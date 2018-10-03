Attorney-General

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The US Attorney General reportedly hid his contact with Russia's ambassador, and is now being called on to resign amid the controversy following the revelation of this information on Wednesday.
By REUTERS
Adalah attorney Fady Khoury wrote last month in a letter to Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit that the department should be closed because its activities are illegal.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Israel says the guard fired in self-defense after being stabbed by a screwdriver-wielding Jordanian workman.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Earlier in February, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan had expressed frustration that his initiative was meeting opposition from Mandelblit.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,HERB KEINON
Mandelblit ordered Netanyahu to transfer his authorities on issues where he has a conflict of interest to another minister.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,NIV ELIS
The natural gas outline is the result of some eight months of negotiations.
By SHARON UDASIN,LAHAV HARKOV
Letter filed to A-G urges action in face of "real danger to churches and Christian communities in Israel."
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Outgoing A-G fought organized crime and led indictments against Olmert, Katsav and Hirchson.
By DAN IZENBERG
Can a defense lawyer for 3 decades shift gears and prosecute?
In inaugural address, Weinstein vows to closely cooperate with justice minister.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Ultimately, Avichai Mandelblit was appointed attorney-general but the police said that they were cracking down on the attempted bribery scheme in any case
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
"... it does not make sense to pass on recommendations in a way which could be interpreted as circumventing the High Court."
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,UDI SHAHAM
Bill emphasizes overall economic gains over liquidation and punishing debtors.
There are approximately 38,000 African migrants in Israel, 20,000 of whom reportedly were mailed Sunday’s ultimatum.
By HERB KEINON,DANIEL K. EISENBUD
But the bottom line again is, even if Netanyahu’s lawyers lose that argument to avoid indictment and conviction, it will almost certainly get her out of jail time.
Sara Netanyahu's lawyer reveals for the first time Netanyahu’s defenses regarding allegedly fraudulent food orders made in 2010 and 2013.
The decision comes following a petition to the High Court of Justice by the head of the municipal council of the Palestinian village of Jalud and the Yesh Din NGO.
By JEREMY SHARON
Deputy attorney-general for Criminal Affairs Shlomo (Mumi) Lemberger made the point in a letter he sent on Sunday to the national head of investigations for the police.
The attorney-general said the authority’s work was of 'very high quality and professional,' and that it has become more crucial as 'fighting terrorism financing.'
The indictment said that Hazan had hurled the chairman into a railing, cursed out the mayor and threatened to get them thrown out of their jobs.
The High Court of Justice and the state, including Mandelblit, have until recently held that private Palestinian property cannot be seized for the public good of settlers.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
A haredi husband has been reluctant to grant his wife a divorce, and the courts believe his father is financially supporting his recalcitrance.
The Attorney-General’s Office thinks that all of its decisions are defensible from what it knew at the time.
Raz Nizri: State could appoint special defender for detainees.
A full year has passed since police recommended that the prime minister's wife be indicted.
Protesters decry AG Avichai Mandelblit's policy of protecting the prime minister in corruption cases.
By JOY BERNARD
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, and their closest advisers met at least twice Wednesday.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Arbiv is suspected of having close ties with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto, who was convicted of bribery in 2016.
The Attorney-General and Deputy Defense Minister stated that dealing with the coordinated campaign of incitement and harassment against haredi soldiers was of critical importance.
Petition also challenges A-G’s authority over Justice Ministry oversight czar.
Many of the defendants listed were previously indicted in a criminal case in 2012.
Israeli media have focused in the past on food and beverage expenses at Netanyahu's official and private homes.
Mandelblit’s letter, made public Wednesday, washing his hands of the Kotel deal controversy, was about as awkward as it gets.
Right wing politicians slammed the general following his remarks at a conference in Herzliya Thursday.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The reports follow the 15 hours of questioning on Thursday of Ari Harow, Netanyahu’s former chief of staff, who was placed under a five-day house arrest.
By GIL HOFFMAN,CORAL BRAUN
andelblit stated his position is that legislators should examine this issue as well in their amendment of the surrogacy law.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Nitzan spent much of his career arguing before the High Court on a range of issues, but especially regarding security-related issues.
WoW announced earlier this week that it intended to stage the first ever Birkat Cohanot, or women’s priestly blessing, this coming Sunday.
Movement for Quality of Government wants the interior minister fired.
Mrs. Netanyahu herself filed an appeal on February 25 against the Jerusalem Labor Court’s findings that she was an abusive employer.
Mandelblit waters down legislation that would withhold state monies from ‘un-Zionist’ cultural institutions.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI,YONAH JEREMY BOB
On Friday, the Joint List said it “rejects and condemns the incitement led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."
By LAHAV HARKOV,HERB KEINON,YONAH JEREMY BOB
Mandelblit: Law is not a purpose – it is a means to serve society, to defend on all human rights.
Politicians on the Right and Left in December distanced themselves from Im Tirtzu’s tactics.
Ruling paves way for political career; Harpaz Affair saga closes in after over 5 years; Weinstein still slams Ashkenazi for conduct unbecoming.
The decision paves the way for Mandelblit to take his place among the most acclaimed public service lawyers in Israel's history.
Ideally, Weinstein would like a decision some days before January 31, his last day on the job, so that he can make a final decision about whether the prime minister’s wife will face indictment.
Avichai Mandelblit – a force to be reckoned with and an unfolding mystery: Where will he take the country on issues of religion and state, law of war, settlements, civil rights vs national security?
Part of Shaked’s view on eliminating the selection committee related to a broader opinion that currently the government is over-regulated.
Honeinu lawyer Adi Keidar lashed out at Nizri for his visit, accusing him of violating his clients' rights by speaking with the defendants without the presence of their counsel.
NGO Citizens for Good Governance and Social and Legal Justice petitions to block Avichai Mandelblit’s appointment as attorney-general.
Committee ignores Shaked request for a list of 3 final candidates.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,LAHAV HARKOV
Report states record keeping was deficient in 49% of such frozen cases.
Eliezer Goldberg also makes recommendations to address state prosecutors’ strikes.
A-G Yehuda Weinstein announced at a special hearing that he opposed the motion to open fire at stone throwers, despite the PM's Office's statement that the draft was presented with his consent.
By DANA SOMBERG/MAARIV HASHAVUA
The 45-day extension – which still needs approval by the government on Monday - could indicate that despite the controversy circling in recent days around Erdan’s selection of Hirsch, he does not intend to back down from his selection, despite the controversy.
By BEN HARTMAN
The committee is led by former Supreme Court President Asher Grunis.
It is time to restore the government’s authority to appoint an attorney general of its choosing.
By DANIEL FRIEDMANN
We are liable to witness the forming of an unholy alliance between the Internet giants and the state, and the critically wounded victims will be us, the citizens.
By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
“Pray for the welfare of the government. For if it were not for fear of it, one man would swallow his fellow alive (Avot 3:3).”
By YEDIDIA STERN
The contrast in Mandelblit’s approaches to the two divisive issues illuminates the basic dysfunctionality of the government.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
President Trump fired Yates over policy differences. It may have been unwise for him to do so, but it was clearly within his authority.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
The lack of transparency in Weinstein’s work makes it difficult to evaluate whether he did his job properly.
By GUY LURIE
As Mandelblit prepares to take office, let's hope he considers and reflects on Weinstein's successes and shortcomings.
By DR. GUY LURIE
Sessions currently represents Alabama in the upper chamber, and was the first US senator to endorse Trump for president.
By MICHAEL WILNER