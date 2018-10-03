East Jerusalem

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Episode of interest to Robert Mueller, investigating Trump confidant’s contacts with foreign governments.
By MICHAEL WILNER
"Israel Police and Border Police will continue operations in all areas."
By UDI SHAHAM
The statement was made at a news conference in Ramallah late Monday night
By ADAM RASGON
Egypt, like Saudi Arabia, is suspected by Palestinians of being ready to sacrifice Palestinian interests, including on Jerusalem, in order to please the Trump administration
By BEN LYNFIELD
Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the ministerial meeting would also discuss Washington's role in future Arab-Israeli peacemaking.
By REUTERS
This comes as another step in “Operation 700,” in which police carry out mass arrests in a certain area in east Jerusalem, while the Jerusalem Municipality builds and renovates the same neighborhood.
Abbas issued the message hours after he declared that the US has disqualified itself as a mediator for Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.
When it comes to real construction on the ground, building has been down so far this year.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Police says officer in moderate condition, investigating whether assailant wore an explosive vest while posing as a journalist.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Unclear whether it was due to the rain or indifference, Arab residents of east Jerusalem decided to go on with their day-to-day lives.
"The recognition will have very serious implications and will be provocative to all Muslims' feelings."
US President Trump's announcement drew criticism from the Palestinian Authority.
The human narrative behind the neighborhood of Kafr Akab, a no-man's-land that became a haven for Palestinian couples from east Jerusalem and the West Bank.
By MIRIAM BERGER/ REUTERS
“An Israeli resident can be an official in the Palestinian Authority, such as in its Education Ministry, by he cannot work for the Palestinian security system, it is against the law."
Police searched suspects' homes and collected evidence which indicated they took part in criminal activities, threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at security forces.
Residents of Kafr Akab struggle to receive equal services.
Likud MK Ohana: Israeli taxpayers are paying convicted terrorists’ National Insurance, because the High Court thinks it runs the country.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Hamas-affiliated group Shabab al-Aksa was outlawed in 2011.
Jibril Rajoub’s comments come as US President Trump and his aides continue to hold off from explaining their position on the two-state solution.
Haniyeh to leaders of the Arab and Muslim world: "Al-Aqsa calls for your conscience and honor."
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
The attack comes at a time of greatly increased tension in the Israeli capital following Friday morning's deadly terrorist attack on the Temple Mount.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"Policies that were envisaged very early on, 1967 or 1968, serve government policies to this day."
Israeli plan seeks to increasingly replace Palestinian syllabus.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
MK Dr. Anat Berko (Likud) has presented to the premier a plan to give Palestinian residents municipal responsibility over some parts of the city's east and eventually revoke their citizenship.
By BEN CASPIT
“There will be no peace without the division of Jerusalem," Meretz chairwoman Zehava Gal-On said.
Jibril Rajoub wants one embassy in East Jerusalem and another in West Jerusalem.
Palestinian Authority President demands to honor 1967 lines and east Jerusalem to recognized be the capital of a future Palestinian state.
The office will be shuttered for a minimum of six months, pending an ongoing investigation into illegal activities.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Owner, who planned appeal, says bulldozer arrival shocked him
Four IDF soldiers were killed in January truck ramming attack.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Christian coalition marks 50 for Jerusalem with Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat at UN.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Après un an passé en Israël, un journaliste américain non juif a totalement revu
ses positions sur le conflit
By HUNTER STUART
The municipality has also invested in the Music School and Cultural Center in Silwan, which offers leadership programs, swimming and cooking classes and houses a theater group.
By REBECCA BERMEISTER
A chat with Johanna Arbib Perugia, president of the Jerusalem Foundation.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Haredi families moving to French Hill are part of a broad and expanding spread of haredi residential areas in northern Jerusalem.
By MARIK SHTERN MARIK SHTERN / JERUSALEM INSTITUTE FOR POLICY RESEARCH / EN.JERUSALEMINSTITUTE.ORG.IL
The protest was peaceful but rows of police behind coils of barbed wire held back the crowd outside the US embassy in Jakarta.
The teens also coerced the ultra-Orthodox Jews into reciting a Muslim passage and condemning Prime Minister Netanyahu.
The bill requires a supermajority to give parts of Jerusalem to a foreign entity, but has a major loophole.
The status of Jerusalem is one of the most sensitive issues in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
If the current trend holds, it will take another 14 years before the Palestinians will no longer be able to muster 50% of the 193-member body to vote against Israel.
By HERB KEINON
A Red Crescent spokesperson told the Post that two were wounded during the clashes.
Jerusalem might be the capital of Israel, but the United States is still hard pressed to say that it is actually part of the state of Israel.
Asher Elmaliach showed "signs of awakening" Monday morning.
Israel has long deemed Jerusalem its eternal, indivisible capital.
Critics of the plan say a new poor and weak municipality would not solve the problems that the strong Jerusalem Municipality has failed to solve over the past decade.
This comes following an appeal by the residents, who wish to prevent the demolition.
Leader in Kafr Akab neighborhood says plans to destroy five illegally built structures were made without cooperation.
A plan to separate the east Jerusalem neighborhoods located beyond the security barrier has gained steam and moved from the legislative phase to the planning phase.
Left-wing NGO: The mayor cannot tie services providing to punishments
Ze'ev Elkin is currently pushing for an amendment to be made to the Basic Law to change the capital's borders.
The plan aims to revitalize several Arab neighborhoods by constructing housing units, reworking roads, and introducing new infrastructure.
The suspect has previously served time in Israeli prison for crimes related to illegal weapons.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
Nof Zion will become the largest Jewish neighborhood in predominantly Arab areas of east Jerusalem.
The UN Human Right's Council's pending blacklist includes Israeli and international companies doing business in West Banks settlements, east Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.
1600 new housing units will be built in east Jerusalem's Givat HaMatos neighborhood.
Police said in a statement that they would prevent every activity that glorifies terrorist attacks.
Several Knesset members from the Zionist Union embarked on a tour of east Jerusalem neighborhoods.
"A school is not a road or a building for which you can give a contractor the responsibility to deal with. We are talking about education here."
Left-wing advocates are more concerned than ever about Israel's pending decision regarding the expansion of Nof Zion, which they say will change the character of an already volatile east Jerusalem.
The report, based on official statistics, states that a third of the students in east Jerusalem drop out of school, meaning that they won’t finish 12 years of school.
Israel Land Fund’s Arieh King tells The Jerusalem Post the east Jerusalem neighborhood is undergoing a revolution.
Some of the three defendants, including Abbas Salhi and Amru Maatuk, also engaged in rock throwing and public disorder against security forces.
Rare antiquities, NIS 800,000 in cash, and luxury cars were seized from east Jerusalem suspects’ homes and businesses.
Women in Green have staged this march every year for the last 22 years.
By JEREMY SHARON
Arabic media outlets depict a 'besieging of Al-Aqsa mosque' while some reporters try to give a more nuanced view.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The amendment to Basic Law: Jerusalem states that giving up Israeli sovereignty over any part of Jerusalem would require approval by 80 MKs, three-fourths of the Knesset.
Netanyahu announces plans in the aftermath of two votes the World Heritage Committee took last week in Krakow, Poland.
500 joggers to run 5 km. from Jebl Mukaber to Abu Tor.
Jerusalem residents suffer from some of the worst air pollution levels in the country.
By SHARON UDASIN
Analysis: Take Jerusalem out of the equation and the only place you can say Trump visited in Israel is Ben-Gurion Airport.
“It appears that a growing number of people in the Israeli public feel that the Western Wall has been ‘stolen’ from them.”
Two post-war images of Jerusalem: The decision that led to the annexation of ‘east Jerusalem’ and a glimpse into the unique friendship of two families – Jewish and Muslim – following the Six Day War.
By ABRAHAM RABINOVICH
Nir Barkat believes Trump will still move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Hotovely was accompanied by 50 international students and the three Israeli paratroopers who were captured in an iconic photo during the Six Day War.
Facility is part of NIS 1 b. security overhaul in capital’s Arab sector, featuring 6 stations and 1,200 more officers.
Is Germany leading European support for the resolution attacking Israel's sovereignty over Jerusalem?
Despite Trump’s request to "hold off" on construction in contested areas, Gallant affirms: "It will happen."
Judge orders release of Temple Mount activists who protested on Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The attack reportedly occurred in a hotel room during an argument about who the baby's father was.
The demonstration follows the demolition of 15 illegally-built Palestinian homes in al-Zaayyem and Beit Hanina on Tuesday.
The minaret is an act of defiance against Israeli authorities for a bill in the Knesset
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,ADAM RASGON
The Palestinian suspect was charged with severing gas pipes and attempting to ignite an explosion before fleeing the scene.
Owner rebuilt two-story home without permits.
In terms of the values of the socioeconomic index, the east Jerusalem neighborhoods are similar to the distinctive haredi neighborhoods in Jerusalem.
By DAFNA SHEMER
The specific job listing is for a Local Access Associate.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
As Israel marks 50 years to the 1967 war and the reunification of Jerusalem, a special photo report showing the Holy City and the difference half a century made on its well known landmarks.
The Iranian Parliament bill is part of a double-urgency plan dealing with Jerusalem.
"God willing, the day is close when officially, with God's permission, we will open our embassy there," Erdogan said.
Lack of education, employment opportunities leaves 87% of Arab women out of the labor market.
The switch on of the lantern is part of a number of cultural events and activities taking part in East Jerusalem during Ramadan.
The bank is located in southern a-Ram, just outside the capital’s municipal border. An 8-meter-high separation barrier, built in 2006, cuts off the neighborhood from nearby Neve Ya’acov.
It is davka the most conservative administrations ever, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, that have finally begun to invest in the welfare of Jerusalemite Arabs.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Jerusalem municipal workers hauled-off abandoned vehicles, accumulated piles of garbage, and rubble from ruined buildings.
Is Jerusalem united? Let me throw a bucket of icy water over those of our politicians who are in denial.
By BARRY SHAW
In order to progress toward a sustainable resolution on the city, the Israeli government must invest resources and take steps to protect the physical and communal integrity of east Jerusalem.
By OREN HABER
The tension between the city’s sanctity and its classification as a capital exists not only in a geographic sense but also among the city’s population.
By DORON BAR
For me, Israel is “home” in the deepest sense of the word. For me to live in the land of my people and to feel free where I belong is a great privilege that I am grateful for every day.
By GERSHON BASKIN