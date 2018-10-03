03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Talks between Israel Chemicals Ltd. and Histadrut labor federation, attempting to stave off a general strike in the South and a wave of planned layoffs, break down after one day.
By NIV ELIS
Histadrut says a company that makes billions of shekels in profits can afford to keep more workers employed.
On Thursday, Histadrut Chairman Avi Nissenkorn declared a labor dispute in the south over the matter, which opens the door to a general strike in that region within two week.
The dispute, which covers unions in both public and private sector jobs, comes over an ongoing struggle with Israel Chemicals.
The Histadrut has campaigned on raising the minimum wage from NIS 4,300 a month to NIS 5,300 a month.
Labor Federation argues current minimum of NIS 4,300 a month is not sufficient to help people escape poverty.
All workers in court administrations, secretaries, transcription professionals, the criminal section, public offices and the fax department will be instructed not to work.
In November, sitting Histadrut chairman Ofer Eini announced that he would resign the position he held for five years.
The company and workers agreed to cut wages; 28 voluntary retirements will help narrow the ranks.
Haifa Labor Court hearing on planned firing of 250 employees delayed to allow further talks between company's CEO and Histadrut leadership.
Monday is the second day of strikes called by The Histadrut, which is Israel's largest labor organization.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Morning flights halted at Ben-Gurion, public transit to operate as usual.
In response to the reported layoffs, Teva's shares on the Tel Aviv stock exchange were up one percent from the day prior.
Teva employs some 6,860 Israeli employees.
The talks concerned a potential resignation of eight supervisors, including the company’s chief pilot, without whom an air operations company cannot legally function.
By SHARON UDASIN
According to a Histdrut labor federation spokesperson, Histadrut chairman Avi Nissenkorn intervened in the last moment and through coordination with El Al CEO David Maimon.
By MICHAEL ZEFF
Histadrut chairman Avi Nissenkorn: The Finance Ministry proposed that over sixties pay NIS 40,000 for coverage.
By GLOBES/SHAY NIV
The Histadrut on Monday released a list of 256 local authorities that would be on strike, and said that trash collection and parking inspectors would not operate.
Strike would shutter schools, buses, airport authority and government services.
By setting the date a week hence, Histadrut Chairman Avi Nissenkorn left the door open for a negotiated agreement with the Treasury.
Avi Nissenkorn: "The wages in Israel are too low, and that is one of the primary reasons for the terrible statistics we saw in the last poverty report."
Public sector wages have not increased in three years.
Histadrut chief Nissankorn says the agreement is "nothing short of a social revolution."
A general strike would ground flights, stop public transport and shutter government services, among other things.
Sides reportedly agreed that just 40 workers would be laid off instead of 115 in plants in the South.
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu linked Holocaust Remembrance Day with Fatah's recent reconciliation with Hamas.
By HERB KEINON
PA President Mahmoud Abbas extends first official condolences in special statement issued on Holocaust Remembrance Day.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
La Histadrout réclame une hausse du salaire minimum de 1000 shekels par mois. Sinon, Avi Nissankoren menace d’une grève générale. Mais ses motivations sont-elles transparentes ?
By SYLVIE BERGER
Shelly Yacimovich's principles were right - but their implementation was disastrous.
By RON GILRAN
The Histadrut made headlines this week with the unexpected resignation of its leader Ofer Eini, but the real story there is about organized labor’s renaissance.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Dani Bonfil, head of the Histadrut’s Jerusalem region, said that management “refused” to discuss the problems.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Histadrut official says the union will not let Hadassah Medical Organization be dismantled, are ready to take to the streets.
Elections for the municipal workers’ committee, slated to take place in the first week of November, look like they will set Safra Square on fire.
By PEGGY CIDOR
The company making its first gesture, albeit a small one, to the workers and the Histadrut.
By GALI WEINREB/GLOBES
There are some 1,780 Jerusalemites employed at the city’s two branches of Teva, which for decades has been one of the country’s greatest industrial success stories.
If done right, Israel could turn the Teva crisis from a misfortune into an opportunity.
By YAAKOV KATZ
The Histadrut labor organization has called on workers across the country to power down machinery and walk out in protest of proposed cuts at Teva.
By MAX SCHINDLER,HERB KEINON,ERIC SUMNER
The strike could affect Ben Gurion Airport, government offices and banks, among other places.
Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon announced a NIS 1 billion national geriatric nursing program.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the KKL-JNF's money must be channeled to the needs of the state.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Clalit Health Services’ 14 hospitals and hundreds of the largest health fund’s community clinics around the country will be hit Sunday by an all-day “warning strike.”
The fate of some 140 Israeli employees is hanging on the line.
It remains unclear where the money will come from, as the Israeli government embarks on expanding a social welfare program without raising taxes or reallocating funds.
Globes revealed that Sa’ad earned an extra NIS 1,000 per month because he had reported that he had a law degree.
Nis 4.2 billion will be added to the existing disability pension budget by 2021, 244 thousand disabled people in Israel win after long struggle.
By MAARIV ONLINE,HAGAY HACOHEN
Hanan Tal, co-CEO of “Disabled is not a Half-Person,” said this is an important step in achieving their goals.
By SARAH LEVI
“Yacimovich lost the race by more than 55,000 votes so it is too bad she does not know how to lose with honor.”
Yacimovich lost the election for the chairmanship of Israel’s largest union to incumbent Avi Nissenkorn by a vote of 62.42%-37.58%.
MK Shelly Yacimovich plans to hold a new vote after she did not accept the results.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Forgeries and tampering have been found in the membership list and hackers have been able to enter the roster and change information about party members, including Labor leader Isaac Herzog.
Nissenkorn declares victory in leadership election.
Yacimovich worried president will lower turnout.
"Ask yourself at whose expense the other side has millions for billboards," taunted the billboard mocking Avi Nissenkorn.
The entire public sector will strike in protest over the firing of hundreds of Israel Broadcasting Authority employees.
Ballot boxes to stay in workplaces, with poll-watchers at each.
The Zionist Union Knesset member is competing against current Histadrut chief.
Yacimovich praised the verdict as a “total victory.”
In response to the Histradrut's strike warnings, Transportation Minister Israel Katz slammed Egged for the company's behavior, calling upon the management to stop holding its workers hostage.
“This election will decide the socioeconomic face of the State of Israel.”
Labor Party will support incumbent in election
Following 21 hours of nonstop negotiations, mediated by Histadrut labor federation chairman Avi Nissenkorn, Maimon signed a final agreement with the pilots’ representatives.
The Histadrut labor federation expresses its strong opposition to the BDS movement.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Right-wing NGO blames current legal system for ‘preventing advancement in public sector and harming Israeli economy.’
By UDI SHAHAM
The increase is part of a series of wage hikes the government agreed to on threat of a Histadrut strike last year and will continue rising incrementally to NIS 5,300.
Beachgoers pay little notice to black flags as lifeguards ‘strike’.
By BEN HARTMAN
Strike would have stopped trash collection, parking inspectors, construction planning and school administrators from working in 256 local authorities.
Strike would have thrown a wrench into the country's economic gears, shutting down schools, transportation, ports, and government services.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,NIV ELIS
Here are some of the details you should know going into the public sector strike starting tomorrow at 6 a.m.
Histadrut labor federation, Finance Ministry reach deal Wednesday to postpone reforming long-term nursing care insurance, averting a potential general strike.
In the event of a general strike, a large part of the economy, including schools, universities, public transport, government offices, and the ports, would cease to function.
‘It is unacceptable that a light rail operator receives just NIS 6,700 gross monthly’ says union head
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Mass absenteeism occurs amid heated salary negotiations with CityPass
Layoffs removed from public broadcast bill; Histadrut strikes canceled.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN,LAHAV HARKOV
From as far back as 2006, the Knesset has been asking the Education Ministry for figures on contract workers but there has been no respons
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Israel Chemicals and Histadrut labor federation end 115-day dispute on layoffs.
Union had prepared a strike that would affect government offices, private business, ports, and some public transport just days ahead of general elections in protest of expected lay offs.
The potential strike will protest 140 layoffs from Israel Chemicals' (ICL) Bromine Compound plant.
The unions have demonstrated in cities across the South and Jerusalem in the past week, sometimes shutting down major intersections.
Toward the formulation of a new collective agreement, the Egged Taavura workers committee had submitted a list containing more than 60 demands to the company's management.
Mega says 5 branches to close leading to 65, not hundreds, of layoffs.
Knesset Economic and Finance Committees schedule hearings on the issue as several companies go on partial strike and Histadrut threatens to shut down the south, city by city.
The technicians say they are the lowest earners in the health system, and that many receive income supplements to reach minimum wages, even though they are academics.
The threat follows an Egged plan to lay off 160 workers and reduce work hours as a means of cutting NIS 100 million from its annual expenditure.
By NIV ELIS,SHARON UDASIN
IEC's union chief announced general strike last Tuesday at a Knesset Economic Affairs Committee meeting.
General strike, slated for Sunday, would have shut down schools, public transportation, airport and government offices; and cost economy NIS 300 million in first day alone.
Move satisfies one of three Histadrut demands ahead of planned strike.
By NIV ELIS,Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Aware that most Israeli students had no idea of the huge debt owed to Yiddish literature, she knew that in order to survive it had to continue to be read, performed, quoted and studied.
By DIANA LERNER
Up until the mid-1980s, Bauhaus-style buildings could be torn down and turned into new developments.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
Despite having clear support from within upper echelons of the establishment, Nissankoren faced an outside challenge from Labor MK Eitan Cabel.
The workers, backed by the Histadrut Labor Federation, complain that a restructuring plan will fire as many as 2,000 workers.
Demonstration comes as union's embattled chief Alon Hassan, union secretary Avinoam Shushan are called for disciplinary hearing.
Port union declares strike after 2 members of workers' committee were suspended; labor court to discuss issue on Sunday.
By REUTERS
Students needing a test will be forced to wait until union and Transportation Department work out differences.
Whether it be in our education system or in our state-run industries, we are in need of reforms.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
A strong labor union can be a force for good in a number of areas.
One of Herzog’s partners in the evolving process is Histadrut labor federation chairman Avi Nissenkorn.
By BEN CASPIT
Historically, the Histadrut has paid abysmally low wages to its own employees in low-ranking positions or in low-prestige occupations.
Large 1,500-year-old winepress unearthed in area once known for wine production.