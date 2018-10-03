Bank Hapoalim

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
US Senior Adviser Jared Kushner's role as leader of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process brings his business ties to Israel under exceptional scrutiny.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Technology has become a key factor in global economies, and this development has had a most positive impact on Israel.
By YAIR SEROUSSI
This is the fourth consecutive year that the magazine has awarded the title to Bank Hapoalim.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Bank Hapoalim's net profit rose 7.5% in 2014 to NIS 2.74 billion, despite low interest rates.
By GLOBES
The bank will offer small business owners membership in a "Poalim Business," a club that will give benefits for business lunches, gas, insurance, show tickets and more.
By ILAN COHEN
BzBuzz was one of the 10 startups that reached the last round.
“We decided to lead a competition that would last a month and a half, in a unique and original format, during which the needs of different developers would arise.”
Bank opens Los Angeles office.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The bank's fees are over triple that of Bank Yahav, the least expensive bank, which charges just NIS 6.1 a month on average.
By NIV ELIS
Success credited to recent initiatives such as program to help households and small businesses obtain checking-accounts at reasonable prices.
By ILAN SMITH
New infrastructure allows Israeli clients to trade in real time in all of the global markets.
Chief economist at Bank Hapoalim says maintaining the floor would be difficult and challenge the bank’s credibility.
CEO of Poalim Capital Markets says outside interest in the Israeli market is as strong as ever, from the US, UK.
Bank Hapoalim’s fixed-income desk, gives The Jerusalem Post 10 facts worth knowing about Israel’s thriving bond market.
Bank Hapoalim’s Economics Department manager Victor Bahar offers 'The Jerusalem Post' 10 facts on Israel’s currency, the New Israeli Shekel, to put it all in perspective.
Bank Hapoalim’s Zion Kenan urges caution despite upbeat signs
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Many foreign apartment owners choose not to rent out their properties, a phenomenon that has created so-called ‘ghost buildings’ that are empty for most of the year.
A sweet new year: Certainty is just around the corner
In New York, GetTaxi won't be in its core business of hailing cabs, but in a competing business of hailing limousines.
The three external members are unhappy about the appointment of Leo Leiderman as Governor.
By STELLA KORIN-LIEBER
The first program will begin towards the end of 2013 and candidate companies have several more weeks left to apply.
Karnut Flug will step down after 25 years with BOI; Netanyahu and Lapid push Leiderman nomination forward.
Partner had the biggest gain among Tel Aviv 25 shares, while Delek and its gas exploration units rose strongly on the discovery of condensates at Karish.
By AVIV LEVY
Bank Hapoalim has in recent years led the banking market in Israel, posting net profits in 2012 of NIS 2.5 billion.
By MIRIAM SOKOLOW
The public little trusts used-car salesmen, thinks less of bankers and is dumbstruck that bankers don’t go to jail despite repeatedly breaking laws.
By HAROLD GOLDMEIER
In the bond market, long-term Shahar unlinked shekel government bonds were unchanged.
By AVIV LEVY AND GLOBES' CORRESPONDENT
Finance Ministry: 12,400 new and second-hand homes were sold in May, 32% more than in April.
By ADI BEN-ISRAEL/GLOBES
Bank announced Thursday it has received regulatory approval from the supervisor of banks to reinstate a cash dividend to its common-stock shareholders.
The bank announced a doubling of overall credit granted to small and medium businesses through special funds.
Bank Hapoalim has been selected as “Best Bank in Israel” by prestigious magazine for the 2nd consecutive year.
Bankers talk at a three day annual conference focuses on the global financial system and the banking industry.
Bank Hapoalim chairman Sarussi and CEO Keinan say int'l investors showing "a clear increase in interest in the Israeli economy."
Leading Israeli chains, 250 smaller business from around the country have already joined Hapoalim Cash Back club.
Program to deliver cash back on purchases made at leading supermarkets and other participating retail outlets.
In the past three months, it said, Hapoalim Growth has granted NIS 90m. in credit to around 450 small businesses.
Bank is fined NIS 600,000 for charging for closing accounts, transferring activity that can't be found in its fee schedule.
By NADAV SHEMER
State Prosecutor’s Office decides to close the case against Bank Hapoalim CEO Zion Kenan due to lack of evidence.
By GLOBES CORRESPONDENT
Giving his sister full control of the company, Micky severs ties with the bank.
By ERAN PEER/GLOBES
The award was announced at a ceremony held by 'The Banker' in London.
The government expects contractors to begin large-scale housing construction, and the question is – who will finance all this new construction?
Banks must either hand over info on American clients or face sanctions.
By ERAN PEER / GLOBES
The buyers insist on anonymity at this stage, but they are believed to be entities that manage billions of dollars and that currently have almost no activity in Israel.
“Bank Hapoalim Switzerland has been operating for more than 40 years and is based on the stability, professionalism and tradition of Swiss banking.”
Bank Hapoalim to hold week-long event next month to bring together start-ups, entrepreneurs, investors and experts
By STEVE LINDE
Bank Hapoalim teams up with Technion, aspires to expand cooperation through global partners
ELITE program to support Israeli high-growth firms
The bank said that it viewed the partnership as a means for ensuring its technological edge as it seeks to improve the quality of its customer service.
Proposal would spin credit card companies out from biggest banks, allow them to become banks in their own right.
Last February, a US jury handed down a $655.5 million judgment in wrongful death damages against the PA in a case brought by 10 American families that lost relatives in Palestinian terrorist attacks.
HaPoalim has been making inroads into the fintech startup sphere in recent years.
The law limits tax breaks on executive salaries at NIS 2.5 million a year, or 44 times the salary of the lowest-paid worker.
Bank Hapoalim CEO Zion Kenan welcomed the news.
The bank has managed to make its labor force more efficient.
Recent board meeting concluded that bank is exposed to possible lawsuits if it’s discovered that funds transferred to Palestinian banks ended up funding terrorist activities.
By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV HASHAVUA
Hapoalim has seen mostly losses from its investment in Turkey.
The banking system, which demonstrated its worth as a strategic asset by protecting Israel
from suffering severe damage during the global economic crisis, will be an integral part of this innovation.
New features include smartphone-based ATM withdrawals.
The two men met on the sidelines of The Jerusalem Post Conference in New York.
Bennett thanks NY lawmaker for sponsoring bill that would deprive funds to schools boycotting; no reschedule yet for cancelled ministerial meeting on boycott.
By HERB KEINON,LAHAV HARKOV
Scandinavian funds reduce investment in Israeli banks because of their activity beyond the Green Line.
By YEHUDA SHARONI
Bank Hapoalim plans to partner with the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute to advance smart research.
An interview with Bank Hapoalim President and CEO Zion Kenan.
Bank Hapoalim lends Arava 80% of project's cost; other partner is French energy giant Electricite de France.
By SHARON UDASIN
The branding is based on Hapoalim’s vision of promoting the financial liberty of its customers.
The two will determine how blockchain can assist with automated programs that function without human participation.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Ofra Preuss served for 20 years in the IDF Spokesperson’s Office and was the spokesperson for the Israeli delegation to the United Nations and for Cellcom.
Money laundering - the practice of concealing the origins of illegally-obtained money - helps finance terrorist and criminal groups.
Some consider political activist and criminal lawyer Barak Cohen a violent bully; for others he is a source of inspiration. In an interview he explains more about his tactics and offers advice.
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
Lawmakers seek expanded powers to force banks to reveal confidential information about customers.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Hundreds of guests and customers attended the festive event held in Kibbutz Shefayim Wednesday evening.
American-Israeli Eliezer Jaffe works to bring interest-free loans to first-time home buyers.
Gov't faces NIS 14.4b hole for 2017 budget
Customers will now be able too cash checks using their smart phones instead of going to deposit them in bank branches, and the funds will be quicker to clear.
The announcement was reported by 'The New York Times'.
By HERB KEINON
Former president says that he intended to put the money into social causes, investing in science.
Dankner is appealing 3.5 prison sentence for his involvement in the Holyland Affair.
By BEN HARTMAN
President makes comments to Collective Impact group that is committed to the integration of more Arabs into the work force at all levels of employment.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
How to save money and keep updated using the e-features you didn’t know your bank offered.
By HAREL FELDMAN
This week's Jerusalem highlights.
Ma’aleh Adumim schoolchildren join together to make biggest volume in Israel.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
The ninth annual race to the top of Tel Aviv’s Azrieli Tower took place last
Friday, with the participation of several managers of high-powered enterprises.
Supreme Court cuts sentence from 12 months to 8; Dankner had tried to convince the court to drop his one-year prison sentence for breach of public trust.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
With no higher authority to make additional appeals, Dankner will begin serving his sentence on August 17 at Ayalon Prison.
Danny Dankner to pay NIS 1 million in concurrence with plea bargain agreement.
Dani Dankner to pay NIS 1 million penalty; intends to fight against jail time; prosecutor drops more serious charges.
Withdrawl of second candidate for job in days leaves an air of uncertainty over Israel’s future monetary policy.
Labor MK Shmuli slams "embarrassing" nomination disaster, the second time in the last week a candidate has pulled out of consideration.
By REUTERS
Video from surveillance camera shows part of shooting in Bank Hapoalim branch in Beersheba after gag order lifted.
Hundreds gather at Omer cemetery to bid farewell to Avner Cohen, the 40-year-old manager of the Bank Hapoalim branch in Beersheba.
Thousands attend funerals of Beersheba bank shootout victims who were killed by a lone gunman.
Beersheba mayor says four were killed in bank shooting, but entire city wounded as families lay loved ones to rest.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND BEN HARTMAN
Shock grips residents whose quiet area is a stranger to shoot-outs, car bombs and stabbings.
Anyone who's had to deal with the Israeli banking system has probably felt like exploding in anger at some point.
By DAVID BRINN
Bank Hapoalim, pension funds ordered to pay NIS 2.1m for allowing caregiver to empty her employer's account.
Police in the North launch search for gunman who escaped on foot; incidents end without injuries.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
State Attorney's Office announces intention to indict former Bank Hapoalim chairman subject to a hearing.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Dan Dankner will be charged for suspected offenses of bribery, corruption, fraud, money laundering in purchase of Turkish bank.
Israel’s wealthiest and most powerful businesswoman and philanthropist, Shari Arison, came up with a more universal meaning to tikkun olam in the title of her book, Activate Your Goodness.
Rabin and Hapoalim chairman Yair Seroussi were among the many distinguished guests at the opening of an art exhibition at the bank’s Tel Aviv headquarters.