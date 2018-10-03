Jewish Celebrity

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The day after performing to a sellout audience in Tel Aviv, the British sensation crooned fans for free along popular street Nahalat Binyamin.
By DAVID BRINN
Only 100 people have made the list to watch Kardashian and West wed, including Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith and Ryan Seacrest.
By LAUREN IZSO
The world-famous magician and his family are moving back to Israel after 43 years "to save lives and help emergency preparations in Israel."
By REUTERS
Actress Esti Zakheim is all about being true to herself and making an impact.
By DANA ZAX
To mark the “The Giving Tree's” 50th birthday, Shel Silverstein's classic children's book will make its digital debut.
By JTA
Jewish author and creator Shalom Auslander says "he was a beautiful person in a hideous world."
The 36-year-old actor called for a "revolution of desire."
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
Natalie Portman said she was "deeply touched and humbled" by the honor.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Guests included Madonna, members of U2, Elon Musk, Chris Rock, Demi Moore, and Ashton Kutcher.
“No one should feel unwelcome, afraid or unsafe in their place of work. The restaurant industry does not get a pass,” wrote Alon Shaya.
Monty Hall received a lifetime achievement awards at the Daytime Emmy's in 2013.
Singer displays images of ousted Trump officials during "Goodbye to You."
By AMY SPIRO
The deeper meaning could be that if they were Jewish they would have found something to complain about.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
A piece of history from one of the greatest Jewish sports legends of all time could be yours for just $200,000.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
An unnamed source confirmed the news to Us Weekly on Thursday.
"I am insanely lucky to be alive," the 45-year-old says after being hospitalized.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
"My idea of being a Jew is in the alignment of the history of the Jews in Russia."
The chosen people have remained a consistent comedic force, showing up in every decade.
BBC documentary released on film includes behind-the-scenes footage of production.
The Deport Racism PAC had offered a $5,000 bounty for anyone yelling out during the live TV broadcast: “Deport Racism” or “Trump is a Racist.”
While both suspects admitted to having cached five pounds of explosives and three handguns in a storage unit, Botmeh and Alami denied that the material was meant to be used in Britain.
By GIDEON GOREN
Former CNN host and iconic American celebrity Larry King visits Israel for the first time in 20 years.
By MICKI LEVINE/MAARIV HASHAVUA
The Jewish actor, folk singer, musician, and composer is said to have died of natural causes in a hospital in Los Angeles.
The producer is most famous for his work on the "Ocean's Eleven" series.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The hollywood couple, who are raising their daughter Jewish, married in undisclosed location.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
US government agency reports that New York outpatient clinic did not follow all the standard protocols during the throat procedures it conducted on star.
Rivers loved to get mad, and her fans loved her for it.
"The way in which animals suffer and die for fur violates Jewish principles," the actress and PETA activist writes to Netanyahu after second visit to Israel.
By sharon udasin
We are all richer for knowing Bob Slater, spending a little time with him and hearing some of the words he loved so much.
Sefer Torah Just in time for Rosh Hashana, the Schmelzer family, owners of the Shlomo Group, dedicated a new Torah scroll in memory of the patron of the family, Shlomo Schmelzer.
By MICHAL GALANTI
Lewis once summed up his career by saying "I've had great success being a total idiot."
R&B sensation cites LGBT rights, women's rights in decision not to appear at party held at iconic establishment frequented by Hollywood elite.
In a rare public appearance, Lewinsky spoke at Forbes' inaugural 30 Under 30 summit in Philadelphia, saying her depiction in the media destroyed her sense of self.
Netanyahu rubs shoulders with Hollywood royalty at the home of Israeli film producer Arnon Milchan.
The scrappy 24-year-old from Argentina will begin his Wimbledon 2017 campaign on Tuesday against 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov.
Cake maker to the stars Ron Ben-Israel talks fame, frosting and fancy.
Congratulations gossip fans: TMI launches, giving readers all the latest celebrity news in Israel and around the world.
Her coffin will lie in state at noon on Wednesday at the Habima Theater in Tel Aviv and her funeral will take place at 3 p.m. at Moshav Bnei Atarot.
By UDI SHAHAM
Carey and Packer, in Israel to meet a “spiritual leader” prior to their nuptials, are not Jewish, but the singer clearly feels a deep connection to the Holy Land.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,JTA
Ben Stiller, Naomi Watts are compelling as they try to hold on to their youth.
By HANNAH BROWN
Ticket holders for the three sold-out Backstreet Boys concerts will still get a chance to see the beloved pop band.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
“I’m glad folks think I look different,” the star told People Magazine.
By JORDYN SCHWERSKY
Odeya Rush sat alongside Gomez in Paris for a fashion show put on last week by the popular high-end brand Louis Vuitton.
Legendary TV personality Meni Peer passes away at the age of 67.
By BARRY DAVIS
The former 'Friends' star told late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien that her son was recently bar mitzva'd at a Los Angeles mall by Chabad members.
Alin Levy gained instant fame by virtue of her participation in the Israeli version of the hit reality show Big Brother.
By JEREMY SHARON,JPOST.COM STAFF
Jewish actress Kunis is spotted wearing a large diamond ring while in Hollywood over the weekend.
New UK commission, set to meet on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, aims to educated Britons about the Holocaust.
Odeya Rush honored at annual awards show, voted breakout star of 2014 by teen viewers; The Giver premiers in NYC.
By ELIA BERGER
California police say possible suicide was cause of death, investigation still ongoing; Obama, Hollywood pay tribute to beloved star.
Watson reveals how the physical challenges of filming 'Harry Potter' prepared her for difficult scenes in her new role as Ila, the wife of Noah's eldest son.
Strauss may have begotten the country’s first Hebrew-language blues number, but his main avenue of expression is of a quintessentially universal nature.
"I'm glad you left television and came to Israel," Netanyahu tells Jay Leno, who is in Israel to present award to former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
The supermodel's Remembrance Day upload creates backlash as social media followers berate her on both ends of the political spectrum.
By SHULY WASSERSTROM
Eighteen-year-old Beersheba beauty was crowned Miss Israel 2014 on Tuesday night.
By ANYA BONAN
Berlad revealed to be mystery celebrity after gag order lifted; released and put under house arrest for five days; Berlad suspended from TV show.
By THE POST
Residents of Nahlaot neighborhood express excitement, wonderment as Hollywood comes to Holy Land.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Streisand had cells taken from her last beloved pet, a dog named Samantha, before she died in 2017.
The gift comes after Clarkson went full fan girl at Variety’s Power of Women L.A. luncheon and honored Israeli actress Gal Gadot as a "bold female figure."
The award was rebranded in the Israeli star's honor.
The Israeli actress met real-life 'wonder women' for a 'People' magazine photoshoot.
Think you know all there is to know about the hottest Israeli actress and star of Wonder Woman? Take our quiz and find out.
Let’s applaud rock legends Paul McCartney, Elton John, Paul Simon, Bob Dylan and The Rolling Stones, who all performed in Israel in recent years despite pressure not to.
By SARIT ARBELL
At the end of the moving evening, I thought to myself that it was my duty to make the holy work of this organization known to anyone and everyone who might be able to help.
By YORAM DORI
As has been widely reported, Paltrow is the daughter of a Jewish father and a non-Jewish mother, which means that she is the classic example of what rabbinical literature refers to as “Zera Yisrael”
By MICHAEL FREUND
The infamous Jewish celeb took to social media to open up about her conversion to Judaism, and much, much more.
In RuPaul's words, Sasha Velour exhibited enough charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to slay the rest of the competition.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
"Step 1: Put him in a nursing home."
Jenna Jameson's very sweet moment on Twitter resonates with Jews all over the world.
Tel Aviv is celebrating the Wonder Woman star ahead of the film's Israeli premiere.
Love was in the Tel Aviv air for some famous Israeli faces.
Jenna and her growing family appear to enjoying every moment together, and the new mama has shared some heartwarming photos over the past few days.
The former adult film star and Lior Bitton named their daughter Batel, meaning 'Daughter of God' in Hebrew.
Jenna has confirmed that she will definitely be giving the baby a Hebrew name.
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN
Israeli model and actress Gal Gadot who now stars as Wonder Woman welcomed a second baby girl on Sunday evening.
Johansson, 32, and Dauriac, a journalist, married in 2014, shortly after their daughter was born.
News briefs from around the nation.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
"Planetarium", set in Paris in the 1930s, features the actresses as sisters in 1930s Paris.
Popular singer Kobi Aflalo went all the way to Rome for his marriage to dancer Emily Meghnagi.
Jewish singer surprises big fan with an unexpected duet.
By MARTINA BIALEK
The R&B artist has taken Israel by storm, performing and sightseeing.
By OLIVIA FINE
Year 2015: The good, the bad and the Jewish.
By MIRANDA LEVINGSTON
From Bar Refaeli to Kanye West, celebrities weigh in on what they are most thankful for.
Civil Aviation Authority had sought to put limitations on flight in the area of the supermodel's wedding for safety reasons.
By MOSHE COHEN - MAARIV HASHAVUA
JUST THREE weeks before her wedding to Adi Ezra, supermodel Bar Refaeli had a different kind of celebration at the conclusion of the second season of the reality talent show The X Factor.
A fight broke out after Janice dickinson took kosher food from Jenna Jameson's fridge.
Top supermodel reportedly set to tie the knot right after the Jewish high holidays.
Gere will meet with former president Shimon Peres as well as Arab and Jewish children participating in coexistence initiatives under the auspices of the Peres Center.
Ever dreamed of being famous? Find out which Jewish celebrity you're most like.
'Selma's' snub on Thursday has sparked the familiar - but still disheartening - outcry that Hollywood has a diversity problem.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Israeli supermodel says she doesn't blame her actor ex-boyfriend for going after the sensational singer.
The Colbert Report ended its years-long run on Comedy Central with an ensemble send-off featuring Bill Clinton, Henry Kissinger, and Thomas Friedman.
Family filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department
Custom-made bronze memorial sculpture unveiled in the songstress' home-town on September 14th – what would have been the Rehab singer's 31st birthday.
Member of the famed boy band apologizes to fans over cancelled shows, says BSB looking to reschedule concerts in spring 2015.
Hollywood actress and her French journalist fiance welcome their first child, a baby girl named Rose.
A look at some of the Jewish pop-culture icons whose potential expatriate status hangs in the balance as Americans cast their ballots.