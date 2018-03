Ayelet Zurer

Ayelet Zurer is an Israeli actress who has also performed in Hollywood. She has been nominated many times at the Israeli Academy Awards, and the Jerusalem Film Festival. Zurer won the award for the Best Actress for the roles in Betipul and Nina’s Tragedies. She currently resides in California and has been in many Hollywood Blockbusters such as Man of Steel and The Da Vinci Code.

