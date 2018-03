Dutch Schultz

Dutch Schultz was a Jewish-born US criminal in the 1920s who amassed his fortune through a variety of organized crimes, such as bootlegging. The Mafia Commission put forth an order for his murder in 1935 when he explicitly disobeyed their permission not to kill Lucky Luciano, his biggest rival at the time. He was killed the same year.

