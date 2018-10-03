Hillary Clinton

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
A pre-taped parody sketch saw Grammy Awards host James Corden audition celebrities, including John Legend, Cher, Cardi B and Snoop Dogg.
By REUTERS
Allegedly, the DNC had been $24 million in debt, in part because of Obama’s years of neglect.
By JTA
Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether Trump campaign officials colluded with those Russian efforts.
The Jewish lawmaker resigned from Congress after tweeting an explicit photo.
Clinton, the former presidential candidate who once served as US secretary of state, urged the White House administration to renege on its "cavalier" threats to enter into conflict with Pyongyang.
Jared Kushner, who is a close advisor to President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, seemed to have slipped in the same manner as Hillary Clinton. What will happen now?
Hillary wears blue at star-studded Jewish nuptials in New York.
By AMY SPIRO
The show follows the story of the integral role a Norwegian couple played in getting the Israelis and Palestinians to the negotiating table in 1993, a process led by then president Bill Clinton.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Rod Rosenstein rose to fame this week because of a strongly worded letter he wrote about the FBI Chief
There is no info to support tweets about Obama’s wiretapping, says Comey.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Trump has refused to release his tax returns, saying his taxes were under audit by the Internal Revenue Service.
"It is an attempt to damage our bilateral relations. It is pulp fiction," says Kremlin spokesman.
Allegations that Russia attempted to compromise New York real estate businessman Trump have been circulating in Washington for months.
One thing is clear: Some CIA heads will roll once Trump takes over.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Senior US official: "Russia's goal here was to favor one candidate over the other, to help Trump get elected."
"She went through a lot and suffered greatly in many different ways, and I am not looking to hurt them at all. The campaign was vicious."
The section of the video showing Clinton getting hit with the golf ball and falling into a plane comes from footage of her in 2011 tripping while boarding an airplane in Yemen.
The French election has been cast both at home and abroad as an extension of a worldwide conversation over globalization and the populist backlash against it.
“America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship and religious centers.”
Democratic contender in the latest US presidential election condemns recent JCC bomb threats, Jewish cemetery desecration and "online attacks" against Jews.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,JTA
En élisant le candidat républicain, les Américains ont avant tout appelé au changement
Donald Trump ou Hillary Clinton ? Pour qui voteront les Israélo-Américains ?
By HUNTER STUART
The office of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians and three firms last month with interfering in the 2016 presidential vote.
Israeli premier places ninth on the list, says support of him equals support for the country.
Syria’s civil war got bloodier, Putin’s power increased, the Cubs won the World Series, but Abbas stayed in office and peace remained elusive.
By GIL HOFFMAN
iVote Israel and the US Vote Foundation each reported 15,000 Americans in Israel using their services, much lower than the 80,000 reported in 2012.
By LAHAV HARKOV
"Both US Presidential candidates invited me to the White House right after the elections," Netanyahu stated, saying that the invitations were a sign of good relations between Israel and the US.
Donald Trump may not be the epitome of refinement, but when it comes to Israel, the Republican candidate is the best choice.
By AMIEL UNGAR
Israelis need to take a wider perspective on which of the candidates is good for Israel.
By ALAN ELSNER
To the far left I’m a fascist, to the further reaches of the right I’m a traitor to both my countries.
By HAIM WATZMAN
A Clinton victory would be a reassuring signal to Europe.
If it were up to the American people, Donald Trump would be the one standing outside screaming “rigged election” and bellowing his familiar angry attacks and name calling at president Hillary Clinton
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Say what you like about Trump, he plows on, rejecting conservative tried and tested thinking, and is willing to explore uncharted waters.
By ALEX BENJAMIN
The new US administration has shown its support for Saudi Arabia with this year’s weapons deal is a last ditch attempt to keep the Petrodollar alive.
By BOB MASON/FXEMPIRE
Claiming to resist the Trump administration is puerile, toxic to democracy and an insult to genuine resistance leaders past and present.
Trump stomped onto the literal and figurative stage with such an enormous bang that not a single person believed for a second that he was a serious contender for the job of commander-in-chief.
By RUTHIE BLUM
"Our press risks losing its cherished status as the guardian of our democracy, and along with it democracy itself."
By IRINA EREMIA-BRAGIN
Liberals think Trump voters are bad people; Jewish conservatives think liberals are bad Jews.
By GIL TROY
Israel’s media does not understand the public, does not want to cater to it, is not willing to change its ways and like El Al, is digging its own grave.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
Do the election results indicate a resurgence of basic American values or of the power of Middle America?
By DAVID J. MARTIN
On election day men and women brought their daughters and sons to polling places in anticipation of history.
By DEBRA A. KLEIN
If we play our cards right, like the American people, Israel stands to gain in ways we never dreamed of.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Now America will celebrate the promise to be great again.
By JONATHAN GABAY
Tuesday should have been a watershed moment for every American girl who is still – in 2016! – told that she should know her place.
By NOA AMOUYAL
It is essential that the new president of the United States not stumble into the same traps and commit the same blunders that previous presidents have.
By MICAH HALPERN
The American Jewish love affair with liberalism continues, even as more liberals sour on Israel – and Clinton’s campaign manager told her “we shouldn’t have Israel at public events.”
Israelis are transfixed by the specter of seeing a dear friend that was once held as the epitome of what a country could stand for descend to chaos usually reserved for the Middle East.
By DAVID BRINN
J Street, along with its ideological and political fellow travelers like Kaine, deliberately misleads the American public about the nature of reality in the Middle East.
It is certainly possible that Trump, who is aware of his rhetorical power and the meaning of media exposure, will not rush to leave the public arena at the end of the election.
By SHLOMIT LIR
America was, and must once again be, a serious nation, responsible, ultimately, for setting global moral standards.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Regardless of who prevails, though, there are plenty of reasons to worry for the democratic future of America and, consequently, the Western world.
By DAVID BRAHA
America is a nation of fearless pioneers that has become stagnant and reactionary. Now it must become bold again.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
Donald, this could be your chance to Make Congress Great Again.
Readers respond to the latest Jerusalem Post articles.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The unraveling of the US electorate comes against the backdrop of the diminution of US military power.
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.
Hint: It has to do with Wonder Woman.
As Trump gets closer to the White House, millions of Americans explore the option of moving to Canada.
Jewish voters are firmly on the progressive side of the national divide with a 70% to 25% Democrat-to-Republican margin.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The anxiety had been palatable all night. In fact, it could be staunchly felt through the city streets all week. Monday traffic seemed particularly harsh and irregular.
By JOSH SOLOMON
“Make America Great Again” and “America First,” slogans which Trump came up with himself, captured the mood.
The mood at the Clinton rally in Manhattan underwent a dramatic shift as the evening wore on
Investors flee risky assets over worry that Trump victory will cause economic and global uncertainty.
A president with historically low approval numbers entering office will somehow have to reestablish trust with a disaffected public.
A look at some of the Jewish pop-culture icons whose potential expatriate status hangs in the balance as Americans cast their ballots.
Senior female Americans who moved to Israel weigh in on potential Clinton victory.
Follow our live Twitter coverage as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump vie for the US Presidency.
The candidates offer the American public an unusually stark choice – not simply between a Republican and a Democrat.
As US election day looms, here are some of the most unforgettable moments of the race to the White House.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Many establishments are planning election parties with marathon coverage of the events broadcast live.
By MOSHE COHEN - MAARIV HASHAVUA
FBI completes review of new Clinton material, finds no fault.
Clinton’s Jewish director to ‘Post’: We need everyone to go out and vote.
The FBI head said on October 28 that the agency would investigate additional emails that have surfaced related to Hillary Clinton's use of a personal email server.
The premier expresses his hopes for Obama's successor days ahead of US election.
By ARIEL WHITMAN
An estimated 850,000 Jews live in Florida, with the bulk of them in the three southern Florida counties of Miami Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach. Jews make up some 5% of the overall Florida electorate.
By HERB KEINON
Two security agents seized Trump by the shoulders and hustled him backstage as police officers swarmed over a white male in the front of the crowd and held him face down.
African American turnout appears to be down from the last two election cycles, when voters came out in record numbers to support the first black president.
The Clinton Foundation has said it would no longer accept money from foreign governments if Clinton is elected president.
“Bust in that house and get Huma the hell out of there.”
The opposition hopes a Clinton presidency “will bring about change in the negative and irresolute position of Washington towards the Syrian tragedy."
By BEN LYNFIELD
Trump advised to ‘stay cool’ to maintain leads he has gained.
Farrakhan blames Clinton for President Barack Obama's estrangement from the Nation of Islam leader; "Barack did not want to denounce me," he said. "But Hillary forced him."
The total number of votes coming from Israel, 30,000, is significantly lower than voter turnout in Israel in 2012, which some say is because of the candidates running.
In order to reach 270 electoral college votes, Trump effectively has to win every remaining swing state – in addition to one state that is trending toward his opponent.
Though the image is distorted, the photo is still significant since it does not publish pictures of women.
Tanden called the situation “depressing” and referred to the Netanyahu government as “ruthless" and "nuts.” Podesta appeared to agree with the assessment, responding: "Bad."
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Florida congressman Ted Deutch seems to believe that Clinton will help to prevent Obama from proceeding to the UN Security Council on parameters for a two-state solution
Poll comes amid renewed FBI email probe of the former secretary of state.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Clinton has called for the establishment of a no-fly zone and "safe zones" on the ground in Syria to protect non-combatants.
Conventional wisdom when such allegations break right before an election is to pile on the prosecutor, whether in Israel or the US.
Eizenstat cautioned Clinton to avoid the sort of publicly contentious relationship that developed early on between the Israeli government and the Obama administration.