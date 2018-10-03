03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The head of the committee against normalization with Israel, Manaf Majali, said that the committee will start a broad campaign to convince Jordanians not to "work in the occupying entity."
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
NIS 300 million project straddling the Arava region is set to be complete in the coming months.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Police announce arrest of Arab Israelis planning to attack Jews in Red Sea resort town.
By BEN HARTMAN
Currently Wizz Air has 18 routes serving both Ben-Gurion and Ovda airports.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
The Tourism Ministry convinced SAS airline to restart route with a cash subsidy of NIS 235 per passenger.
By AMY SPIRO
The Red Sea dive will be the first in a series of such protests around the world.
By SHARON UDASIN
NIS 50 million in matching funds are needed to achieve goal, MK tells committee.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
"The workers agreement with Jordan is a suitable solution that all sides will benefit from," says Shalom.
By NIV ELIS
100 visitors from all over France participated in the Walk for Water in Israel, the 18th walkathon of KKL France, which took place this year in the Eilat Mountains.
By KKL-JNF
Israeli researchers conduct genetic “barcoding” of nearly all the fish species in the gulf between Eilat and Aqaba.
A senior University of Birmingham hepatologist speaks about a new "orphan drug" developed to lower the toll of one autoimmune liver disease.
Eilat Mayor Meir Yitzhak Halevy (Likud) promised that shops would remain open on Saturday.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Environmental Protection Ministry recommends residents take precautions: reduce standing water, use insect repellants, install window screens.
Government finally recognizes Israel is too expensive for many tourists.
By Gil Stern Stern ZOHAR
Since becoming a politician, Hanad Amar has launched a national Druse youth after-school program.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The annual three-day festival takes place next week.
By BARRY DAVIS
Eilat, which had also lost its previous two games, remained within striking distance of Jerusalem for most of the contest, trailing by just three points (70- 67) midway through the fourth quarter.
By ALLON SINAI
The Eilat Chamber Music Festival features an intriguing mix of genres
The police suspect that either gambling or the beginning of a crime took place on land in Israel.
By ELA LEVI-WEINRIB/ GLOBES
The weekend wasn’t as wild or as weird as past write-ups would have one expect
By LAHAV HARKOV
Victims in light-to-moderate condition following altercation on port city’s promenade
“Only God can stop an event as big as this.”
By GIL HOFFMAN
Many of those in attendance have grown with Limmud FSU, now in its 10th year, and have made the annual gathering a family event.
By SARAH LEVI
What to expect ahead of the eight edition of the Red Sea Jazz Festival.
Glen Rice Jr. led Holon with 28 points, with Blatt finishing with 14 points.
Of the 201 immigrants, twenty-four were children under the age of 10 and one was an 81 year-old man.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Three suspects were apprehended with a folding club, knife and pepper spray in their possession after ambushing a shwarma-stand vendor.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
The Eilat Ilan and Assaf Ramon International Airport is set to open in April 2018.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The Giro d’Italia, which takes place annually, is watched by hundreds of millions of viewers in 194 countries.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Tamar, an artificial reef in Eilat attracts trainee divers who also damage them while they study, but at the same time they reduce the heavy pressure on natural coral reefs.
'The Post' joins base commander Oren Nahbas on his final sail.
One of Israel's most celebrated festivals returns for the 31st time.
The two escape rooms offered at the Rimonim Hotel vary in difficulty, one is best suited for beginners or first timers while the other is advanced for those more experienced.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Hoodna Orchestra will pair up with Ethiopian singer Demisu Belete to finish off this year’s Red Sea Jazz Festival with an all-night Ethio-groove party
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
The whale shark is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Police found a farewell note indicating a double suicide, however, a police official said they are investigating all possible causes for the death.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Herzliya no match for Mac TA • Rishon up 2-1 on Eilat • Jerusalem aims to stay alive vs Nahariya.
Photos and videos from around the web of today's massive sandstorm in Eilat, Israel.
A look at the 2017 winter edition of the Red Sea Jazz Festival.
Luca Aquino will perform at the
Red Sea Jazz Festival in Eilat.
Fifteen-year-old pianist
Alexander Malofeev performs in Eilat.
By MAXIM REIDER
Italian pianist Federico Colli is on the esteemed roster of the Eilat Chamber Music Festival.
The Gabrieli Consort & Players will perform at the International Chamber Music Festival.
By OMER SHOMRONI
The International Eilat Chamber Music Festival takes place next month.
Navy holds Red Sea drill following heightened ISIS activity in neighboring Sinai Peninsula.
If casinos are opened in Eilat, will they really boost the city’s employment and well-being?
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Ma’ayan Davidovich is Israel’s only realistic medal hope in the women’s event.
Supreme Court rejects appeals against an 8-year jail term for driver Edward Gelfand for accident in which 24 Russian travel agents were killed when a tour bus drove off a cliff on the way to Eilat.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Bennett: Israel isn't Vegas, and won't be.
By JEREMY SHARON
Edward Gelfand was found guilty of manslaughter by the Beersheba District Court in September 2013.
"I heard a scream and turned my head where I saw one of the passengers on board attempting to open an emergency exit door," according to a passenger on the flight.
In 2016, 101 nations entered Fed Cup by BNP Paribas, making it the world’s largest annual international team competition in women’s sport.
By HOWARD BLAS
Two million children ages 5 to 18, who will receive 50% reductions on all forms of public transportation.
Beersheba court: Ilan Ben-Sheetrit ran gambling ring, received illegal funds, ordered or perpetrated attacks.
A short stay at the Astral Maris provided much-needed relief from daily stress.
By SUSAN LERNER
Reds enter two-game series with high hopes of capturing first BSL title, but not taking Southerners lightly.
Southerners tie semifinal series at 2-2 after impressive home victory; deciding match on Wednesday.
Yellow-and-blue fails to complete sweep; J’lem looking to clinch place in final tonight.
Jeremy Pargo ensured Maccabi got the semis off to a winning start last Wednesday, scoring 32 points in a 91-82 victory at Yad Eliyahu Arena.
The tight series ultimately came down to the final quarter and it was Khalif Wyatt who proved to be the difference maker.
The government first announced its intentions to open the beach to the public in the weeks following a massive December 3 oil spill.
Michael Mor, long one of Israel’s most notorious crime bosses, was apparently the intended target of Saturday night's shooting.
Police said incident is criminal and not a terror attack.
Bigger and better than ever, Kfar Saba hosts its 26th annual Big Band Festival.
By DAVID BRINN
Navy unveils details on how it defends Red Sea coast.
The success of 11-year-old jazz pianist Joey Alexander is as much due to his talent as some surprising coincidences.
By LAURA KELLY
A review of the Red Sea Winter Jazz Festival in Eilat from February 19-21.
British cellist Steven Isserlis’s Reign of the Cello is one of many tantalizing items in this year’s Chamber Music Festival.
New picture album: Israel from a panoramic view
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
The Jerusalem fast-train project, which is approaching completion, will be dwarfed by the railway to Eilat – assuming its brave plan is ever implemented.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The waterbed that saved a life
By ILAN CHAIM
Former scientist Dr. Mohammed Alnabari has managed to invigorate a failing Beduin town
By PATRICIA GOLAN
Because Israelis aren’t used to going to Eilat this time of year, many hotels are offering great deals.
By MEITAL SHARABI
The hotel industry, like many others, is still very much a male-dominated affair. Four women in the business talk of the field from their perspective.
By JOY BERNARD
Many have heard of Eilat’s fantastically blue water, but not everyone knows about the incredible treasures that lie beneath the surface.
The husband-and-wife team continue to do their bit for the domestic jazz arena and beyond.
From Rosh Pina's Galilee Wine Festival to Tel Aviv's "Tubi 60 Pop Art Gala," these are the events and places worthy to take note of in the coming weeks.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
Oran Etkin is in the lineup of the forthcoming winter version of the Red Sea Jazz Festival in Eilat (February 9-11).
Jazz pianist Guy Mintus, set to perform at next week’s Eilat Chamber Music
Festival, discusses his evolving oeuvre.
A news roundup from around the nation.
A round up of news from around the nation.
A catch-up from around the country.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Eilat’s bird sanctuary works hard to offer the proper habitats and correct food sources for the 350 species of migratory birds common to the area.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
A roundup of local news stories.
By COMPILED BY TAMARA ZIEVE
Wrap-up of local news around the country.
Islamist group formerly known as Ansar Bait al-Maqdis makes call for attack on southern Israeli city "in the coming days," according to Egyptian media.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
All three players – twin brothers pianist Michael and drummer Florian Arbenz and bassist Thomas Lähns – have paid their educational dues in classical music.
The Eilat conference provides us with some concrete evidence of the extent of liberalism among journalists.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
Of all the clichés that continue to bedevil Israeli diplomacy, the one that really spoils my breakfast is that “Israel has no better friend than....”
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
There have been recent articles in a number of mainstream Israeli daily newspapers inquiring as to where all the Eilat tourists have gone.
By MALCOLM D. SINCLAIR
The venerable vacation destination in the South has dropped the Hilton name and gained a new minimalist look.
By NOA AMOUYAL
The hotel features 266 luxurious rooms, spacious personal balconies, a pool and a dining hall full of delights.
By SIVAN AZULAY
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The Elma Hotel in Zichron Ya’acov offers more amenities than most.
By BARBARA SOFER