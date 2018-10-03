Gaza rockets

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Despite saying that the group doesn't want another conflict, Politburo member Mahmoud al-Zahar said Hamas is "preparing well" for war.
By ADAM RASGON
The IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed that a rocket was launched on Friday night from the Gaza Strip.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The IDF announced earlier this evening it would be closing the Kerem Shalom crossing after an assessment of the current security situation, but did not provide further details.
IDF says 35 rockets fired at Israel over the past year, up from 15 in 2016 and 21 in 2015
Some 60 rockets have been fired towards Israel, 20 in the last month.
After latest round of tit-for-tat fire, defense minister compares opposition leaders and rogue terror groups.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
IDF statement says Iran to blame for escalation, "Playing with the lives of Gaza residents."
One rocket hit a building in an Israeli community bordering the Gaza Strip.
"We know what to do, how to do it and, most importantly, when to take action," Israel's defense minister said during a survey of southern communities.
Two rockets launched from the Gaza Strip Sunday slammed into the community of Netiv HaAsara in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council area, with shrapnel from the impact slightly damaging a home.
The past week has seen the most serious peak of violence between Israel and Hamas since the end of Operation Protective Edge in 2014.
“We can all be calm. We know what to do, how to do it and when to do it,” Liberman said.
"The State of Israel an attack, or attempted attack, on its citizens and will continue to defend them and its sovereignty sharply and decisively," an IDF statement read.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
The residents of Gaza, it's important that you know, the rocket hit the Ghazi al-Shawa public school in Beit Hanun and destroyed a classroom there!” read the Facebook statement posted in Arabic.
More than 8,500 rockets have fallen on the southern Israeli city since 2001.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN,ILANIT CHERNICK
Two rockets fell inside the Gaza Strip but set off sirens in Hof Ashkelon and Sha'ar HaNegev regional councils. A third fell in an open area in Israel but set off no alarms.
Hamas is responsible for all terrorist activity within the Gaza Strip, an IDF statement said.
The 3-billion NIS structure is scheduled to be completed within two years.
Islamic State-affiliated group Ahfad al-Sahaba claimed responsibility via a statement that was shared through Israeli media.
While Hezbollah has similar rockets, this is the first time that Hamas has developed such a weapon, Army Radio reports.
Incident comes day after Israel's Arrow missile defense system intercepted Syrian SAMs.
The strikes are in retaliation for a rocket that was launched into southern Israel Wednesday night.
A projectile launched from the Gaza Strip on Monday morning landed in southern Israel; none hurt. The IDF has attacked Hamas targets in the Strip multiple times in retaliation for the aggression.
Israel has decided to use every Gaza rocket launch as an opportunity to hit strategically important Hamas targets.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Salafists will escalate violence within 48 hours if its operatives aren't released.
By ZACK PYZER
The strikes came in response to a Gazan rocket that hit Israel.
The game, Liyla and the Shadows of War, has been downloaded over 100,000 times from the Google Play Store and is rated 4.7 out of 5.
By ASHER WEBER
President tours Gaza border, receives briefing from Eisenkot.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
In the next conflict in Gaza, Hamas will aim to pound IDF staging areas and communities near the Strip.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
IDF official statement says no rockets were fired from Gaza into southern Israel.
A military source said that the possibility was being checked that interior fire within Egypt may have set off the rocket alert siren.
Last month, the Israeli military confirmed that at least four rockets fired by Palestinians in Gaza landed in communities near the border.
The rocket did not trigger warning sirens as its trajectory took it to an open area.
PM speaks at cabinet meeting after a violent weekend in which Hamas fired four rockets into southern Israel.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
There were no reports of damage or injury in the attacks.
No injuries and no damage reported in explosion, with projectile falling in open territory.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,JPOST.COM STAFF
None hurt after rocket explodes in Eshkol region.
Iron Dome fires interceptor missile in the South during false alarm.
By BEN HARTMAN
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
Palestinian sources say Israel Air Force struck two targets in northern Gaza after rocket intercepted over Ashkelon.
Israel does not want an escalation. Neither does Hamas. But each new rocket has the potential to send the situation spiraling out of control.
Military sources believe bullets were fired in stray cross-border fire.
The rocket was launched from the Strip but did not reach Israeli territory.
Muhammad Allan's health improves, but security cautions taken nonetheless
Gaza terror group issues warning as condition of prisoner Muhammad Allan worsens.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Only one of three projectiles landed in Israel, falling a kilometer away from the border, in the Kissufim area.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Gilad Sharon says his father's choice to disengage from Gaza saved hundreds of Israeli lives.
The wife of the prisoner rebuked the militant faction for only acting in the event that her husband dies.
The IDF was checking if spillover fire from the Syrian infighting caused the alarms and if any projectiles landed on the Israeli side of the border.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,REUTERS,YAAKOV LAPPIN
The application of a final agreement would require the consent of all Palestinian factions at play.
The video concludes with the statement, “Open your eyes, terrorism rules Gaza.”
By HANNAH SARISOHN
Israeli report comes days ahead of UNHRC report which is expected to be the basis of any Palestinian war crimes case against Israel before the International Criminal Court.
By HERB KEINON,JPOST.COM STAFF
Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon gave orders to close all crossings between Israel and Gaza except for humanitarian purposes.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,HERB KEINON,JPOST.COM STAFF
The group that claimed responsibility for firing the rockets at Israel, calling itself the Omar Brigades, said the rocket fire on Wednesday was in retaliation for Hamas's killing of an Islamic state supporter a day earlier in Gaza.
By REUTERS
On Wednesday Palestinians fired two rockets from Gaza into Israeli territory, hitting open fields near Sdot Negev, close to the town of Netivot.
Tuesday's rocket fire into Israel was a local decision made by a junior Islamic Jihad commander, but with the rehabilitation of Gaza stagnating, any small incident can ignite the situation.
Following the rocket attack, Hamas reportedly arrests terrorists responsible for rocket firing.
Hamas blames Israel for escalation, warns against "stupid actions"; Rivlin says he’d negotiate with terrorist group.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,KHALED ABU TOAMEH,LAHAV HARKOV
One rocket exploded near Gan Yavne, just east of Ashdod.
The updated map makes it easier for the public to understand rocket alert zones by creating less confusing geographical divisions.
Two soldiers were indicted for theft of NIS 2,420 and obstruction of justice of the investigation into the theft, while a third soldier was indicted for aiding and abetting the theft.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Marwan Issa told a gathering Gaza City that Hamas continues to manufacture rockets and forge alliances with whoever can assist its cause.
Six months on from Operation Protective Edge, insecurity, trauma and mourning linger in Gaza border communities.
Using ever-more accurate, hi-tech alerts that can provide warnings to specific neighborhoods, the IDF aspires to take some of the sting out of the massive rocket arsenals aimed at Israel.
The capture occurred on January 19, when the boat, carrying liquid fiberglass and three Gazan residents, was intercepted by the navy.
Hamas-affiliated website reports that Gaza man helped Israel find locations of Hamas figures, rockets.
Terrorism and Intelligence Center: Hamas looking to recover and broaden military infrastructure; Israel will encounter these capabilities in the next round.
The training was organized and held by members of Hamas’s armed wing, Izaddin al-Qassam.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
The launches are used by Hamas arms designers to experiment with various projectile models
Defense minister: In north, Hezbollah remains deterred, and Free Syrian Army-linked groups are preventing radical Islamists from approaching our border.
Ya'alon: Hamas unable to smuggle in industrial weapons from Iran or Libya; Israeli deterrence is in place
The IAF strikes were precipitated by a Palestinian mortar that was launched from Gaza and landed in an open area in the Eshkol regional council.
Army Radio reports that defense establishment believes Salafi terror groups growing stronger in Gaza and challenging Hamas, likely to launch occasional "jihadi rocket fire."
Tsahal met en place une nouvelle approche défensive le long de la frontière. Objectif : répondre rapidement à de futures attaques du Hamas
Un an après l’opération Bordure protectrice, ni Israël ni le Hamas n’ont intérêt à une reprise des hostilités. Mais tout n’est pas entre leurs mains
By JONATHAN SCHANZER,GRANT RUMLEY
Les Israéliens connaissent bien l’alerte rouge, celle qui les prévient de l’imminence d’une attaque à la roquette. Mais d’ici moins de deux ans, le système aura entièrement fait peau neuve. Quand la technologie se met au service de la défense des citoyens
His statement comes in response to sirens heard in Sderot and other communities near the border of the Gaza Strip and a projectile that was launched into Israeli territory from Gaza Sunday night.
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
Earlier Iron dome intercepted rocket fire to southern Israel. Alarm sirens blare in the south for fourth time in hours.
Palestinian media reports say Israel fired back with artillery, targeting Hamas outposts in the Gaza Strip.
In the Middle East tinderbox, it doesn't take much for things to rapidly escalate.
The report cites major failings from the prime minister, defense establishment, security cabinet, and others which could have cost the country dearly.
Meir Panim Youth Centers are built in existing bomb shelters in Sderot, making them friendlier and more welcoming places, rather than rooms that represent panic and fear.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
According to the government, “the project to fortify homes in Gaza-vicinity communities provided 9-sq.m. bomb shelters for 10,140 housing units that previously had no shelters.”
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The military is making "many efforts" since the end of Operation Protective Edge in 2014 to prolong the period of "quiet and normality, for as long as possible, in the area," Eisenkot says.
This rocket attack comes after heightened tensions in Jerusalem and several other rocket attacks were carried out by Hamas into Israeli territory.
Israeli-made goods that are manufactured in the Sderot and Gaza envelope region will be entitled to a 20 percent preference in the price criterion.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
The family was not opposed to the rehabilitation of Gaza, but wanted to put things in perspective.
"All they did was throw four bombs at sand," Yisrael Beytenu chairman tells Army Radio.
By LAHAV HARKOV
In wake of Operation Protective Edge, Defense Ministry takes steps to protect Israel's youth.
Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Elarabi said on Sunday that the dispute between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority was hindering efforts to reconstruct the Gaza Strip.
The preliminary inquiry could lead to charges against Palestinian and Israeli officials.
In an interview with The Huffington Post, the Nobel laureate said that such an investigation would be “good for both sides.”
Let no one say “nothing happened” because that night’s rocket hit no home. Such statements are cruel.
By DAVID FARER
To prevent the next war, Israel needs a leadership that will work to change that reality, secure Israel and guarantee its existence as a Jewish and democratic state.
By AMIR PERETZ
Schabas has now suddenly resigned after the exposure of his consulting job with the PLO.
By Gerald Steinberg
William Schabas resigned as head of the UNHRC inquiry into Israeli war crimes.
By JPost Editorial
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.