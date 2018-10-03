benjamin netanyahu

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Iran's supreme leader says Iran would only negotiate its presence in Syria with other states in the region.
By REUTERS
“In the past we had to do a lot of explaining to various bodies for our actions but it’s not like that anymore.”
Trump has said he would support a two-state solution only if agreed to by both sides.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,LAHAV HARKOV
Outrage continued across Turkish and Palestinian media over the weekend in response to reports that the United States embassy will be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem within the coming months.
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
"I will have to look really, really, surprised," wrote the judge.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The event recognized Natan Sharansky's exceptional achievements and celebrated his heroic life story from Soviet prisoner, to Israeli politician, to leader of the global Jewish people.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales is expected to announce the date on which his country will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
Trump is due Monday to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been effusive in his praise of Trump.
By JTA
AIPAC remains the preeminent pro-Israel lobby and its conferences have been a reliable weathervane of where US Middle East policy is headed for the next six months.
By JTA/RON KAMPEAS
"Please, do not forget about us!" pleaded Falash Mura in Gondar and Addis Ababa.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Israeli-Polish ties nose-dived after the parliament in Warsaw passed legislation last month that made it illegal to say that the Polish nation or state was complicit in the Holocaust.
By HERB KEINON
Barkat is absolutely right in his adamant request to obtain larger budgets for the city’s needs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
“Sometimes there’s disagreement” with the United States “and sometimes we even acted in the greater interest” of Israel."
"There is a long history that is being cherished by us and by the friends of the Jewish people and the friends of truth and is being denied by those who seek to erase the history of our people."
As the nation waits for it's leader's return, here is the spread on the four possible outcomes of the crisis.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Netanyahu: Sara and I are under constant attack, but the public supports us.
By UDI SHAHAM
Netanyahu will convene his cabinet and his coalition party leaders on Sunday and reveal to them whether he intends to seek an election.
By JEREMY SHARON
So far, Netanyahu’s maneuvers seem to be working.
By YAAKOV KATZ
“We call her Hurricane Haley, she does magnificent work for truth and for Israel here at the UN,” the prime minister said about US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley during the two's meeting.
"If Netanyahu decides that he wants elections, there will be elections. If he wants stability, the current government will remain in place."
All this being the case, Litzman appears to think that he is well served within the haredi world by flexing his muscles and demonstrating his deep commitment to protecting yeshiva students.
Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid said that Netanyahu’s remarks “set a new record of madness.”
Three former Netanyahu associates have now turned state's witness in cases that involve the prime minister.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Netanyahu said that he is not willing to allow the coalition crisis issues to drag on into the future.
By GIL HOFFMAN,HERB KEINON
“Both men [Trump and Netanyahu] and their supporters view themselves as being locked in a war with their political foes in which no quarter can be given or received."
By SHLOMO MAITAL
The prime minister showed off his wittier side during a 40-minute interview in Washington, DC.
India is continuing to develop its own anti-tank missile, which will compete with the Israeli missile.
By YUVAL AZULAI/GLOBES
There could be an early election leading to another Netanyahu victory, followed by the prosecution going after the prime minister with the Harow-Filber-Hefetz hammer shortly thereafter.
This was vintage Netanyahu. He was articulate and animated.
While several countries currently have or recently had female presidents, governors-general and prime ministers, relatively few could boast overall parity in their governments.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
We'll let the readers decide.
By ERIC SUMNER
Netanyahu dismissed the notion that he is interested in a coalition crisis in order to give him a reason to call an early election.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a 30 minute speech on the “good, bad and beautiful” in Israel and the region.
“I want to come to an agreement that will enable the government to fulfill its term until November 2019, but at the present time I can't say that this goal is achievable,” he said.
Hefetz told the police that on more than one occasion, the younger Netanyahu's influence led to harmful security decisions being made.
Netanyahu told the president that the Jewish people have a long memory and will not forget what he did regarding the Jerusalem embassy.
For Netanyahu, the Oval Office has never been a warm place where you go to forget about your troubles in the company of a sympathetic friend. Today it is.
Nir Hefetz is not be the first major aide to turn state’s witness and testify against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,UDI SHAHAM
"We are on the verge of collapse. Everyone can decide how he is facing the disturbing situation, what his responsibility is, and what he can do in order to change it."
"This is a routine check-in meeting," one US official said of Netanyahu's second visit to the Trump White House.
Haredi, Likud ministers fail to reach deal over draft exemption dispute
By JEREMY SHARON,GIL HOFFMAN
Both Hefetz and Elovitch had several other conditions imposed regarding their release as part of the ongoing investigation into Case 4000.
Following US President Donald Trump, Guatemala to move its embassy to Jerusalem
"We look forward to seeing you soon"
An election has not been held on time since 1988, when Netanyahu was elected to the Knesset for the first time.
While Netanyahu claims he does not want elections, it might actually be in his interest for them to be called now.
On Friday afternoon, Netanyahu posted a video on his Facebook page in which he said: “I feel confident more than ever – there will be nothing [to the police probes].”
While in Washington, the prime minister will give a speech at the annual AIPAC Policy Conference and will meet with US President Donald Trump.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara were interrogated for 5 hours on Friday for their involvement in Case 4000.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
With one of his former top aides, Shlomo Filber, directly accusing him of criminality, the prime minister’s back is finally against the wall.
Likud: Prosecute Lapid for ties to producer
The prime minister and his wife were questioned simultaneously in separate locations.
UTJ was unhappy after meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu and continues to threaten government’s stability.
By JEREMY SHARON,LAHAV HARKOV
Preparations to begin construction on physical upgrades to the prayer area for non-Orthodox services began last month under the direction of the PMO.
Was Kushner taken for a ride by Israeli and other business partners?
By MAX SCHINDLER
Police suspect that Netanyahu acted to benefit Bezeq in return for favorable coverage.
It remains undetermined how long Paz will serve in the position.
By MAX SCHINDLER,YONAH JEREMY BOB
“Don’t let the enemy put you in fear. I have felt very safe here – safer, in fact, than in some places I’ve been to in the US,” says NY Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins.
By DAVID BRUMMER
Netanyahu said that Israel is greatly interested in ties with Brazil and believes they have great potential.
Their appeal came in light the so-called “texts affair,” in which it was revealed the Judge Ronit Poznanski-Katz and Israel Israel Securities Authority.
By UDI SHAHAM,YONAH JEREMY BOB
The prosecutor referred to the Case 4000 affair as "a very severe case of bribery."
Here's the problem.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Netanyahu endorses parliamentary commission of inquiry.
By GIL HOFFMAN,YONAH JEREMY BOB
During the court discussion on Monday, one of the ISA attorneys said Elovitch is suspected of receiving about NIS 1 billion in bribes.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must appoint a vice prime minister who will fill in for him on key issues when he is busy fighting his criminal investigations.
Kaiya, a rescue dog, was given a second chance at life by the Netanyahu family.
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
“President Trump, you are a great friend of the State of Israel and we all thank you,” Netanyahu said at Sunday's cabinet meeting.
Prime Minister's former media advisor Eli Kamir is suspected in the case of mediating bribes, fraud, breach or trust and other offenses.
"We will ask for a few more days," wrote Shavit, "but you can give us two".
"I will have to look really, really, surprised," Judge Ronit Poznanski-Katz responded.
Labor and Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay has traveled across the country, taking advantage of the free time that has resulted from not being a Knesset member.
Is the battle about to begin?
Netanyahu characterized US President Donald Trump's decision on Friday to move the embassy to Jerusalem on the upcoming Independence Day as a “historic moment” for the state of Israel.
Carmi Gilon says it is impossible for the prime minister to make the hard decision required of him while battling corruption allegations.
Netanyahu, the Palestinians or just plain old logistics?
“We have no better friends in the world and I mean that,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “It’s not just a matter of speech, it is a partnership that goes back centuries.”
It’s the second time this month, that the government has voted on authorizing an outpost.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the American decision is "a great day for the people of Israel."
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Current Jewish Agency chairman Natan Sharansky will complete his term at the end of June.
Trying to make sense of the Israeli mass psychology that insists a prime minister suspected of bribery is irreplaceable.
Here's why Shlomo Filber's turning on Prime Minister Netanyahu makes indictment almost a sure thing.
The police want Prime Minister Netanyahu's former media adviser to testify in the Bezeq and Gerstl-A-G probes.
Dangerous times are ahead and it is our duty as a society to stand up for those most in peril.
By YONATAN GHER
With speculation that Israel could, yet again, be heading for early elections, the intra-party divisions, while not new, have become more evident.
By LIAT COLLINS
Netanyahu, the world leader, on one hand; Netanyahu, who views himself as a persecuted politician, on the other.
He’s innocent until proven guilty, but all those police cases against Benjamin Netanyahu should have his supporters rethinking their stance.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
Netanyahu’s political future hangs by a thread in the face of multiple criminal investigations and he came to Washington to show Israeli voters what a great job he’s doing and how much they need him.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
While Iran does present a challenge the situation is not as bleak as Netanyahu seems to think. Israel is not weak or isolated
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel is the victor in the Israeli-Palestinian story.
By GERSHON BASKIN
This style of extreme brinkmanship is quite unusual, even in our insane political system.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Moshe Yaalon is an experienced, balanced, and practical straight-shooter, and his personality is the antithesis of Netanyahu’s culture of hedonism.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The headline about William was one of many that undoubtedly made Prime Minister Netanyahu happy this week.
So the case that spells Netanyahu’s doom is no case at all. It’s a policy dispute.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Welcome to the Netanyahu hangover, the excruciating finale of a parliamentary leader without term limits.
By GIL TROY
“What’s the point of fighting for the country’s borders if we don’t know how to fight for what’s happening inside them.”
By JEFF BARAK
Caspit laments Netanyahu’s unrealized potential.
For the last three years, the prime minister has also served as Israel's foreign minister.
A country is not measured by a single leader, no matter how powerful he or she might be.
If Netanyahu is forced from office, Israeli democracy will be critically, and possibly irreparably, debilitated.
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.