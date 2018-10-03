03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

benjamin netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu is the current prime minister of Israel and leader of the Likud party. Born in Tel Aviv on October 21, 1949, he grew up in Jerusalem before moving with his family to Pennsylvania during his high school years, where his father taught history. In 1967 Netanyahu returned to Israel and joined the IDF's Sayeret Matkal special forces unit, where he served until 1973. He took part in many military operations, including a 1972 rescue mission of hostages in a hijacked Sabena airplane, during which he was shot in the shoulder. Netanyahu finished his military service in 1972, but returned to serve in the 1973 Yom Kippur War, after which he was promoted to the rank of Captain. He has degrees in architecture and business management from MIT. He also studied political science at MIT and Harvard University. He served as Israel's ambassador to the UN from 1984-1988, and as Minister of Foreign Affairs under Ariel Sharon's government. In 1993 Netanyahu was elected Likud party chairman and served as the leader of the opposition until being elected prime minister in 1996. In 2009, he was elected prime minister for the second time, in January 2013 a third, and in March 2015 a fourth. He most recently formed the country's 34th government, establishing a coalition with the Jewish Home, United Torah Judiasm, Kulanu, and Shas parties. He is married to Sara Netanyahu with whom he has two children, Yair and Avner. Netanyahu strongly opposes a nuclear deal with Iran.

benjamin netanyahu Related Images
benjamin netanyahu Related Articles
 