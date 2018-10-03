03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
The documents, which the news site Onet did not describe in its March 5 report, mean that President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will not be received by President Donald Trump.
By JTA
The fierce debate over gun control in the US has resurfaced in the aftermath of a February 14 shooting at Florida's Majory Stoneman Douglas High School.
By EYTAN HALON
US Secretary of Defense Rex Tillerson said in a statement that enactment of the law "adversely affects freedom of speech and academic inquiry."
By MICHAEL WILNER
“We believe open debate, scholarship, and education are the best means of countering inaccurate and hurtful speech.”
For Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, the course exemplifies the relevancy of the Shoah for generations to come.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The many aspects of the Holocaust.
By EMILY BURACK/ JTA
Prince Albert of Monaco vowed to continue to work for the commemoration of the Holocaust.
Rama receives Cultural Pluralism Award at White House ceremony.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Morawiecki: Holocaust was a German-organized genocide on European Jews which Polish state institutions fought against.
Despite continuing efforts to put Nazi war criminals on trial, the old age and failing health of suspected perpetrators often prove to be a stumbling block for prosecutors.
Polish-Israeli relations kicked off to a rocky start in 2018 when the Polish government announced a bill that would make it illegal to accuse Poland of complicity in the Holocaust.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Israeli-Polish ties nose-dived after the parliament in Warsaw passed legislation last month that made it illegal to say that the Polish nation or state was complicit in the Holocaust.
By HERB KEINON
The ambassador acknowledged that for the past month, Poland and Israel have been “in the eye of the storm,” but said the two countries have agreed to discuss the matter.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Marek Kochan, a writer and academic, coined the term "Polokaust" earlier this month to suggest that Poles were similar targets of Nazi crimes as Jews.
By REUTERS
On Saturday night, Channel 2 reported that Poland had decided to freeze the law making it a crime to say the Polish state or nation was complicit in the Holocaust.
The comments are 'antithetical to our values,' says Human Rights Watch.
By AMY SPIRO
“The pre-war maximum for insulting the Polish nation in the late 1930s was three years, exactly as stipulated in the contemporary Polish legislation."
Constitutional court to judge if Holocaust law violates free speech, the Polish foreign minister said.
Antisemitic threats have moved from the confines of the Internet to the public sphere, and Polish Jews now fear for their physical wellbeing.
Opposition party member Jacek Jaśkowiak says government taking wrong path.
Initiative is too limited, says the World Jewish Restitution Organization.
"Without directly interfering in the legislation in Poland, I would like to say the following very clearly as German chancellor: We as Germans are responsible for what happened during the Holocaust."
"We find this law unwelcome, we must not rewrite history, it's never very good."
"Edelstein came in like a bull in a China shop," says Belgian journalist.
Longtime community activist was one of the principal organizers of historic survivor gatherings in Jerusalem, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York.
Jews who resided in Algeria between July 1940 and November 1942, and suffered from Nazi persecution, may now be eligible for a one-time payment.
“Ukraine has many places fit for a March of the Living where Jews suffered and were murdered in a terrible tragedy.”
Antisemitism has resurfaced amid the debate over a bill that would criminalize suggesting complicity on the part of the Polish nation or state in Nazi Germany's crimes.
If a decision is made to recall the Israeli ambassador from Warsaw, it would most likely not happen before Poland’s president signs the bill into law.
By HERB KEINON,GIL HOFFMAN
Whitewashing history “can be done more easily when our generation is not here, so it’s very important that we have to fight it.”
The comment comes amid tensions between Poland and Israel over the legislation, which is meant to assign sole responsibility for atrocities on Polish soil to German Nazis.
“I will never agree, that we as a nation, Poland as a nation, be slandered by untrue historical ‘truths’ and by absolutely false accusations," President Duda said.
The tweet posted Saturday included a short video clip showing Pence and his wife laying a memorial wreath in Yad Vashem’s Hall of Remembrance.
"Indifference is a virus that is dangerously contagious in our time."
Historical truths are a good start, and the truth is that Poland was one of the countries that sent large numbers of men and women to resist the Nazis.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, “We often hear that March ’68 should be a reason for shame for Poland. For Poles who have fought for freedom, they should be a source of pride.”
The nationalist Polish League Against Defamation (RDI) group filed a lawsuit on Friday against the Argentinian daily newspaper Pagina 12.
Israel values its good political and bilateral ties with Warsaw, but preserving the memory of the Holocaust is even more important.
Magierowski acknowledged Poland made a few "PR mistakes" in the rollout of the new legislation, and expressed gratitude for criticism from the Jewish community.
By KASIA KLIMASINSKA/BLOOMBERG NEWS
"The timing is unfortunate, it would be better to wait until the situation with Israel calms down," said Rafal Grupinski, a lawmaker from the centrist main opposition Civic Platform (PO).
This month, Poland approved a law that imposes jail terms for suggesting the country was complicit in the Holocaust.
MP Michal Kaminski is a member of the opposition party the Union of European Democrats, the only party which voted against the contentious “death camps law”.
Anjelica Huston and Noah Schnapp to star in 'Waiting for Anya' adaptation.
"The words ...should be interpreted as a sincere call for open discussion of crimes committed against Jews during the Holocaust, regardless of the nationality of those involved in each crime."
Morawiecki said that "we do not deny the fact that there were Polish perpetrators as well as there were Jewish perpetrators or Ukrainian perpetrators..."
The request by Stanislaw Karczewski comes on the heels of the controversial law outlawing the term "Polish death camps" and any reference to Poland's complicity in the Holocaust.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
The invitation was extended amid Israel-Poland dispute over Polish Holocaust-related legislation.
Myers is set to speak at The Little Museum in Dublin, just half a year after being ousted from The Sunday Times.
Despite protests by Israel and the United States, the bill criminalizing suggestions of Polish complicity in the Holocaust was signed into law.
By HERB KEINON,TAMARA ZIEVE,LAHAV HARKOV
Duda also said he will ask the Constitutional Tribunal for clarifications about the bill. Those are likely to be issued after it goes into effect.
“The blood of Polish Jews cries from the ground, and no law will silence it. The Government of Poland cancelled my visit, because I mentioned the crimes of its people. I am honored.”
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI,HERB KEINON
"We have to send a clear signal to the world that we won't allow for Poland to continue being insulted," Patryk Jaki, a deputy justice minister, said.
Holocaust survivor Eva Lavi, originally from Krakow, Poland, was invited by Israel Ambassador Danny Danon to address the ceremony, and recounted her harrowing experience.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Asher Kravitz’s ‘The Jewish Dog’ being adapted for Hollywood
A Polish delegation is expected to arrive in Israel in the coming days.
The phone conversation was triggered by the Polish prime minister's accusing Jews of being among the perpetrators of the Holocaust.
This incident comes a day after controversial comments by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
"You should be ashamed of yourselves. I escaped from Auschwitz and still cry every night because of what I went through there."
Each year, an estimated 40,000 students from Israel and abroad take part in schools trips to Poland.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
One MK called the Polish president's decision to sign the bill into law a "badge of shame" for the country.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said, 'Above all, future generations must internalize the lessons of the Holocaust.'
Netanyahu dedicated a memorial wall in the Foreign Ministry to 36 diplomats who saved Jews.
A unique trilogy seeks to re-tell the history of the Holocaust with objects and even one dog.
By HANNAH BROWN
The irony is glaring: the countries that were the killing grounds for the Jews in the past century are Israel’s closest friends in the current one. But at what price?
Israel's Holocaust remembrance center said the law is "liable to blur historial truths."
The Polish parliament on Thursday passed a law that makes suggesting Polish complicity or participation in the Holocaust punishable by prison time or a fine.
By GIL HOFFMAN,SHOSHANA KRANISH
“The historic truth of the Jewish People is not for sale,” MK Shmuly says; Nazi hunter Zuroff: Post-communist countries have a Holocaust distortion problem.
'As the last of the Holocaust survivors slowly leave us, the experiences of young people who have joined them and visited the sites where unimaginable horrors took place are more important than ever'
Lapid belives the Prime Minister should have told Israel that should the law pass they will need to put Israel on trial.
By GIL HOFFMAN
New mandatory two-hour lessons plan will teach High-schoolers about how various European nations responded to the destruction of European Jewry.
The bill would make it illegal to attribute complicity in the Holocaust to the “Polish nation.”
“Witness,” commemorates the 30th anniversary of the March of the Living and includes moving and powerful reflections and images of Holocaust survivors and students who have traveled on the trip.
After Auschwitz, the Purim story takes on a different feeling.
By REUVEN HAMMER
An unforgettable visit to Kibbutz Lochamei Hagetaot.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Such was the title of a recent conference in Vienna.
By BARRY DAVIS
Omer Bartov’s latest book highlights the atrocities carried out against Buczacz’s Jews – by Ukrainians, Poles and Nazis.
By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER
While the suffering of the Poles under commnunism was real, it was nothing like the Holocaust.
By HERBERT LONDON
Jews don’t own the narrative of WWII.
By LEV STESIN
Ben Hecht and his Bergson Group colleagues ignored Rabbi Wise’s objections. They understood that in view of the crisis facing Jewry, the show must go on.
By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Poland should know this: By passing this law, history will judge it twice – both for complicity in the crimes, and for institutional attempts to deny them.
By ITZIK SHMULI
Instead of trying to discuss the issue and find a compromise, voices on both sides have purposely fanned the flames.
In saying that even Jews ‘perpetrated’ the Holocaust, Poland’s prime minister delivered a very unfunny punchline.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
Netanyahu’s desire to cultivate ties with Poland is understandable. Poland has proven to be one of Israel’s few EU-member allies.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Poles overwhelmingly acquiesced to Nazi rule in good part because of their legitimate fears.
By ROBERT CHERRY
Lithuanian Jews helped build the country, and their legacy remains an integral part of Lithuanian history.
By LINAS LINKEVICIUS
What justification is there for the new law banning use of the term ‘Polish death camps’?
By DANNY ORBACH
Fully understanding Israeli identity is impossible without understanding the Jewish culture that was destroyed in the Holocaust.
During his interview with Jake Tapper on CNN, Florida Republican Congressman Gaetz alleged that Johnson had made contributions to a foundation established by the late Elie Wiesel.
By JEROME B. GORDON
Manipulation of the truth may well become a substantial part of the Holocaust discourse. This is increasingly likely to occur as surviving Holocaust victims are aging.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
For the sake of future generations, as well as commemorating the memories of the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust, we cannot let history be rewritten by political decree.
By LIAT COLLINS
The Poles, indeed, suffered heavily under German occupation, but that does not excuse them for their excessive anti-Jewish behavior during the occupation.
By MORDECAI PALDIEL
It’s easy to see the self-pitying, moral rot motivating Poland’s see-no-evil-speak-no-evil Death Camps Law; it’s hard to scrutinize ourselves for own moral sloppiness.
By GIL TROY
We would have thought that the people of a country like Poland that experienced the horror of living under two totalitarian regimes would know better than to restrict freedom of speech.
All because of one tweet.
By the time Auschwitz/Birkenau was liberated in 1945, over 1.5 million men, women and children, mostly Jews, had been exterminated in the gas chambers of the infamous death camp.
By ALEX STERNBERG
As the number of victims of and witnesses to this systematic, state-sponsored genocide dwindle, preserving the memory of the Holocaust and transferring its lessons to future generations.
By BARUCH ADLER