Death penalty

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Israel Beytenu chairman MK Robert Ilatov called for the death penalty for the murderers of Rabbi Raziel Shevach.
By ARIANE MANDELL
Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi asked Netanyahu if the bill would apply to the Duma killer, and the PM responded: “In principle, yes.”
By LAHAV HARKOV
19 year-old Omar al-Abed stabbed to death three members of the Salomon family in July.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Killing captured on camera and broadcast on Facebook Live.
By ADAM RASGON
Human rights groups have condemned Hamas for carrying out executions in the past.
Two accomplices were also sentenced to death for the March assassination.
“Whoever is trying to kill us should be taken out,” Bayit Yehudi MK says.
While the death penalty is on the books in the State of Israel, the country has only civilly executed one person in its 65 year history.
By DAVID NEKRUTMAN
A spate of planned executions in Arkansas rekindles the debate.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
In letter to Netanyahu, Barak, Rabbi Dov Lior, 2 others says Jewish law permits one to protect oneself by all means available.
By JEREMY SHARON
Ahmadreza Djalali, a medical doctor and lecturer at the Karolinska Institute in the Swedish capital, was arrested in Iran in April 2016 and later convicted of espionage.
By REUTERS
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev claims deceased brother masterminded bombings; int'l terrorist faction not driving force.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev charged with using weapons of mass destruction that could result in the death penalty.
US defense secretary attempts to portray soldier's shooting of Afghan families as an isolated incident that won't affect withdrawal.
Report: US executes 46, more than Lybia, Syria; death penalty down 25% world wide since previous year with 527 executions.
Jeffrey Landrigan, convicted of murder, died by lethal injection; state got drug from another country in uncommon move.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chief justice in Jakarta says Southeast Asian country should emulate Chinese practice of executing officials convicted of corruption as deterrent.
Indian court gives perpetrator of 2008 attacks a death sentence.
"They've done everything except tell me to my face that they plan to seek the death penalty," defense attorney says.
AP AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Anti-death penalty protesters try to break into Swedish, Danish sites.
The Sephardi Chief Rabbi said instituting the death penalty offered "no gain" for the Israeli public, only offering potential danger for world Jewry.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
Knesset gave initial approval for legislation that would make it easier for a court to pass a death sentence on assailants convicted of murder in attacks classified as terrorism.
Netanyahu calls for “justice in extreme situations.”
Nadav Agarman tells lawmakers that he opposes expanded death penalty currently in the works.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,YONAH JEREMY BOB
The death penalty has not been invoked in Israel since Nazi commander Adolf Eichmann was hanged in 1962.
To date, Israel does not have the death penalty, but that might change.
"Enacting a death penalty for terrorists, along with other measures, could restore deterrence and help stop terror in Israel."
By GIL HOFFMAN
Israeli prime minister echoes ministers who called for the death penalty to be put to use against terrorist who murdered family in Halamish.
By HERB KEINON
“I support the balance between individual rights and freedoms with protecting Israel’s security and preventing terror," Bennett tells Galey Israel Radio.
Bills sponsor MK Sharon Gal lists the names of the many right-wing ministers and MKs who professed to support the bill before the prime minister came out against it.
The current law gives judges an option of sentencing a terrorist to death, but only if there is a consensus between all the judges presiding over a case.
There is a huge gap between the serious and important debates that Israeli civil society is having on these issues and the cynical and shallow way Israeli legislators brought them to parliament.
By MATAN DANSKER
His wife said he had been forced by his interrogators to read a confession.
Around 5,000 people are on death row for drug related offenses in Iran.
The case involves 156 people on trial and is known as the "Kerdasa incident" in reference to the pro-Muslim Brotherhood neighborhood where violence took place in 2013 uprisings.
According to Vrije Universiteit Brussel, the death sentence is due to be carried out in two weeks.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
By his own account, Iranian businessman Babak Zanjani helped circumvent sanctions by arranging billions of dollars of oil deals through a network of companies.
The law also details sentences for various terrorism crimes ranging from five years to the death penalty.
Attorney for ousted leader says he did not step down in accordance with constitution, should be tried in special court.
By OREN KESSLER AND REUTERS
Mubarak facing charges of ordering the killing of protesters during the demonstrations which swept him from power.
Former Egyptian president and his sons will stand trial for killing of protesters and could face the death penalty.
Egyptian justice minister: Only former interior minister's testimony that Mubarak gave order to fire could secure conviction, 'Al-Ahram' reports.
Bahrain News Agency says military prosecutor to seek death sentence for 7 men accused of killing policemen during anti-government demonstrations.
Call comes amid increase in death sentences by military court.
By DAVID E. MILLER / THE MEDIA LINE
Two men convicted for espionage on Israel's behalf.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Int'l pressure seen in move to review sentence.
By BENJAMIN JOFFE-WALT / THE MEDIA LINE
Islamic group flouts rights groups, kills two men despite appeals.
According to the group, military courts in Gaza sentenced 16 people to death in 2009 and so far this year, including eight convicted of treason.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH AND JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Ajmad, Hakim Awad currently serving consecutive life sentences for the murders of Udi and Ruth Fogel and three of their young children.
Many Israelis and Europeans believe that killing a terrorist is more moral than allowing a situation in which he or she can be let free. We don’t disagree.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Timothy McVeigh was executed after a fair trial and an appeal with no public outcry whatsoever in the United States.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
According to a recent poll, 70% percent of Israelis now see capital punishment as the singular path fit for so cold-blooded a killer.
Our ancient rabbis posited a society in which capital punishment was only a theoretical possibility. They understood the terrible cost of becoming accustomed to bloodshed.
By SETH WINBERG
No matter how sincerely we sympathize with Netanyahu’s discomfiture in face of cynical demagoguery, there’s no escaping the conclusion that Bibi betrayed Yoni.
By SARAH HONIG
When it comes to implementing the death penalty justice requires certainty. When it comes to human affairs certainty is nearly impossible.
By ANDERSON HARKOV
Amir Mirza Hekmati faces death penalty "for cooperating with the hostile country (US) and spying for the CIA."