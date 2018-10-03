Human rights

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Over 100 scholars from universities and colleges across US express dismay over decision.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Trump said that the women are a "testament to strength, faith, perseverance in the face of unspeakable adversity and challenge."
By REUTERS
The two powerful figures in the Trump administration discussed issues ranging from Syria to Somalia.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
It is presumed that the threat of the US leaving the UNHRC could force it to change policy, including its policy on Israel.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,GIL HOFFMAN,HERB KEINON
“It is unacceptable that the HRC treats Israel differently from every other UN member.”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The report found “The courts affirm the state’s position almost blindly."
By UDI SHAHAM
Israel has slowly limited movement from Gaza, reducing the number of exit permits by 51% from 2016 to 2017.
Lynk urged the international community to end military, economic, academic and other forms of cooperation with Israel to ostracize it unto political change.
International human rights organizations such as Humans Rights Watch have issued sharp rebukes of the PA’s detention of Amro for a Facebook post.
By ADAM RASGON
Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, in a statement called the list “an expression of modern antisemitism.”
By JTA
The Human Rights International Humanitarian Law Secretariat failed to cut its ties to terrorist organizations.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The rare case involves Palestinian citizens coming before Israeli courts seeking justice for their mistreatment by their own PA law enforcement.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Ambassador Nikki Haley spoke publicly about the possibility of a US pull out when visiting Geneva last week.
"In order for this Council to have any credibility, let alone success, it must move away from its unbalanced and unproductive positions."
Saudi Arabia maintains membership, but Russia loses seat.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,REUTERS
The group’s mission is to inform the public about human rights violations and to pressure government institutions to redress them.
Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Emmanuel Nashon said "We do not react to such preposterous allegations."
Bongani Masuku called for Jewish lives to be made "hell" among other incendiary remarks.
By EYTAN HALON
In a new research paper, Prof. Pamela Nadell looks at the intrepid Jewish women who fought for equality.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
In the Lutheran resolutions, there was no mention of the PA’s behavior.
By RAFAEL MEDOFF/JNS.ORG
It may not dominate the headlines, but the Christian Broadcasting Network’s latest documentary spotlights dedicated Israelis who provide humanitarian relief worldwide
By NOA AMOUYAL
L’insupportable mépris de certains étudiants arabes au sein des universités israéliennes
By MICHELE MAZEL
Les crises humanitaires en Irak et en Syrie sont loin d’être la préoccupation essentielle en Occident
Activists have long campaigned for FGM to be outlawed in Liberia, a country of about 4.6 million people, where around half of women have undergone the procedure.
The partnership will ensure that vulnerable refugees in Greece benefit from legal assistance, strategic litigation, and advocacy to advance refugee rights.
“After years of reform promises there is apparently still little room for tolerance in the country’s schools.”
By BEN LYNFIELD
The head of the Commission of Human Rights (CHR) voiced concern over the number of teenagers killed during the War on Drugs in the Philippines only to be quiestioned if he's a pedophile by Duterte.
The ACLU sued on June 15 to halt the deportations, arguing the Iraqis could face persecution, torture, or death
Ebtisam al-Saegh's arrest seen as part of a crackdown against civil society in the Gulf monarchy.
Thirty-four countries stood up to speak during the debate on Monday at the 35th session in Geneva, but none of them represented Western countries, save for South Africa.
Abbas and new UN Secretary-General Guterres among speakers.
Burkas "should be banned wherever legally possible. It does not belong in our country," Merkel said to applause.
In a secret ballot by the 193-member UN General Assembly, Hungary received 144 votes, followed by Croatia with 114 votes and Russia with 112 votes.
Veteran diplomat Thae Yong Ho, a counselor at the North Korean embassy and deputy to the ambassador, was named as the defector by the BBC.
Yesh Din, army dispute why decision was reversed, whether High Court petition should continue.
Human rights organizations continue to decry – as inhumane and antithetical to Jewish values – the policy of forcibly removing African refugees to a country as perilous as Rwanda.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The former soldiers report overwhelming humanitarian crisis.
During his time on the committee, Shany has seen countries enact “very weird claims [that] push the borders of logic.”
The state of Israel seeks to relocate Beduin herders.
“Instead of focusing on the terrible humanitarian problems plaguing the globe, the Human Rights Commissioner is seeking to harm Israel," says Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon.
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman bashed the world for failing to join Israel in the struggle to return Israeli hostages held by Hamas to Israeli soil, claiming int'l indifference was 'antisemitic.'
By LAHAV HARKOV
In a report released on Wednesday, the international NGO called on the terror group ruling in Gaza to release the three men that are believed to be forcibly held in the Strip.
Out of the 41 resolutions before the UNHRC, 12 deal with human rights situations in individual countries. Five of those resolutions are focused on Israeli actions.
The group said it was surprised by Israel’s response since it “regularly meets and corresponds with Israeli government officials."
"We are striving to create the first-ever research and treatment center for maltreated kids."
"The UNHRC has been taken over by some of the worst human rights violators in the world, Israel said, adding "The council has long abandoned it founding principles of universality and impartiality."
There are a number of what they term “anti-Israel” NGOs on the list of organizations where students can intern, including B’Tselem.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
It has been difficult for the Council’s special investigators to gain access to certain countries, even though they are tasked with fact finding, Hussein said.
Coupling them with human rights, as Mohandas Gandhi believed, requires us to delve into tradition while reinventing it for our times.
By SAMUEL MOYN
When one man decides to take a stand.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Some 390,000 trapped civilians are afraid to venture out of their houses, and water, food and electricity supplies have run out.
The area is being hammered by one of the heaviest bombardments in seven years of war that has killed at least 250 people in 48 hours
There followed 10 empty lines with quote marks indicating missing text, and an explanatory footnote.
"Syrians fleeing to the Turkish border seeking safety and asylum are being forced back with bullets and abuse."
Iranian dissidents protest at Hamburg airport.
The man surrendered in mid-September to US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters pursuing an offensive against Islamic State’s former stronghold of Raqqa.
Administration officials cited President al-Sisi’s endorsing in May of a draconian law against nongovernmental organizations when the step was announced.
Around 5,000 people are on death row for drug related offenses in Iran.
No girl should be "presented as a gift" to her rapist, says a Jordan Parliamentarian.
By THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION
"Evin prison is symbolic of Iran’s rampant political repression."
The impoverished Arab country has been devastated by the war, which has killed more than 10,000 people and sparked a cholera outbreak among 300,000 people.
The move is likely to further worry rights groups and Turkey's Western allies, who say Ankara has sharply curtailed freedom of speech and other basic rights.
30 men were charged with sodomy, drinking alcohol, and using psychedelic drugs.
The pro-Palestinian activist who is known for her controversial statements claimed on Monday that Zionists don't support human rights and therefore cannot claim to support women's rights.
By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
Although Egyptian women have made major strides
in parliament and in fighting female genital mutilation,
the deeply religious society remains very much
rooted in conservative traditions.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Israeli state courts have added terrorism charges to the indictment against the top World Vision Gaza manager who enabled Hamas to take over part of the organization's operations.
By his own account, Iranian businessman Babak Zanjani helped circumvent sanctions by arranging billions of dollars of oil deals through a network of companies.
Dual British-Iranian national has been detained since early April and is accused by Iran's Revolutionary Guards of trying to overthrow the Iranian government.
Both the Palestinian Authority and Hamas have been accused of the abuses.
By KATIE BEITER / THE MEDIA LINE
Online dating platforms, such as Grindr, are jeopardizing the safety of the conservative Muslim country's homosexual population, according to local lifestyle media.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
Thanks to the efforts of the so-called human rights organizations in Europe, the Soviet Union rules from beyond the grave.
By IRINA TSUKERMAN
How a new law on personal status affects those women, and especially those in rural areas in Morocco.
By GAL KRAMARSKI
In that sense, we should understand that terrorism is not a threat to human rights, but a threat to human existence
By DALIA ZIADA
''As Israelis, we have a moral duty to care about and to stand in solidarity with political dissidents who face persecution in tyrannical dictatorships.''
By RACHEL AVRAHAM
Reflections on a trek to Albania’s Accursed Mountains region.
By JEFF BARAK
Disease has spread, born of the dire conditions in which 80% of the country’s population languishes.
By KRISTINA STOCKWOOD
Because obviously you can’t support Israel and the advancement of women in modern society at the same time, right?
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN
I can’t stop thinking think about the kids who attended my bar mitzva, laughing and sharing candy with me. They who were not covered by the medical program because there was not enough money.
By MICHA FEIT MANN
If we all imagined ourselves lacking rights the way these people are denied them, we would fight against these regimes with vigor, because we have the voice and privilege to do so.
The consequences of not dedicating the resources needed to avert these disasters and address their root causes could affect us all.
By DOMINIK STILLHART
Asylum seekers are not included under Israel’s National Health Insurance Act and have very limited access to public health care services.
By ZOE GUTZEIT
The world community has done little to champion human rights in Saudi Arabia.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Terms like ‘white privilege’ and ‘cultural appropriation’ are easily thrown around, but they’re not without their merits
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
What is the state of freedom of information in Israel? Like in the US, there is good and bad news.
By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
The rare light of compassion that Israeli doctors and nurses have shown without hesitation to helpless victims of war is now being eclipsed by the unthinking bureaucratic buck passing.
“Most of those killed were shot while attacking Israelis or suspected of intending an attack.”
By GERALD M. STEINBERG
The very fact that Iran has succeeded time and again at pretending reformers exists is evidence of how well its narrative has influenced others.
It is time to take action when an institution’s activities range from ineffective to detrimental.
By BRENDA KATTEN
Since 1960 a new feudal-style colonial elite has arisen. It was at first necessitated by the lack of education among the new states that were born in Asia and Africa.
It is time to acknowledge that it was the alt-left the American voter was responding to when he or she cast a ballot for Trump, not the alt-right.
By RUTHIE BLUM
Was Guterres exempting Palestinians from their responsibility for allowing Hamas to turn Gaza into an Islamist, terrorist state?