Evangelical

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"He considered it a great tribute to the Jewish people that someone like Vice President Pence would turn to a Jewish source for guidance on such matters.”
By MARCY OSTER/JTA
Younger people are less familiar with the Bible and increasingly moved by social justice concepts.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
IFCJ’s Yechiel Eckstein outlines how Evangelical support is a strategic asset for Israel and the Jewish people.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
“Trump has handed Israel policy to Evangelicals.”
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
The church also sought a halt to all investment in companies that profit from Israel’s occupation and called on the president of the United States to recognize the State of Palestine.
By JTA
A Christian composer debuts her oratorio with a message of hope for Israel.
By NICOLE JANSZIAN
Deconstructing support for Israel in the American church.
By JIM FLETCHER
Israeli singer Dudu Fisher takes one-man show about the Holy Land to Branson, Missouri.
By RUTH BELOFF
Supporters try to erode Evangelical Christians' backing of Jewish state.
By ABRAHAM COOPER AND YITZCHOK ADLERSTEIN
Speakers included radical religious leaders who promoted disturbing positions on Israel.
By CHRISTIAN EDITION STAFF
There is a dangerous campaign to undermine evangelical Christian support for Israel being conducted by pro-Palestinian groups.
By MALCOLM HEDDING
The World Council of Churches has been at the forefront of a crusade against the Christian pro-Israel community, many of whom once stood with the Jewish State.
By DAVID PARSONS
Jerry and Judy Ball, a classically Southern couple from North Carolina, felt called to reach out to students from establishment schools in 'Yankee territory'
By ESTERA WIEJA
The Church too has a call upon it: to witness to the nations that there is one Messiah, Jesus of Nazareth, whom God raised from the dead.
By DWIGHT A. PRYOR
Palestinian suffering is becoming the reason for an increasing number of evangelical Christians to stand against Israel.
For Yael Eckstein, Vice President of International Fellowship of Christian and Jews, US recognition of Jerusalem marks an ever-growing bond between Evangelical Christians and Israel.
By NOA AMOUYAL
'The Atlantic' explores how the Christian Zionist movement is undergoing a transformation, both theologically and geographically.
By EMMA GREEN / THE ATLANTIC ONLINE
Evangelicals have become a dominant force of support globally for Israel.
By MIKE EVANS
Founder of HaYovel says agreeing with “replacement theology” is disagreeing with God.
The survey found rising support for same-sex marriage across affiliations with political parties, race and religion, with support strongest among younger Americans born after 1980 and Democrats.
By REUTERS
QUIZ: What happens after death? Find out where you will belong after you've passed on.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
An interactive platform for people to share their thoughts on religion, life, culture, and more.
Try to correctly match each quote to the famous Evangelist who said it.
Mike Evans launches massive campaign thanking US president for embassy decision
By HERB KEINON
Muslim leader denies meeting with Rev. Terry Jones who says won't go through with planned Koran burning if two could talk; 1 dead, several injured in Afghan protests.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Despite the fact that US reverend may cancel Sept. 11 Koran burning, demonstrators hurl stones at NATO base and troops allegedly open fire.
Rev. Terry Jones claims that NY imam agreed to move site of Ground Zero mosque to prevent Koran burning, Muslims clerics deny quid pro quo.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rev. Terry Jones announces that he has agreed to call off book burning if New York imam agrees not to build Islamic culture center near Ground Zero site.
Reuven Rivlin gives account of his families exodus from J'lem's Old City to send pilgrims back to their homelands as ambassadors.
By JONAH MANDEL
Chairman considers extending transparency requirement to donations by foreigners, and not just foreign state-funded groups.
By DAN IZENBERG
The Beit Shemesh resident is a live exhibit of sorts in the History of the Bible wing of the museum.
By AMY SPIRO
One Christian broadcasting giant has taken on the task of re-upping Israel's public relations through a series of films and documentaries.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Billy Graham Evangelical Association Chief of Staff Ken Barun advises Israel
to focus on promoting the positive things it does.
By STEVE LINDE
Apostolate Renê Terra Nova, who has brought thousands of Christians from Brazil, tells 'Post' tourists leave "in love."
By SAM SOKOL
Christ at the Checkpoint conference has been taking place in Bethlehem.
By JEREMY SHARON
Harvard professor finds Judaism tops the list; American attitudes toward Jews ‘better than ever.’
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
The Eda Haredit continues to battle against accepting money from evangelicals.
By PEGGY CIDOR
An indefatigable Evangelical warrior for truth defends Israel – reaching hundreds of millions of Christians around the world.
By JOSH HASTEN
Evangelical Christians must not be excluded from Mideast peace discussions.
By FAYDRA L. SHAPIRO
Swedish pastor Ulf Ekman explains why he supports Israel, and why all Christians should.
Knesset speaker calls int'l criticism of building in the city "mark of disgrace"; evangelicals self-identify as "Christian Zionists."
By LAHAV HARKOV
More than 250,000 visitors expected over holiday season; Ministry of Tourism's 'faith tourism' industry seeks to increase Christian visitors
By BEN HARTMAN
More than 250,000 visitors expected over holiday season; Ministry of Tourism's 'faith tourism' industry seeks to increase Christian visitors
When Israelis think about American Evangelicals, they imagine 60 million enthusiastic, flag-waving Israel supporters who look, well, like Mike Pence.
Perhaps the government of Israel should start viewing Messianic Jews as diplomatic assets rather than a religious threat.
By ITZHAK RABIHIYA
A recent Pew poll reported that “79 percent of Republicans sympathize more with Israel than with the Palestinians.”
By JORDAN BARKIN
To the contrary, Scripture teaches us to love both Arabs and Jews.
By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
Some Jews might be skeptical of Christians encouraging Jews to study the Bible.
By TULY WEISZ
According to a recent study conducted by Christian group LifeWay Research, over three-quarters of Evangelicals aged 65 and older have a “positive” view of Israel.
By RIVKA KIDRON
The latest news from the Israeli social and diplomatic scene.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Mr. Trump, don’t tear down that wall.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
The largest Evangelical communities remain solidly supportive of Israel, and their size dwarfs that of the rising forces of replacement theology and its concomitant hatred of Israel.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Uncertainty in the Middle East abounds, which is why Israel is in need of constant blessing.
By ISRAEL KASNETT
Evangelicals use their political, financial and spiritual leverage to help Israel withstand whatever attack might come next.
By EARL COX
Tebow is a devout evangelical Christian who presents his faith to the NFL, the fans and the press.
By JEREMY RUDEN
Israel and Jews should shake the extended hand of conservatives and Christians which is so often sincerely offered.
By BARRY RUBIN
American Jews can learn a lesson on how to support the Jewish state from loving gentiles.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
This mirrors the pattern of white evangelicals who supported other Republican candidates during the primaries, with around 90% of them saying that they support Trump over Clinton.
By KAYLA ROSEN