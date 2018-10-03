Bank Leumi

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
A new AACI initiative introduces English-speaking olim to Beersheba to the finer points of living in this country.
By YOCHEVED MIRIAM RUSSO
BzBuzz was one of the 10 startups that reached the last round.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Bank Hapoalim has in recent years led the banking market in Israel, posting net profits in 2012 of NIS 2.5 billion.
By MIRIAM SOKOLOW
Bank announced Thursday it has received regulatory approval from the supervisor of banks to reinstate a cash dividend to its common-stock shareholders.
The fund will grant loans of up to NIS 1 million to small businesses within 14
days, and with no government guarantees.
By IRIT AVISSAR
Economic leaders vow to clear red tape for small businesses that suffer from regulatory requirements; competition with tycoons.
By NIV ELIS
In 2012, business sector raised NIS 2,784 million in shares, warrants and convertible bonds, as compared with NIS 3,988m. raised in 2011.
Ganden Holdings tycoon optimistic that debt settlement to be reached with Bank Leumi.
Bank Leumi shareholder Shlomo Eliahu: It’s unacceptable that owners have no rights.
By ADRIAN FILUT / GLOBES
The government expects contractors to begin large-scale housing construction, and the question is – who will finance all this new construction?
By ERAN PEER/GLOBES
"We believe that the risk of investing in Israeli bank shares has risen sharply"; ‘Buy’ recommendation reiterated only for Discount Bank.
By KOBY YESHAYAHOU/GLOBES
Provisions for doubtful debts fall 49% to NIS 1.03b. at the end of 2010 (0.49% of credit), from NIS 2.02b. (0.9% of credit ) at the end of 2009.
By HILLEL KOREN/ GLOBES
Shamir, Leumi battle over Tnuva; Steinhardt raises stake in KCPS; Facebook exposure jumps in Israel; Index: Home buyers remain hesitant.
By GLOBES CORRESPONDENTS
Lee Cooper Israel to close 36-store chain; BOI delays Leumi privatization; tomato prices jump; Shufersal profit rises on stable sales.
By GLOBES
Finance Minister Yuval Steinitz has said the ministry was working on its own package of measures aimed at cooling down the surge in property prices,
By SHARON WROBEL
84 percent of the 500 leading companies reported a profit last year.
Brodet is replacing Eitan Raff, who resigned after 15 years in office.
First International Bank of Israel reverted, serious negotiations to be held.
Bank Yahav the cheapest; among big banks, Hapoalim lowest, FIBI highest.
Shares to be sold to further privatization process.
Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries No. 1 company six years in a row
After having just completed 15 years as the bank’s president and CEO, Maor will need 'cooling down' period.
ByBY DAN IZENBERG
US consumer credit company hack could provide intelligence data for Iran, says expert
By MAX SCHINDLER
Proposal would spin credit card companies out from biggest banks, allow them to become banks in their own right.
Last February, a US jury handed down a $655.5 million judgment in wrongful death damages against the PA in a case brought by 10 American families that lost relatives in Palestinian terrorist attacks.
The law limits tax breaks on executive salaries at NIS 2.5 million a year, or 44 times the salary of the lowest-paid worker.
Rakefet Russak-Aminoach ranks in at spot 23 on American business magazine's annual listing for the Europe, Mideast and Africa region.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Russak-Aminoach, the only Israeli on the list, was ranked 43rd on the 50-strong list dominated by countries such as the UK, China and Switzerland.
The Israeli bank will pay a billion shekels in fines to US authorities for alleged tax evasion in bank's US branches, according to Channel 2.
Justice Arbel: Not enough evidence to indict ex-PM.
By ABE SELIG AND LAHAV HARKOV
Supreme Court slams Lador over handling of corruption case.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Money laundering - the practice of concealing the origins of illegally-obtained money - helps finance terrorist and criminal groups.
Some consider political activist and criminal lawyer Barak Cohen a violent bully; for others he is a source of inspiration. In an interview he explains more about his tactics and offers advice.
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
Lawmakers seek expanded powers to force banks to reveal confidential information about customers.
American-Israeli Eliezer Jaffe works to bring interest-free loans to first-time home buyers.
By SHARON UDASIN
Customers will now be able too cash checks using their smart phones instead of going to deposit them in bank branches, and the funds will be quicker to clear.
The announcement was reported by 'The New York Times'.
By HERB KEINON
In December 2014, Bank Leumi agreed to pay $400 million to settle two separate investigations into whether it helped its US clients evade taxes.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The bank will pay the federal government a total of $270 million and New York State $130 million.
By REUTERS
Former employees demanded millions, threatened to leak credit card info
By BEN HARTMAN,NIV ELIS
There is a lot of money to be made in the nuts-and-bolts, everyday life companies. Their only sin is familiarity.
By HAROLD GOLDMEIER
Charity campaign by Bank Leumi forced to close down after opposition from Peace Now.
By EETTA PRINCE-GIBSON
Project’s lenders cease funding for project as CityPass fails to return €43 million in outstanding loans.
By RON FRIEDMAN
Donation project is frozen after banks' customers threat to leave due to Im Tirzu movement's participation.
Despite high hopes, restitution organization agrees to ‘cut our losses’; money will go to heirs of victims, projects to help survivors.
By NADAV SHEMER
Threatened boycott of Bank Leumi by settlers was called off on Tuesday after the bank accepted a new financing offer.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
If Digal Company does not come up with additional funds in coming days it may be forced to accept offer of Palestinian businessman to buy e. J'lem housing complex.
Israel’s last elections proved how right David Ben-Gurion was when he said that, in Israel, whoever does not believe in miracles is not a realist.
By DANIEL DORON
This month’s events produced at least four news items that appear to relate to racism and intolerance.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Bank Leumi CEO's decision to withdraw her candidacy for her bank’s chairmanship is arguably her greatest contribution to this country’s economic well-being.
BY JPOST EDITORIAL