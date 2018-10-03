Israeli Government Budget

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The budget proposal, it noted, nearly doubles the rate of tax spending while slashing taxes, meaning the chances for fiscal consolidation are less likely.
By NIV ELIS
IDI’s Plesner: Only ‘very minor structural changes’ • Shoresh’s Ben-David calls it ‘the reform that isn’t there.’
Many of the assumptions for the second year of a two-year budget could prove faulty; in 2012 this led to swift cuts and tax increases.
Kahlon is reportedly considering reducing corporate tax by 1.5 percentage points.
The plan included many of the reforms that have been announced since the government was seated, oriented at lowering the cost of food and housing and increasing competition in the financial sectors.
This gift doesn’t differentiate between religion, race or nationality, says Kahlon
Critics say a three-year budget was legally problematic and lacks support from finance ministry officials.
Netanyahou et Kahlon parviendront-ils à financer leur politique populiste ?
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Doctors upset that Treasury official and not physician nominated to be director-general of Health Ministry.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
If – and it’s a big if – there’s an election soon, the coalition will want to have at least some recent accomplishments to bring to the voters, or at least to show they really tried.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Liberman's demand for increase arises from the introduction of "equilibrium breaking" weaponry into the region in the past two years.
By YUVAL AZULAI AND TAL SCHNEIDER/GLOBES
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said that passing the budget in its first reading is "already strengthening the Israeli economy."
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
By MAX SCHINDLER
Treasury denies claims, says special grants to capital at all-time high.
By UDI SHAHAM
In September, following protests in which disabled people obstructed busy intersections, the government approved a NIS 4.2 billion increase in disability benefits over the next four years.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Speaking in a meeting of coalition party heads, Netanyahu and Moshe Kahlon said no new projects would be added to the budget and urged them to accept the Finance Ministry’s proposal as is.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's push for another two-year budget would ensure relative security for the Knesset's current tenure.
Currently the only pedestrian access down to the Western Wall from the Jewish Quarter and back up to it is via a long set of stairs.
By JEREMY SHARON
The court issued the temporary injunction after accepting a petition lodged by Zionist Union MK Eitan Cabel and others who were protesting the eighth amendment to the Public Broadcasting Law.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The findings indicated that there are significant gaps between the periphery and the center of the country with regards to the number of people registered with welfare departments.
MKs will be called upon to approve two last minute flat budget cuts amounting to NIS 3.3 billion proposed by Finance Ministry officials.
By LAHAV HARKOV,MICHAEL ZEFF
"We also need to be able to govern," prime minister tells cabinet.
The Knesset is set to begin discussions on the 2017-2018 budget.
Bank of Israel Governor Flug warns against education cuts, raising deficit.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,NIV ELIS,HERB KEINON
By NIV ELIS,HERB KEINON
Yesh Atid MK Mickey Levy said the two-year budget is bad for the Israeli market and economy, and the motivation for passing it is purely political.
Netanyahu faced an extremely antagonistic media in his first term as prime minister, and it is possible he never recovered from it.
The plan follows months of tense negotiations between the Finance Ministry and Bank of Israel
Labor's Margalit to propose plan he worked on with Lebanese and Libyans.
The Knesset Finance Committee raised the alarm that a clause, though intended to prevent runaway deficits, would concentrate power in the Finance Ministry.
Opposition MKs slammed the idea of a two-year budget in their speeches in the Knesset.
Sources close to Katz denied that he has any vendetta against the prime minister.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take the package with him next week on his visit to the continent.
By HERB KEINON
Cabinet vote comes after Netanyahu and Bennett reach overnight coalition compromise.
By ZACK PYZER,JPOST.COM STAFF
A military secretary will begin briefing the security cabinet from Monday as Litzman mediates a solution to avert the mounting crisis. The vote to expand the government will go ahead on Monday.
By ZACK PYZER
“We are very happy about the decision to close the gaps with the Beduin sector,” Zidan Kaabiya, head of Forum of Northern Beduin Council tells Post
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Israel's budgetary process is key not only because it allocated the government's resources and priorities, but also because failure to pass a budget on time leads to automatic early elections.
Arab Israelis monitoring implementation of budget deal that grants them around 10-15 billion shekels.
Finance Minister puts kibosh on Regev 'loyalty in culture' plan; aid package for Arab communities is mostly moving forward, he says.
Slomiansky demanded that Forman-Resnick not speak publicly to the committee, claiming she was scheduled to speak in far more detail on her specific case to his committee and threatening to walk out.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Finance Committee funnels NIS 2.5 billion to Defense.
By LAHAV HARKOV,YONAH JEREMY BOB
"We will do everything to make it difficult for you," Herzog warns.
The Finance Committee vote, authorizing the budget for its final plenum readings, was held up until Sunday evening, after having been called for 10 am, which was already a delay from last Wednesday.
By LAHAV HARKOV,NIV ELIS
Kahlon: Budget reflects new order of priorities, to improve citizens' lives
Margalit: Israel is going through one of worst turndowns
By LAHAV HARKOV,Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
The EAB outlines the basic economic policies that are meant to accompany the budget.
Joint List MK Jabareen to ‘Post’: The government offered a 200 million shekel increase in this year’s budget, but the Arab leadership is asking for 600m.
List of proposed add-ons ‘will severely and significantly harm integrity of legislative process’ during allotted 35 days, says Eyal Yinon.
The government is planning to restore income support payments for married, full-time yeshiva students as part of the budget that was approved by the government for passage to the Knesset last week.
The trouble Netanyahu faced passing the spending plan was a reminder of his campaign promise.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
“Many wonderful projects will no longer be funded,” Yacimovich says.
New report also faults defense establishment with insufficient cost cutting measures; Defense officials: Finance Ministry not honoring salary agreements.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
The budget will still have to pass in the Knesset – a much tougher task due to Netanyahu’s narrow majority and the opposition of Bayit Yehudi and United Torah Judaism MKs.
Israeli Arab NGO head behind plan tell ‘Post’: If an adequate amount is not offered, protests would begin on September first.
Opposition submitted nearly 60 hours’ worth of objections to the bill to be discussed in the plenum, taking the opportunity to criticize the government’s economic policies.
The government may have given in to one of the opposition and opposition-within-the-coalition’s demands, to release the gas plan to the public, but that’s unlikely to get them the votes they need.
The Knesset research was conducted on a comparative basis with parallel institutions in Germany, Iceland, Greece, Austria and Finland.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN,LAHAV HARKOV
Zionist Union's Shelly Yacimovich noted that Monday was Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy's 'Towel Day' in which galactic hitchhikers are advised never to leave their towel at home.
The American-born Groner, 44, is expected to assume his new position in the coming weeks, after the Cabinet approves his appointment.
Rabbi Druckman discusses the controversy over conversion, integration of the Ethiopian immigrant community and speaks of Shavuot as the beginning of the Jewish people’s mission in the world.
The decision could put a stake in the heart of Yesh Atid's attempt to salvage one of the major reforms it pushed through the last Knesset in limiting the number of ministers.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,YONAH JEREMY BOB
New exhibit: Facing the British Lion — With Nothing but a Pencil
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
In the absence of a real debate on the two-year budget, The Jerusalem Report looks at the pros and cons.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
In other words, the government paid its own MKs over a quarter of a billion shekels to vote for its budget.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Why is Netanyahu’s fourth government reintroducing a biennial budget for the third time by means of a temporary order?
The special NIS 15 billion economic development plan, will be devoted to education, transportation, road infrastructure, employment initiatives, housing, culture, sports and other areas.
By GILA GAMLIEL
Tel Aviv light rail is one more proof that government shouldn’t be in the business of urban projects.
By ELIE KIRSHENBAUM
Mixing religion and politics is always a bad idea. Last week, Shas’s Religious Affairs Minister David Azoulay provided a reminder why.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gush Etzion's Regional Council said the demolitions raised the fear that this government has no intention of keeping its promises to strengthen the settlement enterprise.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
On May 6, at the twelfth hour, incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was able to inform the president that he had managed to form a new coalition.