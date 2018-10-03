03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“Full proscription could be a move against dialogue and meaningful peace negotiations in the Middle East,” it was written in the briefing.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Currently, the UK only proscribes Hezbollah’s ‘military wing,’ but not its ‘political wing.’
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
"I used to take pride in the fact that I would describe myself as a ‘British-born’ Israeli. I feel no pride about that now.”
“In response to joint work between partners and pressure from international bodies, a British judge issued an arrest warrant for Tzipi Livni.”
By JTA
"The British must apologize for their crime."
By BEN LYNFIELD
Students who came to the West Bank to study Arabic claim they were mistreated by Israeli security at the airport.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
“The Balfour Declaration is an historic statement for which Her Majesty’s Government does not intend to apologize.”
By ADAM RASGON
“This UK support will help Israelis and Palestinians work together to achieve tangible improvements in their lives and build understanding between people on both sides of the conflict.”
An online petition calling to cancel the annual 'Al Quds Day' rally in the British capital had garnered nearly 8.5 thousand signatures as of Wednesday.
British opposition leader denies report that he honored the memory of PLO operative Atef Bseiso, who was involved in the murder of the Israeli Olympic athletes in Germany.
As transgender and gender nonconforming people gain more acceptance, synagogues are having to think about how to welcome those with a diverse set of gender identities.
"Parliament's catering services have taken a position that goes beyond the laws of the country."
By EYTAN HALON
Frank Foley's acts of heroism were never acknowledged during his lifetime.
"The moral conviction and bravery of the British heroes of the Holocaust should fill us with pride."
In addition to an apology, a member of The Landlord’s Union made a donation to the Auschwitz Memorial.
According to both Jewish and Islamic law, bodies of the deceased must be buried as soon as possible after death.
Former Israeli diplomat Jacob Rosen-Koenigsbuch believes these really are the sandals worn by T.E. Lawrence.
Philosopher Moshe Machover was readmitted after writing that Nazism and Zionism had a "basic agreement."
After meeting Theresa May, the prime minister's office released Patel's resignation letter in which she apologized for causing "a distraction" from the work of government.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Labour MP Harriet Harman appeared Thursday on Andrew Neil's show 'This Week,' where the discussion was centered on the acceptability of Holocaust humor.
By AMY SPIRO
The World Zionist Organization marks 100 years to the fateful document, bringing the top tier of Israel's security establishment to discuss the challenges ahead.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Paul Rudd also learns of antisemitism his grandfather faced, on PBS' 'Finding Your Roots' show.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,JTA
A new documentary produced by the British corporation is shining a light on British Jewry and the Israeli Kibbutz movement.
By JOY BERNARD
Baroness Jenny Tonge is no stranger to accusations of antisemitism.
"I do not have any hope left for the future of Europe."
By DANIELLE ZIRI
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accompanied to the memorial museum by Berlin's mayor.
By REUTERS,JTA
“The failure of police forces and the Crown Prosecution Service to protect British Jews is a betrayal.”
The Conservative MP sought a solution for such "harassment," asking the prime minister "what can be done to stop this intimidation?"
"Al-Quds Day is an annual day chosen by the late Ayatollah Khomeini to call for Israel to be destroyed.”
By JOSH DELL
Recalling the heroes who sacrificed so much for Zionism and world democracy
By WENDY BLUMFIELD
Show based on 'The Boy in the Striped Pajamas' called "outrageously insensitive."
The near monolithic support for the Conservative Party among British Jewry comes at the tail end of a year long period which has seen repeat antisemitism controversies in Labor.
Alors que les relations entre Londres et Jérusalem sont au plus haut, un incident mineur
a été monté en épingle pour tenter de les envenimer
By SYLVIE BERGER
More than 1,000 scientists from Israel and the UK have worked together in the program, advancing cures for diseases that affect millions of people worldwide.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Chef Chris Golding cooks Japanese food with Israeli flair.
By MIRIAM KRESH
The incident at the palace occurred the day before police were called after white powder was sent to an office in Britain's parliament.
By REUTERS
"I am looking for a man I can vibe with on a spiritual and intellectual level. Someone who can teach me new things and inspire me," El-Hassan wrote on her dating profile.
Jasmine Opperman, director of Southern Africa Operations at the Terrorism, Research and Analysis Consortium think tank, said the British alert was "alarmist."
“The first time it happened, I could tweet and say sorry,” she said. “But the second time… it’s unacceptable."
Prince Harry is currently fifth-in-line to the British throne.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The report came the day after Britain joined other European countries in warning the United States against harming a nuclear deal with Iran.
Jewish comedian Simon Brodkin (also known as Lee Nelson) disrupts Conservative Party conference and is forcefully removed from the grounds.
By REUTERS,HAGAY HACOHEN
Low-cost carrier's flights to Tel Aviv from London and Manchester unceremoniously canceled.
British Home Secretary Amber Rudd emphasized the importance of the ban in ensuring public safety and preventing radicalization.
The 21-year-old was detained under Britain's Terrorism Act and taken into custody for questioning.
Four soldiers were arrested under British anti-terror legislation on suspicion of being members of a proscribed terrorist organization.
Officially called the Elizabeth Tower, the 96-meter-tall clock tower that houses Big Ben is believed to be the most photographed building in the United Kingdom.
By JONATHAN GABAY
An unidentified perpetrator slammed into a group of worshippers who finished a late-night prayer at a north Lodon mosque, leaving several of them injured.
The fire erupted in a central London residential area.
12 arrested in connection with car ramming, stabbing spree by terrorists that killed 7, wounded 48
Islamic State says it is behind Saturday night's horrendous attack which claimed the lives of seven and injured scores more.
After attack that killed 7 in London, British PM says the extremist Islamic ideology is one of the greatest challenges the world currently faces.
By DANIEL ALTMAN
Home contest against Great Britain and road match at Estonia both important for World Cup hopes
By ALLON SINAI
Oliver McAfee, 29, was last seen November 19 in Mitzpe Ramon
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The 'Boss' bodysuit from Tamar Daniel's Tuxe rapidly sold out.
BBC documentary ‘Canvey: The Promised Island’ spotlights group of hassidim who seek to create a new community in an unlikely place
A crowdfunding campaign, Step-By-Step with Kyra: The First Hurdle, aims to raise the approximately $78,500 needed for the surgery.
Peach and Eisenkot are set to discuss joint security challenges and will examine future military cooperation.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Iron Dome demonstrated its ability to intercept short range missiles fired at Israel from Gaza.
By GLOBES
One has to ask if Patel had secretly met with officials in the Netherlands, would anyone care?
CEO Alex Cruz visited Tel Aviv, met with Israeli start-ups.
By MAX SCHINDLER
“I don’t want to govern the Arabs in the West Bank, but I want to make sure that the territory is not used against Israel,” said the Israeli Prime Minister.
UK film director tries to walk back BBC interview from last month.
“A politican needs the ability to foretell what is going to happen tomorrow, next week, next month and next year. And to have the ability afterwards to explain why it didn't happen.”
By PAUL ALSTER
Beverley-Jane Stewart’s ‘Balfour Accomplished’ will be showcased at the Jerusalem Biennale.
By SHAWN RODGERS
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's decision to house Army Radio in the Museum of Underground Prisoners has sparked concerns from sons and daughters of the underground groups' fighters.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The British foreign secretary congratulated Britain's Jewish community for its ongoing contribution and expressed his love of the Jewish state in a special holiday message for Rosh Hashana.
World War II novel "Beneath a Scarlet Sky" to get Hollywood treatment
An uncertain future for British Jews.
By BARRY SHAW
The ‘Kindertransport’ starting in 1938 enabled thousands of children to escape the clutches
of the Nazi regime, but was the lifesaving venture all positive for those who lived it?
By BARRY DAVIS
To commemorate 20 years since the death of princess Diana three documentaries will be shown on Israeli television.
By HANNAH BROWN
The annual al-Quds march promotes support for terrorism, yet the British government doesn't see any cause to call the questionable protest off.
The easyHotel franchise was launched by easyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou in 2004, now operates in Britain, six other European countries and the UAE.
Bombs, bullets and the morality Of Middle East arms sales.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER,THE MEDIA LINE
“The spokesman also confirmed that Meghan’s Jewish background would not prevent her from having an ‘interfaith’ marriage there."
It is clear that UK Prime Minister Theresa May is once again attempting to display an even-handed British policy in the region – at our expense.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
It took 70 years but a member of the royal family – Prince William – will finally make an official visit to Israel.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Britain is the mother ship of political liberty and justice in the West. Tragically, though, it has slipped its moral moorings.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
Much valiant effort is going into fighting this scourge.
Where were Prince Charles’s ancestors and what were they doing while this Jewish history was taking place? The Bible was written in Hebrew, and not the English of the King James version.
By LIAT COLLINS
Beyond the Green Line is my story. It’s the story of a boy who came to Israel looking to become a man by earning a red paratrooper’s beret.
By MARC GOLDBERG
Few of today’s Palestinians have any deep roots in Palestine.
By RAYMOND APPLE
"We had Jerusalem when London was a swamp."
England was the first and only empire to control the Holy Land while acknowledging the Jewish people's legitimate claim to their historic homeland.
By TULY WEISZ
Why is this event so special?
Since 2015, Britain has been one election away from having an antisemitic prime minister.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
There is currently much disquiet over the Labour Party’s conspicuous failure to address significant antisemitism within its ranks.
There’s already a huge amount going on. The UK is a leading partner of the Israeli scientific community – last year nearly 1,500 scientific publications included a UK and Israeli researcher.
By CHRISTIAN DUNCUMB
The Israel/Diaspora divide is bigger then just the US and Israel.
By BRENDA KATTEN
When terrorist flags are being flown openly in your city and antisemitic slogans are being shouted from street corners, any mayor worth his salt should want to do something about it.
By ANDREW BOFF
Naftali Bennett’s proposed Code of Ethics has sparked fierce debate. What can we learn from the late Christopher Hitchens?
By TERRANCE MINTNER
Islamist attacks are habitually said to be either random acts of terrorism or the fault of the West.
Even when Jews do bolt their countries of birth, it’s generally not to the Land of Israel.
By DAVID BREAKSTONE
Britain is dealing with threats from within and it needs to address them honestly, which is incredibly hard.
By HADASSAH FIDLER
As a liberal critic of US President Donald Trump, I still don’t know why he isn’t as much up for Middle East peace-dealing as any other president.