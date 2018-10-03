03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Diego Audero Bottero, an Italian-born educator who provides guided tours in Italian at Auschwitz, was met with the slogan "Poland for Poles" when he returned home.
By AMY SPIRO
Despite continuing efforts to put Nazi war criminals on trial, the old age and failing health of suspected perpetrators often prove to be a stumbling block for prosecutors.
By EYTAN HALON
Launched in 2012 by the country’s branch of the Chabad Hasidic movement, the program takes hundreds of Jewish men and women aged 18-28 on fully subsidized trips each spring to Europe.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
“Auschwitz is the most bitter lesson on how evil ideologies can lead to hell on earth."
By HERB KEINON
The menu included spicy pumpkin soup, kasha cooked “in the oven.”
By JTA
In addition to an apology, a member of The Landlord’s Union made a donation to the Auschwitz Memorial.
Oskar Groenig, the "Bookkeeper of Auschwitz," was sentenced to 4 years in 2015 but has yet to start his sentence.
By REUTERS
The constitutional court rejected the argument by Groening's lawyers that imprisonment at his advanced age would violate his right to life.
The judge at a court in the town of Oswiecim said he was surprised that a yeshiva student would desecrate the site.
Prisoner Marcel Nadjari wrote how he witnessed thousands of people stuffed into the gas chambers "like sardines" while the Nazis used whips to move as many people as possible.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Fricker’s alleged belittling of the Holocaust triggered outrage in Switzerland, causing him to resign on Saturday.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The new warehouse was created to better preserve the historically-significant artifacts previously worn by inmates of the Nazi concentration and extermination camp.
By JOY BERNARD
Hubert Zafke was found unfit to stand trial for his role in the murder of more than 3,600 people in Auschwitz.
During police questioning, Hubert Zafke initially denied having been present at Auschwitz but later admitted that he had been there.
Marek Olszewski, who has held his post since March, also suggested a similar move for the Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw.
The German installation was canceled after outrage over the exhibit.
The sketchbook drawings, watercolor paintings and more reveal the brutal reality of camp life.
The Anne Frank Center condemned the video.
Simone Veil was one of France's "Most cherished personalities."
Show based on 'The Boy in the Striped Pajamas' called "outrageously insensitive."
Scharmer said the verdict against Hanning is not legally binding as appeals were still pending at Germany's highest court.
The card, dating from 1944, is a rare document depicting the daily life of Nazi guards in the infamous concentration camp.
March to focus on preserving memory of Holocaust in a world without survivors.
Orthodox educators provide guides with insight into experiences of observant prisoners.
Immediately following the incident museum security secured the area and police were called.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"In a sense, speaking about the humanity of the perpetrators and showing they were human is an extremely important warning for us today and for the future generations."
Items include jewelry, watches, brushes, keys, buttons and other "unusual, symbolic traces of the victims."
By ARIANE MANDELL
The 2,053,000 visitors is a record number in the history of the Museum, which this year will mark the 70th anniversary of its creation.
'“The Bauhaus movement has enough lovely projects that make it unnecessary to insult the memory” of approximately 1 million Jews who were murdered at Auschwitz-Birkenau.'
Now, the last of the survivors are dying. We, the ones who have heard the horrors directly from the ones who lived them, must continue to send our children to bear witness.
By SHOSHANNA KEATS-JASKOLL
The former Nazi officer said he was not entitled to ask forgiveness from the victims of the holocaust, only from God.
"The advantage the model offers is that I get a better overview of the camp and can recreate the perspective of a suspect."
She was charged with 260,000 counts of accessory to murder, connected to her work at the Nazi concentration camp as the radio operator of the commandant there.
Trudeau reportedly made a point of visiting the Auschwitz memorial following the NATO summit in Warsaw.
Trudeau insisted on visiting the notorious death camp where more than a million Jews were systematically murdered by the Nazis during the Second World War.
Former editor-in-chief of German newspaper claims that he had Netanyahu covertly smuggle Auschwitz plans out of the country to be taken to Yad Vashem.
By ASHER WEBER
Right Left With Heels, a surrealistic play by Sebastian Majewski, tracks a pair of high-heeled shoes made from the skin of a Jewish prisoner murdered in Auschwitz.
By TOM TUGEND
Jewellery hidden for decades in relic seized by German Nazis is discovered on the site of Auschwitz-Birkenau death and concentration camp.
Some one million people, most of them Jews, were murdered by the Nazis in the death camp.
Reinhold Hanning is being charged by a German court with being an accessory to the murder of at least 170,000 people.
Kertesz won the Nobel Prize for works the judges said portrayed the Nazi death camps as "the ultimate truth" about how low human beings could fall.
Germany is holding what are likely to be its last trials linked to the Holocaust, in which more than six million people, mostly Jews, were killed by the Nazis.
Poland's president spoke of anti-Semitism as not only hateful to Jews, but also disrespectful to the memory of those who risked their lives to save them.
Pontiff's July visit will make him the third head of the Catholic Church to make a pilgrimage to the infamous death camp
By SAM SOKOL
Guccini wrote “The Song of the Child in the Wind (Auschwitz)” in 1964, when he was a university student.
While Hanning admitted to his guard duties in a statement to the prosecution, he denied involvement in mass killings.
Participants in the program, typically high school students, walk the 3-kilometer path from Auschwitz to Birkenau on Holocaust Remembrance Day before touring the Nazi death factory.
Nearly 80 percent of the visitors are guided by museum educators in one of 20 languages.
The teens were found to have hidden in their bags fragments of a hair clipper, glass from the barracks and buttons.
Rainer Höss, the grandson of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss, is active in Holocaust education and preaches tolerance.
By TAL BASHAN
The phrase "Arbeit Macht Frei," which, when translated to English means "work sets you free," was written at the end of a document submitted as evidence into a banking inquiry.
A travers une exposition présentée à Tel-Aviv, l’Autriche se penche sur le passé de sa société de chemins de fer et reconnaît sa contribution décisive au génocide commis par les nazis
By BARRY DAVIS
Le 27 janvier 1945, le camp d’Auschwitz était libéré. Cette date marque également la Journée internationale dédiée à la mémoire des victimes de l’Holocauste
By ROBERT SPIRA
Le devoir de mémoire conserve tout son sens et n’a jamais semblé aussi impératif
By MICHELE MAZEL
David Ariel est un ancien passager de l’Exodus. Il revient sur cette aventure toujours aussi vive dans sa mémoire
By MAXINE LIPTZEN DOROT
Poles have fought for years against suggestions Poland was at least partly responsible for camps where millions of people, mostly Jews, were killed by Nazi Germany.
By REUTERS,JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Groening, who is physically frail, was sentenced to four years in prison in 2015, in one of the last cases against a surviving Nazi.
He was one of four men in the escape plan involving stolen SS uniforms and weapons, and the truck of Rudolf Hess.
Oskar Groening was sentenced to four years in prison in 2015 for his role in the murder of 300,000 people at Auschwitz.
Holocaust denial is illegal in Germany.
"A somber reminder of the importance of the court’s mandate to fight impunity for the perpetrators of such atrocities."
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Mayor DeBlasio: "New York City is proud to honor his memory."
Court sentences member of German far-left, ultra-nationalist party to eight months in prison for displaying Nazi-themed tattoo.
In Auschwitz's commemorative book, Francis wrote in Spanish: "Lord, have mercy on your people. Lord, forgiveness for so much cruelty".
German court rulings have established a precedent for the conviction of Nazi concentration camp employees for being guilty of accessory to murder.
The Polish envoy was summoned to the Foreign Ministry to hear Israeli objections.
Esawi Frej sends protest letter to UN secretary-general.
Miri Mesika, David D’or and Amir Benayoun will sing in Hebrew, English and Arabic.
President Reuven Rivlin said he would present copies to his friend German President Frank Walter Steinmeier, and to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Itzchak Mayer says that one of the things hindering the Jewish people is the tendency to allow themselves to be seen as victims, both among themselves and by gentiles.
By SARAH LEVI
Prizewinning and prolific journalist, author and translator Ruth Bondy died on Tuesday at age 94.
The Israeli high school is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
Museum demands Israel return Holocaust-era items
Since 2006, Poland marks June 14 to remember victims of camps.
"I am going to the State of Israel. My country and ours. And I understand, thanks to you, what my country gives me, but mainly - what I need to give of myself to the country."
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Yisrael Kristal, a resident of Haifa who survived Auschwitz, was handed a certificate by the Guinness World Records.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,JEREMY SHARON
The Gerontology Research Group reached out to a grandson of Yisrael Kristal this week following the death of Yasutaro Koide in Japan, who was also 112.
By JEREMY SHARON
After Auschwitz, the Purim story takes on a different feeling.
By REUVEN HAMMER
A tribute to the Jewish combat commander who liberated the Nazi death camp.
By MARTIN SIEFF
Dr. Petr Suchy discusses the course he initiated at Masaryk University on Israeli innovation
By SHLOMO MAITAL
By ALEX STERNBERG
By the time Auschwitz/Birkenau was liberated in 1945, over 1.5 million men, women and children, mostly Jews, had been exterminated in the gas chambers of the infamous death camp.
The question remains whether everything was done at the time to try and diminish the horrific effects of Auschwitz, the answer to which is quite unsettling.
By MORDECAI PALDIEL
Recent research has shown that British and American planes stationed in Italy in 1944 could easily have struck Auschwitz. In fact, they were flying missions nearby and as far away as Warsaw.
“In the name of human morality, in the name of the six million of my people who were slaughtered, I cannot remain silent. The hour for action has come.”
By ILAN EVYATAR
Israel is trying everything to recover his body, because the Israeli people demand that their children must always come home.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
“Being Jewish in Poland is different than being Jewish anywhere else in the world.”
By KENNETH BANDLER
Why did God make the Nile run red with blood as the first plague in Egypt? So that the Egyptians would never be able to deny that they had perpetrated a genocide of Jewish children in the river.
By JORDANA LEBOWITZ
The IDF ensures that 'Never Again" remains a reality
By ADAM MILSTEIN
Christopher Plummer plays Zev, a Holocaust survivor searching for a camp guard living incognito in North America.