the doors and smashing the windows of her home.
Rabbinical Courts Administration said that the sign had been posted by a local worker without the knowledge of the management.
By JEREMY SHARON
Lachish region police said that the men were arrested largely because in the video the location of the strike can be seen.
Ashkelonites were unimpressed after Lapid approved funding for indirect damages to businesses harmed by the security situation.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Foreign Ministers run for shelter twice in what Liberman called the strongest way to show a visitor what Israelis are experiencing.
Speaking during visit to man wounded in rocket attack, Liberman claims his proposed occupation of Gaza meant to ensure security, not build settlements.
Italy currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU; Mogherini was taken to Ashdod by Foreign Minister Avigdor Liberman.
A reporter’s notebook from the border with the Strip.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Most disturbing in this strange saga is the hypothetical scenario wherein Newsweek is being exploited in a non-too-subtle attempt to besmirch Israel.
By JPost Editorial
The country’s coastal cities are justifiably famous for their long, beautiful beaches, where swimmers can enjoy themselves in safety and which offer facilities for all ages.
By ANN GOLDBERG
Police detain construction workers who damaged relic and concealed finding.
Peace has returned to Ashkelon and Ashdod, and the hotels are open for business.