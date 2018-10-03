Breaking Israel News

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The suspected terrorist was detained carrying two knives, which he said he intended to pass on to another man who was supposed to carry out an attack.
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
Syria accuses Israel of targeting a chemical weapons plant and killing two of its soldiers; Israel has yet to confirm or deny the allegations, but Israeli security officials are speaking out.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,ANNA AHRONHEIM
There were no injuries to Israeli troops; attempted attack comes as tensions over Temple Mount flare.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
While the origin of the gunfire was not immediately clear, Israel holds Hamas responsible for all aggression coming from the Strip.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Israeli minister Yisrael Katz said the attack matched Israel's policy of not allowing sophisticated weapons to reach Hezbollah.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF,ARIK BENDER
According to Syrian Rebel forces, multiple dawn strikes hit an ammunition depot complex near Damascus airport used by Iranian-backed forces. Intelligence Minister says attack matches Israel's policy.
By REUTERS
Joint List MK wants to visit Palestinian terrorists in prison again.
By LAHAV HARKOV
There were no injuries to the Israeli side; would-be-assailant shot and killed.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
It was not initially clear if a projectile had landed short of Israeli territory within the Palestinian enclave.
The Israel Air Force has reportedly struck a Hezbollah weapons shipment in Syria overnight.
Officer treated for light injuries, terrorist ‘neutralized,’ area secured.
Gunman killed at scene near Ramallah.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Through a plea bargain, two minors one legal adult will serve prison sentences.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Liberman: We don't seek adventures but won't tolerate rocket fire. Salafi jihadist Twitter account: Attacks on Israel will increase if Hamas does not release our members
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,JPOST.COM STAFF
The would be attacker was reportedly related to the terrorist who killed an Israeli teen in her Kiryat Arba home in June.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,ADAM RASGON,YAAKOV LAPPIN
It was the third attack of the day, the second in Hebron.
Security forces shot and subdued the suspected assailant at the scene.
The attack comes just days after a stabbing in Jerusalem.
Palestinian attacker shot and killed at scene of West Bank attack.
21 people wounded in Talpiot industrial area, 1 in critical condition; Police launch investigation with Shin Bet, do not confirm terrorism as of Monday night.
The incident marks the second attack on Border Police of the day.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Though tough regulations may not bring UberX to Israel fully anytime soon, some change may be on the way after Israel Railways and Israeli taxi app Gett announced a cab-sharing collaboration.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
In a rare move, almost all Democrat members of Senate voted against Friedman's nomination.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Russian security forces opened an investigation into the circumstances of the event.
Earlier this week, a clandestine mission performed by the Jewish Agency culminated in the aliya of 19 Jews, fourteen from the town of Raydah and a family of five from the capital Sanaa.
By JTA
At least 22 people injured in central New York; motorist reportedly in police custody.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
A package has been sent to the consulate containing suspicious white powder and a letter threatening the prime minister.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,DANIELLE ZIRI
Left your phone at home this weekend? These are all the major stories you missed!
Former premier Ehud Olmert is released early after a 16-month imprisonment that marked one of Israel's biggest and most shocking corruption affairs.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Prosecution mulling appeal; Olmert’s Attorney, “We hope that this will be the end of this 10-year story.”
"The only way to stop us is to end the occupation," Breaking the Silence said in response.
Bills allow i24 News to be broadcast in Israel.
Police say car struck motorcycle that then fell upon a row of bicycles.
The two leaders' teams clashed on Monday evening as reports claim that a US official told Netanyahu's team that the Western Wall was part of the W. Bank and was a "disputed territory."
By JOY BERNARD
The attack took place near the Lions' Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem and the assailant was stopped by security forces at the scene.
The sirens sounded on Sunday morning and no damage or injuries have been reported.
An assailant attempted to stab Border Police soldiers near the holy site of the Tomb of Patriarchs in the Old City of Hebron. The attack was thwarted.
The attempted attack took place near Huwara in the northern West Bank. No fatalities have been reported and the assailant was neutralized at the scene.
The search is concentrated some 300 meters from Lavnun beach on the eastern side of the lake where the missing were last seen.
Israel Radio reported on Tuesday night that the Prime Minister’s Office had informed the veterans that another site, likely in Gush Etzion, had been chosen for the monument.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The reason for the explosion has not been determined.
The Israel Air Force took down a UAV which infiltrated Israeli aerial territory on Thursday afternoon. The drone appears to belong to Hamas and came from the direction of the Gaza Strip.
The suspect, according to Central District Police Spokesman, is an 18 year-old resident of the West Bank city of Nablus.
The group of 11 players will tour Israel for a week, with their trip to include visits to Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and the Dead Sea.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Liberman announced on Tuesday their agreement to allow the construction of an additional 3,000 housing units in the West Bank.
Security forces have arrived at the settlement on Tuesday afternoon in preparation for the much discussed evacuation.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,ANNA AHRONHEIM
Police are investigating the motive surrounding the incident.
The petition was spearheaded by the anti-BDS group Reservists on Duty, which was established by IDF reservists as a counter to Breaking the Silence.
By UDI SHAHAM,LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The prime minister took his war with the media up a notch.
By ILAN EVYATAR
IDF says it is looking into the incident that wounded a laborer working for the Defense Ministry.
Seven victims were reported trapped under the rubble, with thick slabs of cement providing perilous obstacles for rescue workers.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Israel Broadcasting Corporation not ready for television broadcasts.
According to Israel Police, a middle aged motorist lost control of his vehicle after losing consciousness at the wheel.
By BEN HARTMAN
The fire was first noticed around midnight by prison guards who rushed to the scene and evacuated the inmates from the cell and put the fire out before it could spread further in the facility.
"It was a miracle that he came out of this," says father of man who miraculously survived Wednesday night's attack.
By MAARIV ONLINE
Police confirmed that two attackers were arrested and one was shot; assailants reportedly wore disguises; multiple other casualties.
By BEN HARTMAN,YAAKOV LAPPIN
British authorities find no suspicious items inside car.
Politicians and NGOs react after JPost obtains list naming organizations as NGO bill is in the process of passing.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,GIL HOFFMAN,LAHAV HARKOV
Livni says new government will isolate Israel, Tom Friedman says this is a dark hour for those who care about Israel, Jewish leaders push to get two-state solution proposal on next president's desk.
Sanders picks critics of Israel, BDS backer to write Democratic platform; Human remains from EgyptAir crash site said to indicate blast onboard; Shapira blasts Netanyahu for Bibi Tours Affair.
London airport mulls plans to adopt Israeli 'ring of steel' security regime, Netanyahu calls on French PM to hold direct Israeli-Palestinian talks in Paris, 'Son of Hamas' wows Jpost Conference.
An EgyptAir flight disappeared over the Mediterranean, massive French bank Credit Mutuel shut down a BDS-linked bank account, Netanyahu offered Liberman the position of defense minister, and more.
Liberman gets closer to joining Netanyahu's coalition, Trump's wife says attacks on Jewish reporter were provoked, the Mossad puts out a special "help wanted" ad, and more.
Former UK chief rabbi calls on Labour to sack Livingstone for Hitler comments, ancient treasure trove discovered under the sea off Caesarea, and one hurt in Jerusalem terror stabbing.
New Yorkers respond to a Jewish-Muslim couple experiment, Netanyahu slams French peace initiative after meeting foreign minister, Israeli Eurovision contestant falls, and more.
Assailants from Jerusalem stabbing remain at large, PM reveals Israel threatened to send forces to Cairo to free security officials in 2011, arrested Hamas member divulges tunnel intel, and more.
Dismissing reports that it discriminated against Jewish passengers in Spain, the British low-cost airline EasyJet accused the complainants of rowdy behavior that caused a delay, and more.
Halevy, Norman warn that the country could lose its Jewish majority within decades.
By STEVE LINDE
Israeli banks and citizens are among those implicated.
The survey was compiled by the Association of Civil Military studies in Israel polled 500 Hebrew speakers between the ages of 18-65.
Picture perfect: The International and Israeli Photojournalism Exhibition brings 2016 into sharp focus.
By BARRY DAVIS
Spin, in politics, is the art of manipulating truth to convey a biased message.
By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
It’s real and it’s out there, and I watched the way a minor but personal version of this blight snowballed on my Facebook page.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
There is a real need for a truly objective, hard-hitting TV and radio news that can serve the role of watchdog without fear or intimidation.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Let us hope that at least the Knesset channel will no longer be under the hegemony of Channel 2 in the next decade.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
End the occupation because it is unjust and unethical, and because its cessation is necessary for Israel to be genuinely democratic and egalitarian.
By ACHIYA SCHATZ
Readers respond to the latest Jerusalem Post articles.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Got a minute? Here's the the week in review.
ISIS declares pigeon breeding illegal, Hillary Clinton tackles a gefilte fish crisis and Hamas claims dolphins are Israel's latest spy tactic. You can't make this stuff up.