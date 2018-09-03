03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Efraim Halevy says at JPost Conference that "the leadership of Hamas knows they have no chance of destroying Israel."
By BEN HARTMAN
The scandal involving former IDF chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi is not about crime, but about a politician who thought he was still a general, and a general who thought he was already a politician.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose slightly today, with Oil Refineries the biggest gainer, but Teva was down after losing its Copaxone patents case, and Israel Chemicals fell sharply.
By AVIV LEVY
The Tel Aviv Museum held a gala to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Dada Movement, an artistic discipline that mocked materialistic and nationalistic attitudes.
By MICHAL GALANTI
Affair is alleged 2010 plot to illegally undermine then defense minister Ehud Barak's choice for IDF chief of staff.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,JPOST.COM STAFF
Avi Benayahu claims that the damaging attack has come from former defense minister Ehud Barak's camp.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Barak filed a declaration in a case in the Lod District Court on Tuesday in which he made the allegations against Ashkenazi, other officers.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Former IDF chief of staff tells the 'Post' the the security situation in Israel is "more positive today than it was in the past."
IDF chief says those involved in Harpaz Affair "crossed lines," and that he could not accept such conduct under his command.
Relations between former chief of staff and defense minister became dysfunctional to a worrying degree, State Comptroller writes.
Defense minister says Israel shouldn't go to war "unless we have to"; Ashkenazi urges inclusion of military brass in war planning.
The defense minister picked a fight with Maj.-Gen. Kochavi in escalation related to ongoing Harpaz Affair investigation.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Former IDF chief of staff rejects claims of wrongdoing on his part in the so-called Harpaz affair.
Lindenstrauss due to release report next week to IDF officer, Defense Ministry officials involved in alleged plot to get Galant appointed chief of staff.
Netanyahu was not questioned as a suspect, but as a witness about the feud between Ehud Barak and then-IDF chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,BEN HARTMAN
Yacimovich moves up race for party chairman because she is afraid of facing former IDF chief, a source close to Ashkenazi said.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Israel says trial in absentia against Ashkenazi, other retired senior IDF commanders is politically motivated.
Labor leader: Report shows Barak, Ashkenazi have “twisted” motivations; Livni says Netanyahu unable to manage national security issues.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Polls show Labor nearly tripling in size after election; Yacimovich in talks with high-profile defense experts, social protest leaders.
Netanyahu charges that those unwilling to set "red lines" on Iran cannot give Jerusalem a "red light" on attack.
By HERB KEINON
Netanyahu charges that those unwilling to set red lines on Iran should not stop Israeli action; former IDF chief Ashkenazi says strong US ties a "security necessity"; MK Danon calls Clinton's Iran stance a "slap in the face."
By HERB KEINON AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Ministerial Committee on Legislation gives outgoing Lindenstrauss 3 months to finish report despite term ending, pending Knesset approval.
Former Mossad head frames assistance as Jewish moral imperative.
Former Mossad chief Dagan notes radicals no longer in Arab League; Ross lays out steps to restore faith in two-state solution.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
At Presidential Conference in J'lem, former US Mideast envoy lays out steps for Israelis, Palestinians; Ashkenazi speaks on Tal Law.
Leaders at the 'Post' conference: Israel shouldn't lead Iran strike, should improve relationship with Obama.
Former IDF chief of staff predicts post-Assad Syria could be positive for Israel if not aligned with Iran, Hezbollah.
The bill would shorten the cooling-off period currently required for top security officials from three years to one.
Journalist turned politician scolds people who post anti-haredi jokes on his Facebook wall.
Channel 2 investigative report claims former IDF chief worked with alleged "Galant Document" forger to gather dirt on defense minister.
Qui se cache derrière la Fondation Rashi ? Pour attirer des partenaires stratégiques, la dynastie Leven a décidé de mettre un visage sur les créateurs de cette œuvre philanthropique majeure
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
L’ancien chef d’état-major de Tsahal, Gabi Ashkenazi, est impliqué dans un scandale qui n’a rien d’un crime, mais tout d’une erreur d’appréciation
Shelly Yachimovich annonce des primaires pour le mois de novembre. Les commentaires acerbes vont bon train.
Who has the inside track to become the next prime minister?
Catch a glimpse behind the scenes as The Jerusalem Post's top reporters share their insights live from The Jerusalem Post Conference.
Careful to not engage in politics now, the future might hold meaningful and important roles for Gaby Ashkenazi.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Friends of the IDF host annual gala bringing together prominent dignitaries, soldiers in event.
By MICHAEL WILNER
FM describes as "kangaroo court" Ankara's trial in absentia of IDF officers involved in 2010 'Mavi Marmara' killing of 9 Turks.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB, TOVAH LAZAROFF, REUTERS
By JPOST.COM STAFF, TOVAH LAZAROFF AND REUTERS
Ashkenazi, other former army commanders put on trial for the death of 9 Turks on the ship; foreign ministry: This is a "show trial."
By REUTERS
Comptroller warns millionaires against using loophole.
Boaz Harpaz indicted for forgery, fraud in affair related to former Defense Minister Ehud Barak, former IDF-Chief-of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.
"He understood security as well as the diplomatic issues that contribute to it, he was a talking encyclopedia. The man never stopped looking forward, and it was amazing to see it."
What is the secretive Pnima movement and why has it been joined by two former IDF chiefs who are seen as future challengers to Netanyahu?
When the handshake took place, the crowd at the event broke out in raucous cheering.
The new Facebook campaign called, "Run, Gabi Run" (in Hebrew) is seeking funding for advertising in newspapers that will call upon him to enter politics.
The poll found that 43 percent of Israelis do not want him to enter politics and only 31% want him to begin a political career. The remaining 23% had no opinion or declined to answer.
Associates: 'Closed file allows him to enter politics.'
Ruling paves way for political career; Harpaz Affair saga closes in after over 5 years; Weinstein still slams Ashkenazi for conduct unbecoming.
Attorney-General Yehuda Weinstein is expected to close the Harpaz Affair.
Foreign Ministry calls South African BDS activists' claim of arrest warrants against former IDF chief, other top commanders from Mavi Marmara false.
Herzog is said to seek a delay in Labor elections so as to avoid competition with former IDF cheif Gabi Ashkenazi, as well as other figures.
Friend of staff says center-left parties have tried to woo former IDF chief; Yesh Atid’s Stern: I talked to him about joining us.
At Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, Post Contributing Editor says Ashkenazi and Dagan responsible for current situation with Iran.
Channel 1 reported that investigators have compiled evidence that is likely to serve as the basis for an indictment against Gabi Ashkenazi, two others.
By ARIEL ZILBER
Justice Ministry kept in the dark about existence of tapes.
Former IDF chief allegedly failed to alert police to existence of forged document; police also recommend Ashkenazi's associates Avi Benayahu and Erez Winner be indicted.
Police will recommend that three former high-ranking IDF officers be indicted for releasing classified documents from the army and for breach of trust.
יַם הַשִיבּוֹלִים
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
The convoluted affair at the heart of the defense establishment poisoned the atmosphere among the top brass
By YOSSI MELMAN
In this excerpt from ‘The Negotiator,’ Gershon Baskin describes some
of his behind-the-scenes efforts to secure Gilad Schalit’s release.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Victims apparently shot execution-style; Egypt’s military will need to use commandos to control peninsula, says expert.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON AND REUTERS
Ashkenazi says Egyptian army is too busy with domestic concerns to pose any threat to Israel, but warns situation in Egypt is still volatile; Hanegbi hopeful Morsi's ouster could strengthen future diplomatic ties with Cairo.
By JPOST.COM STAFF, REUTERS
Police say Ashkenazi is under suspicion of breach of public trust, obstruction of justice and disclosing classified information.
Avichai Mandelblit was questioned earlier this month under suspicion of fraud and breach of trust in connection with the Harpaz Affair.
Ashkenazi’s wife, Ronit, was questioned in previous rounds, however this time it appears she was not.
Police say Ashkenazi and wife under suspicion of breach of trust, obstruction of justice and giving away classified information.
Ashkenazi and his wife Ronit questioned for alleged involvement in Harpaz Affair amid speculation he may have spied on Barak.
Mandelblit served as IDF's Military Advocate-General in 2011 when affair broke; decided at time there was no evidence implicating officers.
Ashkenazi unlikely to be questioned in near future over Harpaz Affair.
By BEN HARTMAN,YONAH JEREMY BOB
Avi Benayahu and Erez Winner released from police custody to five days house arrest.
Back and forth on narrative leaves credibility of Harpaz in question.
Justice Ministry says the decision was made due to new evidence that has emerged; Ashkenazi "will cooperate fully."
Former IDF chief of staff under fire for making "sexist" comment; Likud's Hotovely says he's "unfit to pursue public leadership."
Ran Nizri tells Knesset Control C'tee indictment delayed to allow ongoing investigation to be completed.
MK Ben-Eliezer, Histadrut head Eini attempt to persuade former IDF chief to run, saying he is the only hope to unseat Yacimovich.
By BEN CASPIT
There were two major differences between the powerful defense figures – one wore a uniform and the other did not.
Harpaz Report calls for criminal investigation, committee of inquiry against those involved, says defense minister.
State Comptroller criticizes Ashkenazi, but says former IDF chief of staff's aide egged Harpaz on, blasts Barak for abuse of power.
IDF chief of staff freezes promotion of Col. Erez Viner, suspected of forging document in Harpaz affair.
State Comptroller lashes out at Weinstein for accusing him of misleading public with statements over the Harpaz Affair.
Weinstein says that Lindenstrauss never raised criminal charges, "not explicitly, not as a hint, not in writing, not verbally."
Former IDF chief says he, his family were victims of "attack campaign."
TA activists dub base 'Camp Sucker,' lamenting law which "legislates discrimination"; PMO says cabinet won't vote on law.
By BEN HARTMAN AND JEREMY SHARON
Olmert accuses PM of exaggerating on Iran nukes, but Steinitz says Tehran could produce 20-30 nukes a year; the two join Gabi Ashkenazi, Meir Dagan, Michael Oren and Alan Dershowitz at annual conference in New York.
Modi’in isn’t in the South and close to Gaza. Not in the North and close to Hezbollah. It’s smack in the Center, “far away” from all the fighting and rockets.
The offensive, which was approved on Tuesday, will concentrate on destroying Hamas's network of tunnels.
Shimon Peres was the initiator of Israel’s defense industries when it was difficult for the nascent state to obtain military equipment from abroad.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
With its enormous wealth, and assertive foreign policy, Qatar could, if it desired, play a positive role.
By KENNETH BANDLER
Unfortunately, the most important, required apologies have not been forthcoming at all.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
If it hasn’t already, our defense establishment needs to put its house in order, for Israel’s sake.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
With this mock trial, Ankara appears to have signaled loudly and with insolent finality that it is not interested.
Exactly who among these selfless individuals would agree to head the party and to become prime minister?
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Every time the Likud has been defeated since 1974, the party that defeated it has been led by a former general, except the 2006 election.