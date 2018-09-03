Israel news

03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
In pictures: Jerusalem Marathon kicks off with over 35000 runners
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Concert Review: Wang-Petrenko
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Former Syrian general: Hezbollah is in possession of chemical weapons
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Russian sweets company unveils new ice cream cone called 'Poor Jew'
Suspected sex-offender to remain in custody pending final ruling
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Women’s March renounces Farrakhan’s antisemitism — Kind of
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"The purpose of this act is... to ensure that United States taxpayer funds shall not be used to support the military detention of Palestinian children."
By JTA
Israel amps up its alertness after weeks of threats from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The suspected terrorist was detained carrying two knives, which he said he intended to pass on to another man who was supposed to carry out an attack.
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
The human narrative behind the neighborhood of Kafr Akab, a no-man's-land that became a haven for Palestinian couples from east Jerusalem and the West Bank.
By MIRIAM BERGER/ REUTERS
COGAT head stresses that Hamas can't demand to search for terrorists missing in tunnel blast if it won't show progress on status of kidnapped Israeli soldiers and civilians.
By ADAM RASGON
A senior IDF commander warns that Islamic Jihad is likely to strike back after the Jewish state destroyed a terror tunnel that infiltrated Israeli territory.
By UDI SHAHAM
Attack on terror tunnel stretching into Israeli territory kills eight Palestinians; Jerusalem hails new detection technology.
By LAHAV HARKOV,UDI SHAHAM
The Palestinians had hoped FIFA would censure Israel over the settlement teams, thereby forcing them to either drop the clubs from the Israel Football Association or risk losing FIFA membership.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Bicyclers from all over the world are expected to arrive in Israel next week to bike for an ambitious cause: bringing a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
By JOY BERNARD
Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely is the first-ever senior Israeli politician to visit Ivy League colleges with the single purpose of helping the battle against BDS on campus.
The Zurich-based Zwei Wealth Experts AG, founded by Patrick Müller and Klaus Wellershoff, chose Tel Aviv as the site of their first overseas office in 2017.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Stock price lowest since 2000
The new treatment method harnesses body’s own immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells.
Shlomo Yehuda Rechnitz, a leading ultra-Orthodox donor, lashed at out the Liberal Orthodox movement, claiming that the group is a "new religion" jeopardizing Judaism.
By YAIR ETTINGER
A new documentary produced by the British corporation is shining a light on British Jewry and the Israeli Kibbutz movement.
The famed lawyer said that UC Berkeley is unfair to pro-Israel speakers and charged that he is being deprived of his free speech rights.
The academy now includes 125 members.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
80 Israeli youngsters suffer from the rare genetic disease.
A new study sheds light on the great influence a stressful work environment can have on increasing traffic accidents.
Jerusalem recently received the gift of a second Brain Center with all possible facilities that has been busy from the first day.
Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Environmental Protection Ze'ev Elkin tells the 'Post' about Israel's plans to turn Jerusalem into a high-tech hub.
Audrey Azoulay, the French Jewish candidate, is up against Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kawari of Qatar, who has been often accused of holding antisemitic views.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a 30 minute speech on the “good, bad and beautiful” in Israel and the region.
By HERB KEINON
Wabashat immigrated to Israel at age 2, ordained by Rabbi Ovadia Yosef
By JEREMY SHARON
Rwanda and Uganda have both denied that they have signed an agreement with Israel to accept African migrants from the country, despite much publicity from the Israeli government.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
The multi-coloured 'Omer Tower,' named after 8-year-old Lego fan Omer Sayag, was completed using cranes in Rabin Square on Wednesday after more than a fortnight's construction work.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
“The drones are very, very dangerous and can damage an airplane very seriously, depending on the weight of the drone and speed of the aircraft.”
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman was one of the preeminent leaders of the Haredi world in the late 20th and early 21st centuries.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Watching airline personnel running around after announcing such a cancellation, you’d think this had never happened before. Avoiding cancellations requires some simple advance planning.
By MARK FELDMAN
The spending was a 76% increase over last year's holiday spree.
Ancient Jerusalem refuse pit sheds light on Early Islamic period dietary habits.
Police rule out terrorism, investigating as criminal matter.
The nation-state bill has proved to be a topic of contention in the Knesset, where now MKs are butting heads over its impact on Jewish identity in Israel.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Yellow-and-blue beaten by 20 points at Yad Eliyahu to fall to 4-3 in Euroleague play
By ALLON SINAI
Only few women currently work in the field.
Aeronautics Ltd. is being investigated about alleged corruption in connection with an unnamed "significant client."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,GLOBES
A closer look at the religious sector's disdain over co-ed service, a field Israel is leading in.
By ANDREW TOBIN/JTA
Corephotonics Ltd filed a lawsuit against Apple, saying it expected compensation and that Apple stole their patent.
By REUTERS
The former White House communications director called Israel "a beacon of democracy" and said he looked forward to his trip.
A newly released book sheds light on a secret operation that put a halt to terror funding for some of the organizations that threaten the Jewish state.
The rescue team arrived just in the nick of time, preventing what could have been a disaster.
The Yesh Atid chairman made uncharacteristically bold remarks against the prime minister, predicting that, despite Netanyahu's best efforts, police would eventually interrogate him.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has seen protesters gather outside his house for close to a year now, demanding that he indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara.
“Seventeen-year-olds who shoot teachers, even with plastic bullets should be thrown in jail.”
By SARAH LEVI
Israel marks 22 years since the assassination of late premier Yitzhak Rabin in a mass rally.
The major counter-protest comes after weeks of violent demonstrations by haredi extremists who blocked main traffic arteries in Israel in protest over draft warrants.
In one of her many previous roles before she became governor-general, Reddy was chairman of the New Zealand Film Commission, which early in 2016 signed a co-production agreement with Israel.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Protest groups blocked roads leading to Ben-Gurion Airport on Tuesday and Wednesday, and are threatening to further block roads and even industrial sites until the agreement comes into effect.
"It is never too late to start a dialogue," Dalia Rabin, the late premier's daughter, said at the moving ceremony commemorating 22 years since Rabin's assassination.
“For us this is a must-win game if we want to qualify for the next round,” said Maccabi coach Jordi Cruyff.
Maccabi Tel Aviv aims to get back on track.
After three straight losses, Israeli champion start off continental play with win at Reggio Emilia.
Vered misses Beitar Jerusalem’s conquest of Ashkelon • Beersheba, Mac TA take pitch on Sunday
A newly released poll finds that most Israelis are opposed to the notion that the Knesset should pass laws to weaken Israel's Supreme Court.
A lot is at stake for the Jewish state when it is asked to weigh in on another people's quest for independence.
The bill in question seeks to legalize the annexation of 19 settlements to the capital and has sparked a heated debate in the government.
‘I have no problem if they examine and investigate all they want,’ says coalition head.
Shocking graffiti slamming Reuven Rivlin appeared in the haredi city of Bnei Brak in an outbreak of hate speech against the president.
The 48-year-old man was gravely penalized for buying the weapons while knowing they were stolen from the Israeli military.
The behind-the-scenes story of one of the most crucial defense deals Israel has ever snagged with its greatest ally.
The outspoken leader of the anti-assimilation organization is no stranger to controversy.
Maybe the technology isn't really there, but bubbe still is. So give her a call!
A legislation pending approval could mean that settlements will be rebuilt in an area that Israelis are barred from today.
Dozens of ultra-Orthodox men blocked main traffic arteries to protest the arrest of religious men who defied draft warrants by the IDF.
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV,JPOST.COM STAFF
The landmark summit that was some two years in the making and that was to begin next Tuesday was canceled last month, with the Foreign Ministry citing political instability in the host country.
Maccabi Tel Aviv is off to a fresh and excellent start this season.
Jerusalem will have to tread carefully as it calculates its reaction to the rise of Austria's far-right Freedom Party, which holds views that are not supportive of the Jewish state.
Some of the world's best tattoo artists have arrived in Israel to help victims of terrorism turn their scars into memories they can wear proudly on their skin.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
It has been seven months since his last questioning, and the picture for Netanyahu is decidedly grimmer.
The suspect was not pleased with the medical treatment he received, and allegedly hurled a bottle at a nurse's face.
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV,YANIR COZIN / MAARIV HASHAVUA
The memory of the Jewish espionage network and its pivotal role in the events that led up to Israel's establishment will now be protected for posperity.
The Knesset is planning on steps to limit "the involvement of foreign governments in the funding of political organizations and activities to harm IDF soldiers."
The fate of some 140 Israeli employees is hanging on the line.
Knesset members raised questions about the prime minister's commitment to the freedom of the press as he went once more after Israel's public broadcast.
By GIL HOFFMAN,JOY BERNARD,AMY SPIRO
Appellate court finds dysentery suffered by soldier in 1993 can be linked to his IBS.
The devastating 7.1 magnitude earthquake killed more than 300 people.
13 children have died so far in 2017 in drowning accidents across Israel.
As long as he is afforded the time he was promised, we are set to see a completely different, and hopefully, much-improved national team in a few years.
Israel dropped to four consecutive defeats, equaling its worse run of losses since joining UEFA in 1992.
Maccabi Tel Aviv visits Bamberg in Euroleague opener • Hapoel Jerusalem in Lithuania for Eurocup
A senior administration official tells the 'Post' that despite US President Donald Trump's recent announcemnt that peace efforts come before embassy relocation, the latter is still a goal.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Vered Aviyashar was on hiking trip with friends when jeep overturned in mountains.
Parliament members from all over the world are slated to pay a short but diplomatically significant visit to the Jewish state.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Blue-and-white to complete World Cup qualifiers against Spain tomorrow after win in Vaduz.
Is the path paved for Hapoel Jerusalem to succeed?
Doctors have said that more families were inspired to procreate as they were kept indoors due to the especially rainy winter last year.
Te former Zionist Union MK will probably be best remembered for calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government to "give us back our country, damn it!"
What is the Knesset's true policy on women singing within the parliament's building, and where does it stand today?
Leaders from all across the political landscape are slated to hold events this week ahead of the Sukkot holiday.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Jewish Federation of North America's General Assembly that "if we have to we'll stand alone" in front of Tehran.
Wissam Zubidat left Israel with his wife and children and covertly joined the group in Iraq, where he participated in the ISIS fights of Mosul.
President’s speech signals new phase in relations with Tehran.
Yossi Cohen, the head of Israel's national intelligence agency, divulges on some of the organization's main priorities.
Baby Elle joins big sister Liv.
By AMY SPIRO