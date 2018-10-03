Egypt News

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Two missiles from a drone were shot at a house and vehicle, killing one and injuring several others.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Sameh Shoukry says Israel's actions against Palestinians cannot be characterized as terror.
By HERB KEINON
Sayyid Faraj, an Egyptian member of parliament, has suggested that a formal delegation of the Egyptian parliament visit Israel's Knesset to "learn from Israel's economic development."
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
465 out of 595 Egyptian representatives voted in favor of Okasha's removal from parliament.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Israel has an ambassador stationed in Cairo but Egyptian officials make a point of keeping their distance and the embassy has been the focal point of protests in the past.
By REUTERS
The Egyptian leader also spoke extensively about terrorism in his address, saying “counterterrorism efforts so far have relied solely on defensive reaction, focusing on defending the present.”
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Commander of IDF brigade that operates on Egyptian border says Egypt will succeed in putting down ISIS within two years, but the group will attempt to strike Israel beforehand.
Aiming to convey 5 billion cubic meters of gas from Israel to Egypt, the deal calls for employing the now defunct East Mediterranean Gas company pipeline.
By SHARON UDASIN
Princeton history professor Marina Rustow’s work shedding new light on Jewish life in the medieval Middle East recognized by MacArthur Foundation.
By AMY SPIRO
L’Egypte vote pour renouveler son parlement. Objectif de l’actuel président : écarter les islamistes,et trouver le soutien nécessaire aux réformes
By ZVI MAZEL
There was no specific information about the exact nature of the threat.
Egypt and Saudi Arabia's agreement on two Red Sea islands and Israel's approval of the deal according to foreign reports is likely a continuation of covert contacts and common interests.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Khairat and Rivlin also talked about how to strengthen relations between Egypt and Israel.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The announcement comes on the heels of comments made by Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz concerning the confidential security cooperation between Egypt and Israel.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
The new Egyptian leader will need to be able to point to achievements in the security and economic realms to avoid a renewal of social and political protests.
By BRUCE MADDY-WEITZMAN
The report came weeks before President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is to stand for re-election virtually unopposed after opponents halted their campaigns and a top challenger was jailed.
Apart from Sinai, the Egyptian army said the operation would also cover parts of the Nile Delta and the Western Desert.
An Egyptian man stabbed the two German tourists to death and wounded at least four others on Friday at a popular seaside vacation spot on the Red Sea, officials and witnesses said.
Sisi expected to crack down on loud dissent over move, says expert.
By BEN LYNFIELD
"Anyone sponsoring terrorism will be punished no matter where they are," says Military spokesman; Egyptian air force cooperating with Libyan National Army.
Sectarian attacks occur often in Egypt but are usually confined to home burning, crop razing, attacks on churches, and forced displacement.
Ibrahim Halaway has written home complaining that he witnessed torture and suffered emotional and physical abuse.
Even though the statue has not be unveiled, it has caught the attention of local residents of the conservative city.
Egypt nave said the debris were found 290 kilometers north of the Mediterranean coastal city of Alexandria.
Egypt Air said the plane sent an emergency signal - possibly from an emergency beacon attached to the plane - at 04:26 a.m., two hours after it disappeared from radar screens.
Egyptian media has been in uproar since the government announced the signing of a maritime demarcation accord that puts two islands at the southern entrance to the Gulf of Aqaba in Saudi waters.
Eighty-one people, including 21 foreigners and 15 crew, had been on board the Airbus 320 flight when it took off, Egypt's Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement.
A conflicting report published earlier by Cypriot state media said that the motives of the hijacker appeared personal and he had asked to contact his ex-wife, who lives in Cyprus.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,YAAKOV LAPPIN,REUTERS
Reflecting the strong official ties that are usually kept under the radar, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with new Egyptian Ambassador Hazem Khairat in Jerusalem on Monday.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
A chapter from Ahmed Naji's novel Istikhdam al-Hayat, or Using Life, was serialized in a state-owned literary newspaper.
The new parliament will be dominated by an alliance loyal to President Sisi.
Claims of corruption, nepotism as well as brutal policies aimed at crushing dissent, have all coalesced into media assaults on the strongman's government.
Alaa Abdel Fattah, blogger and software engineer first jailed in 2013 to spend another five years in jail.
“It seems bombs have become a daily routine to the extent that they have a special hashtag now,” tweeted one user.
The court said its decision was due to "moral offenses" committed in previous years at the three-day festival celebrating the birth of Rabbi Jacob Abu Hasira.
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Cairo University, waving pictures of Mubarak behind bars and demanding the "fall of the regime."
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,REUTERS
Egypt’s religious endowment ministry announced that it would dismiss any mosque employee proven to be hiding a tunnel or weapons, or is promoting a radical ideology.
Tensions high in Egypt ahead of planned opposition protest and killing of four Shi'ites near Cairo, raising fears of wider bloodshed.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON AND REUTERS
Bedouin sources say a group of anonymous militants kidnapped officers near border with Israel; unclear who was behind operation.
Retrial is for complicity in murder of protesters; judge passes case to appeal court saying he felt "unease."
Ruling ends decades-old ban of beards in police force enforced in Mubarak era; move seen as victory for often bearded Muslim Brotherhood.
Islamic scholar convenes Muslim Brotherhood, secular opponents after a week of the deadliest protests seen under Morsi's government.
Death toll rises to 54 as Egypt's president visits Berlin to seek urgent investment, convince Europe of democratic credentials.
Egypt's president visits Berlin to seek urgent investment, convince Europe of democratic credentials; cancels Paris trip.
Nine killed in protests across country, widespread frustration and
anger at Morsi.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
The visit by the Egyptian president 40 years ago was as momentous as Neil Armstrong’s first moon-walk.
By LIAT COLLINS
The greatest Jewish community in the ancient Hellenistic Diaspora was in Alexandria. In the Egyptian port city founded by Alexander the Great during his conquests of the known world.
By ELI KAVON