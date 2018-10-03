IVANKA TRUMP

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
It’s not clear what drove Cohn out now, but the former top executive at the Goldman Sachs investment bank was known to favor conventional Republican free trade policies.
By JTA
“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it.”
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
The couple is being sued by Washington lawyer Jeffrey Lovitky, who alleges they failed to disclose investments in two law firms.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Kayla Moore appeared to feel quite triumphant about her remark.
Followers on Twitter quickly used this trending topic to criticize US President Donald Trump.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Ivanka Trump celebrated her 36th birthday on Monday--although her Hebrew birthday happened over a week ago, on 2 Heshvan.
By LAUREN S. MARCUS
Ivana Trump, US President Donald Trump's first wife, has been making the media rounds to promote her new memoir, "Raising Trump."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
The mistake was due to a database error and has since been corrected.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Is Ivanka drawing inspiration from the start-up nation?
By LORI HIGGINS/DETROIT FREE PRESS
Jared Kushner accidentally registered as a female to vote.
Both family members are serving as senior advisers to the president, with Kushner leading the administration’s effort to jump-start peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians.
By MICHAEL WILNER
"As a Jewish American, I will not allow neo-Nazis ranting ‘Jews will not replace us’ to cause this Jew to leave his job."
Jared Kushner, Ivanka, Gary Cohn reportedly his primary targets
Donald Trump's Jewish daughter and son-in-law failed to convince the president to change his tune on Charlottesville.
US President Donald Trump's son-in-law owned up to $250,000 in Israel bonds, but reportedly omitted this fact in his initial financial disclosure months ago.
On Saturday, Ivanka briefly sat in her father's chair during a session on African development, as the World Bank president spoke.
By REUTERS
US President Donald Trump commemorated the horrors Poland suffered during both Soviet and Nazi occupations during a speech in Warsaw.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Matthews compared President Trump to Mussolini.
News of the invitation extended to the president's daughter and son-in-law comes as Kushner is due to arrive in the Mideast in a bid to advance the frozen Israeli-Palestinian peace process.
Trump said that the women are a "testament to strength, faith, perseverance in the face of unspeakable adversity and challenge."
The reports come at the same time as Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump join US President Donald Trump on his presidential visit to the Middle East.
Ivanka Trump, along with her husband Jared Kushner, is joining her father US President Donald Trump on his trip to Israel.
From the West Wing to the Middle East? Reports did not specify for which portions of the president's trip the Jewish power couple would be present.
"Ivanka, girlfriend, what are you doing? Come on, it's me Deb, let’s talk to each other, one Jewish mother to another."
The two powerful figures in the Trump administration discussed issues ranging from Syria to Somalia.
Trump took part in a podium discussion with Germany's Merkel and the IMF's Lagarde at the two-day summit.
By ORIT ARFA
The public is not so sure about the couple's promotions.
By ARIANE MANDELL
‘Ivanka and Jared Kushner primary opponents of populist strategist’
The Jewish first daughter's potential trip would reportedly include tours of local vocational training centers.
The First Daughter and her husband Jared Kushner, who was sworn in in late January as a senior adviser to the president, moved their family to Washington DC when the president took office.
Trump said he was “the least antisemitic person that you’ve ever seen in your entire life.”
Netanyahu: The Jewish people have no greater friend.
US media outlets reveal inside reporting about Jews in Trump’s inner circle.
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Shares of the retailer fell 0.7 percent after the president's criticism but recovered to trade up 1.3 percent at $43.34 on the New York Stock Exchange.
US media's obsession with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner revives old stereotypes of Jewish power and control.
The White House said Tuesday that President Trump was “determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community.”
US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt are slated to land in Israel this week to try to revive peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians.
By JOY BERNARD
While his talks in Saudi Arabia and Israel were mostly friendly, the meeting between the pontiff and US president had the potential to be a little more confrontational.
Mayim Bialik, Ivanka Trump and Alan Dershowitz have been suggested.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Aides to Kushner and his wife, Ivanka acknowledge they now face an unprecedented effort to push them out of their formal roles in the Trump administration.
“It is a war between the Jews and the non-Jews."
By BEN SALES/JTA
President Donald Trump, in the first fraught months of his administration, heralded the promise of his Jewish daughter and her husband like a proud papa dropping the kids off at a tough new school.
The first daughter and husband Jared Kushner welcomed children visiting the White House with Chai Lifeline to a surprise bowling experience.
This isn't Ivanka's first Sukkot shopping trip.
Surrogates and Ivanka condemn white supremacy: "Domestic terrorism" investigation opens.
Ivanka Trump spoke out strongly against racism in America.
Is Kushner in deep water over his dealings with Russia?
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The pious police are at it again.
Trump’s election is especially celebrated because it adds Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and key advisor, to the city’s short list of international success stories.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
The media and the masses disagree.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
What a little mensch!
Rabbi Haskel Lookstein made the ceremonial toss at the baseball game on Sunday to a smattering of applause at Citi Field in Queens, New York.
Not so fast.
By MARCY OSTER/JTA
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump reportedly spent the first days of the holiday at a Passover event in British Columbia, Canada.
This year at the White House. Next year in Jerusalem?
She has been an increasingly influential adviser to the president and her husband, Jared Kushner, is a powerful Trump adviser.
The first daughter and first grandchildren celebrate the Jews' historic salvation with traditional treats.
Jared Kushner's late grandmother, Rae Kushner, survived the Holocaust and helped to found the Holocaust Museum
On Monday, the JCC Association of North America said that since Jan. 9 there have been 69 bomb threat incidents at 54 JCCs in 27 states and one Canadian province. All were hoaxes.
A Nordstrom spokesperson insisted the decision by the chain of luxury department stores was unconnected to any political stance involving President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter.
The gathering is the first indication of how the Kushner-Trump power couple will combine their White House roles with the demands of Shabbat.
"Pointing out how an observant public figure is or isn’t living up to the standards set by others can become awfully judgy."
By ANDREW SILOW-CARROLL / JTA
As political and economic ties expand, India has become a major market for the United States
Jpost's editorial board compiled the annual ranking of the movers and shakers of the Jewish world.
In their first six months as presidential advisers, Ivanka and Jared led a resistance within the West Wing against forces they considered too far right of the American political consensus – and won.
Daughter of US President Donald Trump used G20 to advance her women's issues agenda.
It has been more than two years since the Rabbinate committed in court that criteria regarding the recognition of rabbis overseas were forthcoming.
The US president and the first daughter wished Jews across the world a 'Shana Tova u'Metuka.'
It was a whirlwind tour in which the US president won the hearts of Israelis - here are the historic 26 hours in one minute.
The Daily Mail reported that the skirt was a $959 item from designer Cedric Charlier.
By AMY SPIRO
The man who has made a career of doing 'huge things' is breaking new ground.
The president's daughter, who has joined him on his maiden foreign tour, is expected to land in Israel in an hour along with the rest of the presidential entourage.
Israelis are rolling out the red carpet, literally.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
"President Trump's historic recognition of Jerusalem will secure his place in history as the first American president to take that step since the founding of the State of Israel in 1948."
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Was Ivanka behind her father's big move?
"Just saw @Oprah's empowering & inspiring speech at last night's #GoldenGlobes. Let's all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! #United," she wrote late Sunday night on Twitter.
Ivanka Trump to the rescue.
Trump’s record isn’t perfect but he certainly doesn’t deserve a Jewish boycott of his High Holiday call.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
The Obama administration’s foreign policy created a vacuum that has placed the world in much greater danger than ever before in our time.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
“Corrupt motive” is an extraordinarily vague and open-ended term that can be expanded or contracted at the whim of zealous or politically motivated prosecutors.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Pun (not) intended.
During the president's first official trip to Poland, his daughter Ivanka made sure to honor the nation's Jews.
Ivanka Trump to testify under oath in shoe knockoff suit against company.
"Step 1: Put him in a nursing home."
Why are people criticizing the Kushners' orthodoxy again?
The US First Daughter professed to feeling under attack ever since her father assumed office, but said there were also moments of inspiration for which she felt grateful.
Ivanka Trump posted the cute revelation on Twitter.
IN PICTURES: From Riyadh to Jerusalem to the Vatican, the two Trump women have been combining fashion and religion.
Even hardened Israeli pundits called Ivanka "a member of our People” and applauded her for her quiet moment at the Western Wall.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Borrowing a term US President Donald Trump uses often, Rabbi Haskel Lookstein denied the report that he gave Ivanka permission to board the Air Force One on Shabbat.
Just how far is too far?
Trump's self-guide book hit the stores this week, offering a range of tips and lessons the first daughter learned from her experiences as a working mother.
The First Daughter took some time out of her busy schedule to visit the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin, Germany.
Arabella (5) and Joseph (3) help the Chinese president and his wife feel at home with a special song.
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN
Johansson recently starred in a parody of Ivanka Trump on SNL featuring a spoof commercial for a perfume called 'Complicit'.
Lara Trump told People magazine that the couple made the announcement at the start of her second trimester because they were afraid the president would give them away.
The commercial featured a scent, called "Complicit" and was partnered with the tagline: "Complicit, a feminist and advocate, a champion for women, but like how?"
This uptick in sales comes after Nordstrom said it would no longer carry Ivanka's product line, a move her father deemed unfair on Twitter.
Saturday Night Live mocks US president and Steve Bannon, including taking a poke at the White House's Holocaust Remembrance Day statement that omitted Jews.