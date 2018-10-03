Jeremy Corbyn

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
British opposition leader denies report that he honored the memory of PLO operative Atef Bseiso, who was involved in the murder of the Israeli Olympic athletes in Germany.
By JTA
Cameron asked Corbyn to renounce his proclaimed friendship with Hamas and Hezbollah four times during Prime Minister’s Questions.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was once an active member of the group, although he left it in 2015.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Philosopher Moshe Machover was readmitted after writing that Nazism and Zionism had a "basic agreement."
80 percent of respondents said they believe that the Labour Party is harboring antisemites in its ranks.
Walker’s Facebook page is largely dedicated to attacks on Israel and support for its critics.
How will British Jews be affected by the alliance on the horizon?
By TAMARA ZIEVE
A Jewish man was the primary target of the abuse.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The large banner, hung in the city of Bristol in southwest England, was designed to highlight "Theresa May’s... relationship with Israel," said one of the organizers responsible for the image.
Britain is gearing up for the June 8 general elections.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
The near monolithic support for the Conservative Party among British Jewry comes at the tail end of a year long period which has seen repeat antisemitism controversies in Labor.
By JOSH DELL
Jewish leaders called the revelation "beyond the pale," and demanded UK opposition leader Corbyn make his views known about Palestinian acts of violence.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Conservative Party official issues warning ahead of June 8th elections.
Jeremy Corbyn, chairman of the UK Labor Party, was recently spotted embracing anti-Israel activists who have expressed their hatred of the "ugly Israeli species."
Shai Masot, who was secretly recorded last October as part of a four part documentary produced by Al-Jazeera titled "The Lobby", later resigned from his post.
Shai Masot was secretly recorded as part of a four part documentary produced by Al-Jazeera, in which he was heard discussing the "take down" of a number of UK officials.
One Labour Jewish lawmaker, Luciana Berger, reported in April she had received thousands of online abusive messages including threats to rape her.
By REUTERS
Cross-party report charges Corbyn with “lack of consistent leadership” on issue.
The board has been explicit about the anti-Semitism problem of Labour under its current leader, Jeremy Corbyn.
"Whenever antisemitism rears its ugly head, I’ll be the first to call it out, condemn it and then work to stamp it out."
Jewish community center is bombarded with abusive messages after the venue hosted a debate between the the UK Labour leader and his party election rival, Own Smith.
In a forum organized by the Jewish Labour movement on Sunday, both the British Labour leader and his opponent were put under the spotlight by Jewish members.
By DANIEL ALTMAN
British opposition party says Michael Foster's membership had been suspended on allegations of breaching election rules which prohibit "abuse of any kind."
By TAMARA ZIEVE,JULIE STEIGERWALD
"I am afraid we simply cannot afford to go on like this," says London mayor, Sadiq Khan, of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.
The Jewish Labour Movement in Britain has nominated Owen Smith for the British Labour leadership with Corbyn receiving just 4% of the vote.
Michael Foster, a Jewish donor to the British Labour Party, has likened Jeremy Corbyn's close team to Nazi MK in an op-ed published Sunday.
Jonathan Arkush, the president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said earlier this year that few Jews can trust Labour under Corbyn.
Corbyn testified on Monday before the House of Commons Home Affairs Committee hearing on rising anti-Semitism.
Revelation comes a week after Corbyn compared Israel to ISIS.
By ARIEL WHITMAN
Corbyn, at press conference, likens Israel to ISIS
By JOSH SOLOMAN
Comments made during presentation of Labour's report on anti-Semitism in the party. Jewish Labour MP Ruth Smeeth leaves in tears following abuse from pro-Corbyn supporters.
By DANIEL CLINTON,ZACK PYZER
Allegations of anti-Semitism bedevil Britain’s Labor just when economic trends should play into its hands.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The number of British politicians using anti-Semitic imagery must concern Israel, because it indicates there are many constituents out there receptive to such rhetoric.
By HERB KEINON
"There is no place for anti-Semitism or any form of racism in the Labor party, or anywhere in society," says Corbyn.
The episode is the latest in a string of anti-Semitic incidences involving Labor party members.
The issue arose after a Conservative MP asked the prime minister whether he agreed that anti-Semetism was a problem that should be forcefully eliminated from both private and public organizations.
Relationship with pro-Hamas chairman of London mosque comes to light at a time when Jeremy Corbyn's party is under the spotlight for anti-Semitism.
Despite Corbyn’s conciliatory move, The Board of Deputies for British Jews were insistent that the politician do more to “address profound and real concerns" facing UK Jewry, as well.
By SAM SOKOL
One of Jeremy Corbyn’s driving passions is ‘solidarity with Palestine;’ His election as Labor Party leader has left Britain’s pro-Israel Jews dismayed.
By ELLIOT JAGER
Gerald Kaufman charges Jews with exerting undue influence over Conservative Party.
Sa victoire à la tête du parti travailliste britannique a semé la consternation au sein de la communauté juive
The move is the second measure applied in recent weeks against a high-profile Labour official accused of antisemitism.
The media's selective treatment of UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn did not go unnoticed — even in the Jewish media that have been less than sympathetic to him over Labour’s antisemitism problem.
A member of the Labour Party’s national executive committee is under fire for a tweet claiming there is a 'Jewish conspiracy' against party leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party has been repeatedly rocked by antisemitism scandals since he assumed the party's leadership in 2015.
By EYTAN HALON
The Labour leader spoke to a several-thousand strong crowd on Saturday, calling on his country to address the plight of the Palestinians.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The Labour leader will instead send Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry in his place.
#21 on The Jerusalem Post's 50 Influential Jews Of 2017.
By NOA AMOUYAL
The election results are being perceived as a gamble that backfired for Conservative Party leader Theresa May.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
In light of the recent attacks in Manchester and London, most polling stations had increased security as they opened on Thursday morning.
As the UK prepares to open negotiations with the EU in the coming weeks, Thursday's general election could mark a turning point in the UK's political landscape for years to come.
The veteran campaigner's triumph, by 313,209 to 193,229 votes, cements his authority over the deeply divided party and will fuel his drive to turn Labour further to the left.
"There are some people in the Labour Party ... who would want probably somebody else to be the leader of the Labour Party, they've made that abundantly clear."
Corbyn voted no to the EU's predecessor in a 1975 referendum, but campaigned for a 'Remain' vote at Thursday's ballot.
The UK opposition party's leader rejected the notion that Labor was failing to tackle anti-Semitism within its ranks despite a string of recent incidents.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Sadiq Khan says the UK party's leader Jeremy Corbyn needs to be “trained about what anti-Semitism is.”
The Labor Party leader told The Church Times that while his immediate family is Christian, he has a “Jewish element” in his background.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,JTA
Mike Sivier charges Sunday Times of libel after he is described as a Holocaust denier.
In September, Corbyn rejected claims of institutional tolerance for antisemitism at the party’s annual conference.
Lapid: "Jeremy Corbyn [called] Hezbollah and Hamas his friends. These are terrorist organizations - for the EU, for international law - terrorists. He called them his friends."
Despite the Labour party's multiple incidents of antisemitism recently, lawmakers visiting Israel declare renewed determination to fight it.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,GIL HOFFMAN
Labour leader promises zero tolerance for anti-Semitism.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Corbyn called for sanctions against Israel and described some of the Jewish state’s politicians as “criminals” who should be banned from Britain.
Wes Streeting, a Labour MP, said "It should be a matter of common courtesy to reply to a letter from the leader of one of our sister parties, particularly on an issue as important as antisemitism."
By ROSIE PERPER
Hamas’ praise of Corbyn coincides with a media firestorm in the United Kingdom surrounding recent revelations of extremist anti-Israel and anti-Jewish expressions by Labor members.
UK's Labor party secretly suspends an additional 50 members for anti-Semitic rhetoric, 'The Telegraph' reports.
"Perhaps, we can ensure that the anti-Semitism expressed in recent days is not the example to set to the young British generation," Herzog writes.
Herzog briefed the foreign press on his plan for separating from the Palestinians.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Biran points out awkwardness of a sister party being led by someone who is “friends” with Hamas and Hezbollah, calling it a "weird situation."
The dinner will be Corbyn's first lecture to a Jewish audience since his election.
An uncertain future for British Jews.
By BARRY SHAW
The current exposure of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party is a throwback to the 1980s when I was actively involved in preventing the banning of university Jewish societies.
By BRYAN CHEYETTE
The moment we are in now is one of profound importance to Britain’s Jews.
By RICHARD BOLCHOVER
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has long been associated with a hardline anti-Israel stance.
By JONATHAN ARKUSH
Jews in the main remember the narrow nationalism and instability of the previous century – and the havoc it wreaked.
By COLIN SHINDLER
A take on the rise of Jeremy Corbyn offers an adulatory account that obfuscates many issues.
The London-based Palestinian Return Center came under fire last week for holding a meeting at the House of Lords in which a speaker indicated that the Jews were to blame for the Holocaust.
The two are set to speak at Stop the War coalition conference marking 15 years of the 'War on Terror.'
By DANIEL J. ROTH,LAURA SIGAL
British Labour MP Jeremy Corbyn becoming prime minister may also embolden antisemites and those who would perpetrate physical attacks on Jews.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Jeremy Corbyn has been instrumental in enabling antisemitism within his own party.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
Since 2015, Britain has been one election away from having an antisemitic prime minister.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
The aftermath of the recent UK general election.
By BRENDA KATTEN
It is a horrifying prospect that a man who publicly praises Hamas and Hezbollah as his “friends” was so close to being elected prime minister.
By ISI LEIBLER
What lessons can the Israeli Left learn from the UK Labour leader’s surprising election performance?
By JEFF BARAK
According to a Fondapol study, 17 percent of the French public responded that the Jews are significantly responsible for anti-Semitism. Among French Muslims this percentage was much higher at 31%.
Today, as has been well-documented, the Left is at the forefront of a campaign of demonization of Israel and Zionism which frequently crosses the line into anti-Semitism.
By PAUL GROSS
Lies and ignorance; lies and malevolence; and even lies and apathy are a dangerous combination.
By LIAT COLLINS
The first reason for the uproar over Jew-hatred is that the party is led by Jeremy Corbyn, a man who, at minimum, has a marked, longstanding affection for anti-Semites and respect for their bigotry.
The debate made it clear the West has no detailed strategy to end IS rule over any territory.