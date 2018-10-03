03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Iran's supreme leader says Iran would only negotiate its presence in Syria with other states in the region.
By REUTERS
It is crucial that the international community recognizes the threat Iran poses to regional stability.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
“People are not getting salaries. There is no electricity and no water. That increases the likelihood of the radicals taking over [from Hamas] with an agenda that would be more militant.”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Last month, Trump gave Paris, London and Berlin a mid-May deadline to come up with a new sanctions framework around the nuclear accord.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Despite unprecedented clashes, Israel, Syria and Iran oppose an escalation at this time.
By YOSSI MELMAN
An analysis of the Iranian UAV incident and its ramifications.
By REUVEN BEN-SHALOM
Landau urged the US not to lower its standards in any negotiations about limiting Iranian ballistic missile tests.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
"We have stated many times that we won’t accept the statements that Israel, as a Zionist state, should be destroyed and wiped off the map."
By HERB KEINON
Experts debate whether Saturday's violence in Gaza is directly related to last week's exchange with Iranian forces in Syria.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
An escalation between Israel and its northern neighbors coupled with unpredictability in Gaza means the army is on its toes.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Zarif described Netanyahu's speech at the Munich Security Conference as a "cartoonish circus."
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
“Iran should not build its military bases there — we’ll act against it,” said Netanyahu.
While conventional military options targeting Iran are unlikely, Israel nevertheless has options.
Iran reacted to Tillerson's assertation that Iran should withdraw from Syria, saying that "Iran's military presence in Syria was based on invitation of the Syrian government."
"We take the threats to Israel seriously and we take a view that Israel has every right to defend itself from those threats."
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
Iran has created a foothold in Syria that only stands to grow stronger, warns Orit Perlov, an analyst at the Institute for National Security Studies.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Israel has a strong bilateral relationship with India.
According to a senior IAF officer, Israel has carried out thousands of missions over Syria in past year.
Iranian media downplays Tehran’s role
Iranian drones and Hezbollah rockets are far from the only surprises Israel may face.
"The next incident is only a matter of time," the official warned.
“Iran proved through its intervention in Syria that it incited hatred against Israel just to achieve its goals of keeping the regime in power.”
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
“Yesterday we proved again that in the moments in which we are tested, we know how to unite, repel our enemies and protect our country,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
“We won’t let them in, and we won’t wait until they come to the [border] fences,” he added.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Some 20 Syrian air defense missiles were fired towards Israeli jets during missions over Syria.
"Israel is a staunch ally of the United States, and we support its right to defend itself from the Iranian-backed Syrian and militia forces in southern Syria."
“The Izzadin Kassam Brigades declares that the level of alert in its ranks has risen."
By ADAM RASGON
The prime minister's comments come after a dramatic day where Iran drone penetrated Israeli airspace, IAF raided enemy positions in Syria and an Israeli F-16I plane was downed.
Northern Israel suffered terribly in 2006 war and residents know the Hezbollah threat but locals set out to enjoy the weekend after F-16 crash and sirens.
Saturday's escalation marks the first time in more than a decade that an Israeli jet has been lost during combat.
US President Donald Trump has threatened to pull out of the deal unless Congress and European allies help "fix" it with a follow-up agreement.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Holland won’t grant her asylum.
By JTA
The exhibition was created as a forceful response to the controversial International Holocaust Cartoon Competition which takes place annually in Iran.
The lawsuit stems from a 1997 attack in which three members of the Islamic militant group Hamas blew themselves up at a crowded pedestrian mall in Jerusalem, killing five people.
Ahmadreza Djalali, a medical doctor and lecturer at the Karolinska Institute in the Swedish capital, was arrested in Iran in April 2016 and later convicted of espionage.
"This is a routine check-in meeting," one US official said of Netanyahu's second visit to the Trump White House.
To avoid a serious diplomatic crisis, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s administration ordered the German Air Force to refuel his plane.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Israeli Air Force investigation reveals F-16 pilot and navigator failed to follow a precise action sequence due to stress.
Brimanloo made sure to disqualify himself by being overweight in the weigh-in ahead of the start of the competition.
By ALLON SINAI
Pastor Renke Brahms, the executive cleric of the church, said that Friedrich Bode’s activity is “open antisemitism.”
Memes of the prime minister holding up part of downed Iranian drone gain traction on social media.
At the Munich Security Conference, the prime minister said Israel could act against Iran itself "if necessary."
NPD supporters have participated in the annual al-Quds Day rally in Berlin that calls for the destruction of the Jewish state and promotes the boycott,divestment,sanctions movement against Israel.
Channel 10 and Walla! News first reported that the missiles passed over central Israel and landed in the Mediteranean sea.
By ERIC SUMNER
Acclaimed veteran director Eran Riklis provides insight about his new film, a complex psychological drama.
By HANNAH BROWN
The Israeli F-16 pilots who had to abandon their jet during a mission speak out.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The president congratulated the pilots for displaying “DNA of grit” and added that “Israel will not stand idle when Iran is seeking to do it harm and openly says so.”
The four were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and being unlawfully on diplomatic premises.
“Qader Qaderi was executed with 20 shots.”
"The Hijab is a means of immunity not restriction."
More than 100 flogging sentences were handed down in Iran last year, 50 of which are believed to have been carried out.
"If America pulls out of the deal ... Iran could resume its 20 percent uranium enrichment in less than 48 hours," Behrouz Kamalvandi, a governmentspokesman, told al-Alam TV.
"Our missile work is... in line with our defensive policy, which poses no threat to any country," the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, said.
Syrian government forces, with critical help from Iran-backed militias and the Russian air force, recovered full control of Aleppo some 14 months ago, driving out rebels from the city.
"The condition for negotiating Iran's missiles is the destruction of the nuclear weapons and long-range missiles of the United States and Europe."
Themes of the festival include Israel, a cancerous tumor; Israel, a fake, racist and colonialist regime; and the Quds-occupier regime (Israel) and terrorism promotion.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Saudi authorities released the men in a boat in Iranian waters on Wednesday.
South Carolina senator said that UNIFIL has been a “miserable failure” in preventing terrorism from southern Lebanon.
The black box of the airplane has still not been found local officials told state TV.
The chances for a deepening crisis in Afrin are growing.
Families will have to endure further delays until the bodies of their loved ones are returned as helicopters are unable to land in the hostile terrain.
PM shows piece of downed Iranian UAV, warns Israel will act against Iran if it must • Zarif dismisses Netanyahu’s ‘cartoonish circus’
The UAE leaders also talked about tolerance and described efforts by the education system to combat the attraction of radical Islamic extremism to the country’s youth.
State-run PressTV said 66 people were on board the plane, which disappeared from radar screens 50 minutes after taking off from Tehran's Mehrabad airport.
Netanyahu to warn Munich Security Conference about Tehran’s growing military power.
Trump’s ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, said last week that a report from the UN’s Panel of Experts on Yemen proves that Iran is in ''violation of international norms.''
In an interview in late December, Arouri praised Iran for its fiery rhetoric against Israel and support for the “Palestinian resistance.”
"Iran was once again doing what it does – risking conflict and testing the will of its neighbors and opponents to resist its aggression."
Citing Iranian influence in Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen, Macron said Tehran's foreign policy "can sometimes be a factor of destabilization and we need to have a dialog with the Iranian regime."
Israel will do everything necessary to prevent Iran from entrenching themselves in Syria, said Liberman.
Hassan Firuzabadi, senior military advisor to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, claimed Western spies used the reptiles to get better insight into the Iranian nuclear weapons program.
The Islamic nation currently holds the region's largest arsenal of ballistic missiles.
“Assad and Hezbollah are the same, and if there will be an attack against us, we will not be obligated only to act against the the source of the attack."
"They (US and Israel) wanted to create tension in the region... they wanted to divide Iraq, Syria... They wanted to create long-term chaos in Lebanon but... but with our help their policies failed."
Iran sent the drone into Israeli airspace Saturday in order to signal Israel that it will not accept further Israeli strikes against Iranian targets in Syria.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Iran, Hezbollah and others have increasingly used drones – a technology significantly promoted by both the US and Israel.
The "Shadow War" between Israel and Iran has been going on for years, bringing us closer and closer to today's events and what is to come.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Might more be done to advance an Iranian counterrevolution? Uri Lubrani certainly thought so, and he was not naive.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
It is vital that we strike Iran’s proxies before they mature into new Hezbollahs.
By TED POE
Our readers weigh in on this week's news.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
"Walking away from the deal (would) be essentially breaking it... Iran could walk away and push for nuclear weapons. That would not help Israel or anyone in the region."
While Iran does present a challenge the situation is not as bleak as Netanyahu seems to think. Israel is not weak or isolated
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Iran has a strong tradition in the labor movement. In 1979, during the Islamic Revolution, the labor movement captured hundreds of factories.
By MIKHAIL MAGID
If Iran as a nation is to survive, its leaders need to sober up from their revolutionary stupor and rethink their relationship with Israel.
By NAZEE MOINIAN
Open hostilities between Iran and Israel in Syria would present Moscow with a great dilemma; Russia will likely try to prevent such hostilities.
By SEYMUR MAMMADOV
How does a former sanctions and terrorism specialist at the United States Treasury and Defense Department end up writing a book about Israeli innovation? The answer makes for an interesting story.
After Netanyahu declared his intention to prevent Iran from establishing a permanent base in Syria, the US and Israel should embolden the Kurds to act against the Iranian regime.
By RACHEL AVRAHAM
The Shi’ite axis features an underlying dimension that makes it a more challenging foe than Israel’s Sunni rivals.
By YIGAL WALT AND TAMER NASHEF
Trump and Netanyahu are understandably nervous about these investigations and can’t make them go away. That has led to speculation in both countries that they may be looking for a military diversion.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Iran is threatening Israel with war and destruction.
Words shape reality, and our developing regional reality is very dangerous.
By GERSHON BASKIN
The incident on Saturday is a reminder that we need to move quickly to protect Israeli citizens.
By EYAL BEN-REUVEN
By failing to act, America emboldens Iran and increases the likelihood of war.
By OFER ZALZBERG
The world needs a policeman who doesn’t follow rules or worry about being politically correct.
By ODED TIRA