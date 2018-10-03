03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The cold snap comes as workers clear snow and ice from roadways after a blizzard clobbered the region on Thursday and Friday.
By REUTERS
Some initial reports about the right-wing rally in Boston could have been misinterpreted.
By ERIC SUMNER
Exclusive: Modern-Orthodox model Esther Petrack responds to backlash following her reality TV debut.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Desalitech – founded in Israel 7 years ago and since moved to Boston – is using its patented technology to provide water for Harpoon’s Charles River Pale Ale.
By JTA
In 2002, Law stepped down, having become a central figure in the worst crisis to hit the Roman Catholic Church in America.
The synagogue from the city of the losing team will donate 18 times the difference in the score to the charity of the other synagogue’s choice.
Authorities do not believe the theft was motivated by hate, bias or antisemitic sentiment.
In historic Boston Common park alone, hundreds of protesters who believe the event could become a platform for racist propaganda dwarfed the few dozen rally participants.
Eyewitnesses reported that the alleged perpetrator used a large rock to destroy a pane of glass at the memorial.
By EYTAN HALON
The Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya (IDC) and the Israeli American Council (IAC) collaborate in Boston.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
In a statement, republished Saturday by the Washington Post, Catholic Memorial President Peter Nolan said that the school was “deeply disturbed” by the incident.
By SAM SOKOL
“People with disabilities, like all of us, have the right to be included in all aspects of life, but that has to start with a change of attitude inside society,” says Jay Ruderman.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
A profile of Ateret Violet Shmuel, 30, who made aliya from Boston to Jerusalem in September 2012.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
RJC executive-director slams comparison of "loss of life resulting from self-defense to the results of cold-blooded murder."
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Former US ambassador to Israel Indyk says Internet facilitates extremism, describes Boston attack as "shock to the system."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Peres and Netanyahu begin addresses to heads of foreign diplomatic missions in Israel by extending condolences to US.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND GREER FAY CASHMAN
Doctor trained in elite IAF unit finds himself experiencing American terror.
By MICHAEL WILNER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
The scenes were all too familiar. As a reporter in Israel over the past decade, I have covered too many terrorist attacks,
By YAAKOV KATZ
Former Bostonian Dr. Alan Marcus has developed a groundbreaking system to aid emergency response in times of crisis.
By MAXINE LIPTZEN DOROT
The swastikas were discovered Tuesday at Andover High, located about 20 miles north of Boston, hours before the start of Hanukka.
Prosecutors present the jury with video of the immediate aftermath of the bombing, showing mangled bodies along the shrapnel-strewn sidewalk.
Accused Boston Marathon Bomber left handwritten message about the attack in hide-out boat, according to CBS report.
Law enforcement official: Suspects advanced date of attack because they completed building bombs sooner than anticipated.
Putin says Boston attack proves his tough line on insurgents in N. Caucasus is justified; says US, Russia must step up cooperation.
Islamic Society says bombing suspect disrupted sermons but never expressed any hint of violent sentiments or behavior.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev charged with using weapons of mass destruction that could result in the death penalty.
Police empty streets of suburban Watertown in house-by-house search for suspect in Boston Marathon bombing.
Traditional and new media outlets criticized for irresponsibly reporting rumors against falsely accused suspects.
Graffiti artists scrawl "terrorist scum" on site of planned £17.5 million mosque in Cambridge; police launch appeal for witnesses.
Police descended on Boston suburb amid reports of gunfire and explosions shortly after a university cop shot dead on MIT campus.
US president takes part in memorial service as FBI searches for 2 men seen on video taken near the marathon finish line.
Preliminary tests on letter addressed to US president shows it contained deadly poison, the FBI says.
FBI: Preliminary tests of letter addressed to US president shows it contained deadly poison; no apparent link to Boston attack.
Joint effort organized by synagogues, schools, and Jewish NGOs show solidarity for Israel during Operation Pillar of Defense.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Live video: Major hurricane hits US east coast; 8.1 million homes without power; New Jersey nuclear plant raises alert level.
Live video: "Frankenstorm" hits east coast; CNN reports 11 dead; 5.5 million people without power; NYC facing severe flooding; storm "unfolding as the Northeast's Katrina.
Forecasters work to pinpoint likely landfall of monstrous hurricane; at least 66 killed in Caribbean from flash flood, mudslides.
Report says ex-employee at US Internet technologies firm confessed to foreign economic espionage after being snared by FBI agent.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
FBI conduct searches in Boston area, Long Island, New Jersey.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Adam Abramowitz’s first novel brings an updated twist to an old-fashioned whodunit, with a strong New England accent helping things along.
By DAVID BRINN
In Stronger, his on-screen disability is achieved with a seamless mix of prosthetics and visual effects, and his acting strives for, and achieves, a similar invisibility.
By JUSTIN CHANG
El Al’s CEO and President David Maimon says that expanding its North America operation was of strategic value to his airline.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Discovery could be first step to comprehending how information flows and is processed in nervous system.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
To put it plainly, the venture capital well has run dry
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Reflecting on the life of a prominent Jewish scholar.
By GAIL TWERSKY REIMER
Avi Steinberg tries to make sense of prison life.
By JUDY BOLTON-FASMAN
Security for Jewish organizations alert in the wake of Boston bombings; no indicators point to attack on Jewish community.
BU chapter of AEPi closed after five bound men discovered in their underwear covered in welts and food products.
As Hanukka approaches, Jewish social services agencies in US gear up to help growing number of needy American families.
By JTA/PENNY SCHWARTZ
Invite a released Guantanamo inmate to move in.
BY HILLARY LEILA KRIEGER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
There’s a good reason many of us were quick to point to Muslims after the Boston Marathon bombings
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
With some patience, luck, lots of hard work, Jeremy Welfeld turned his dream to brew beer into reality.
By MARIAN LEBOR
A former yeshiva student turned prison librarian describes his foray into a dangerous world of violent criminals, pimps, drug addicts and prostitutes.
By ELAINE MARGOLIN
David Sidman encourages all dog owners to make aliya. “Israel is a great country for dogs," he says.
By AVIGAL ORRELLE
Miri Ben-Ari plays “Symphony of Brotherhood” before US president at Boston’s Symphony Hall.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
The Diller Teen Fellows Program helps raise spirits after Carmel fire by bringing together American and Israeli teens.
For a Boston Red Sox fan, walking into Fenway is like arriving in Shangri-La.
Moscow must have had enormous suspicions regarding the Tsarnaev brothers who are suspects in the Boston Marathon bombings.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Tragedies like the outrageous terrorist bombing in Boston this week, continue to take place is because it doesn’t have enough hate.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Alan Dershowitz defends Sheldon Adelson following Nat'l Jewish Democratic Council's call to stop accepting his donations.
By ALAN M. DERSHOWITZ
Character can be discovered – and built – while riding the buses in this country.
By HERB KEINON
A visit to Israel, whether or not within the framework of Taglit, has the potential to strengthen Jewish identity.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
I made aliya last year and brought my Boston sports triad with me.
By MARK ROBBINS
Hodgson, a Republican, said that inmates from around the country could work together to build the proposed wall, which Trump describes as a powerful deterrent to illegal immigration.
Storm carrying winds of 85 miles per hour (140 km/hour), listed as Category 1, heads up US east coast; nearly 1 million evacuated.
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
With the promise of refreshing ocean breezes, Boston's whale-watching ships and high-speed tourist boats sold out their trips by mid-morning.
Vancouver Canucks lose to Boston Bruins 4-0; riots break out as soon as game ends;
scenes a reminder of riot in 1994 after Stanley cup loss.