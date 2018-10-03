Jewish World

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"I will visit our Yemenite Jewish brothers in Palestine with a group of Yemenite jurists in order to discuss the problem manifested in their inability to visit Yemen," Ali Bakhiti said.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
As Jewish geography meets the digital age, the Homrun Group looks to match Israeli and American companies.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
The Genesis Prize Foundation’s new president weighs in on how the organization can help inspire and unite Jews.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Starting in September 1941, Nazis and local collaborators murdered more than 150,00 people, including 50,000 Jews, at the Babi Yar ravine.
By JTA
Members of the tiny community believe it will survive, despite its low numbers.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Yad Vashem extended the invitation after the White House's Press Secretary drew an especially controversial comparison between Syria's Assad and Nazi leader Hitler.
Umbrella group praises voters for "rejecting populism and extremism."
Thousands of South African Jews attended the sixth annual Sinai Indaba Torah convention, celebrating unity and diversity.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
International Seminar on Diaspora-Homeland Relationship gets underway in Jerusalem with Knesset dinner
“They talk about peace, we talk about the war against BDS.”
The Jerusalem Unity Prize and Unity Day is an initiative spearheaded by Mayor Barkat and Gesher to memorialize Naftali Fraenkel, Gilad Shaer and Eyal Ifrach.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Zaki previously served as a consultant to Human Rights Watch and as chairman of Tze’irei Meretz, the youth arm of the left-wing Meretz party.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
A fairly recent approach to the religion focuses on making liturgy more accessible: ‘We welcome you just as you are,’ says ALEPH executive-director.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
“For the bereaved families, this Torah scroll is a prominent symbol of Judaism, and that is called ‘the tree of life,’ and this is a sign of the continued life of the boys who fell.”
However, a spokesperson for Glinski, who is also the First Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, is quoted as telling that Glinski’s office had been in contact with the event’s organizers.
From aiding the hearing-impaired to a cellphone selfie stick and Paint Party Events, the Blumenthal Fund enables immigrants to do business in Israel.
By STEVE LINDE
Tiffany Trump has recently become more involved in her father’s presidential campaign, in an attempt to attract millennials.
Many more Israeli Jews, 35%, say that observing Jewish law is essential to being Jewish, compared to 19% of US Jews.
By JEREMY SHARON
The threats, which appeared on Facebook, warned the high school would be attacked Tuesday and included pictures of a person in a gas mask and a knife with a swastika on the handle.
A Czech tour bus decorated with chilling images of Auschwitz victims and train tracks has faced criticism for its representation of the site as an attractive destination.
Ukraine is where Jewish past and present merge in a kaleidoscope of feeling, sight and impression.
By STEVE APFEL
Matthew Kuppe allegedly took photos of naked boys in the locker room of the JCC of Metropolitan Detroit in West Bloomfield, Michigan, and shared them on a Russian website.
Brooklyn businessman Jeremy Reichberg, who was arrested Monday, allegedly hired Grecko as part of a larger pattern of showering gifts on police officers in exchange for special treatment.
The Israel Experience is bringing thousands of young Jews to volunteer, intern and have
a firsthand insight into the Jewish State.
By CARMIT SAPIR WEITZ
The Nefesh B’Nefesh Employment Department works tirelessly to ensure that its immigrants find gainful employment in Israel.
"Bless the people of this too often wounded country with the ability to know their own best selves."
By SHANA MEDEL
The district's Orthodox-majority board has been accused of financial mismanagement and of diverting funds from public schools to area yeshivas.
Actress Helen Mirren invokes film role in her DC testimony.
Speakers at the event include Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Alan Dershowitz.
Bordering on the Jewish quarter of Amsterdam, the slum was inhabited by hundreds of people living in squalor and extremely crowded conditions.
Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett explains to Jews abroad what Israel is doing to help them.
It is no surprise that he lived to see all his children and grandchildren grow up well-grounded in Jewish tradition and settle in the Land of Israel.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner has been the Trump campaign’s main point man to the Jewish community.
"Jews have been part of the Indian society for 2,300 years now."
Caught between the alt-right and the radical anti-Zionist Left Jonathan Greenblatt combats for Jewish dignity in the age of the internet and the smart-car.
Among Americans Netanyahu was voted the tenth most admired man in the world, but he failed to rank in the top 20 in any of the other 30 countries polled.
The journey that was embarked on in the First Zionist Congress was the beginning of a Jewish transformation.
By GOL KALEV
Diaspora Affairs Ministry teams up with Jewish groups to help young Jews embrace their roots.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Suspect, 18-year-old dual citizen, ran a 'Dark Net' shop offering his intimidation and harassment tactics for money
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The UNESCO decision was an affront to Christians as much as to Jews, as well as to “all those who value the vital role of historical truth in navigating current global issues.”
Helps us choose who makes the cut for The Jerusalem Post's prestigious most influential Jews list.
By URIEL STURM
Sharansky says move "demonstrates why Israel is in danger of being delegitimized as a center of religious authority in the eyes of world Jewry."
President of "Reconectar" says he receives emails from people around the world who discover Jewish ancestry.
Although anchored in history, such a catalogue would divide Jews, not unite them.
By SETH FARBER
A novel pairs the scion of a Nazi family with a social-climbing Jew for an art caper in 1950s London.
By MELANIE TAKEFMAN
Boteach’s efforts to demean and humiliate Jewish-Qatari dialogue participants could have unknown deleterious consequences.
By LIZ BERNEY
This is the true identity of the committed Jew, inspired by the spiritual, yet prepared to confront the material in a way that brings us closer to our tradition and Creator.
By YUVAL CHERLOW
Deri further launched his attack against Tzohar in the context of us being a religious Zionist organization.
By DAVID STAV
“As Christian Zionists, what can we do to support Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount?”
By Tuly Weisz
As a Jewish professional and a young Jewish leader, I feel an obligation to comfort those around me, but when the attack hits close to home it is difficult.
By KOTY MARINE
By RICHARD VERBER,SAM GRANT
It is time for each and every one of us to rise to the occasion and capitalize on this unprecedented opportunity to make our voices heard.
By GABRIEL ROSENBERG
Thanks to the widespread coverage of the conflict in Syria by world and Israeli media, the world has not remained silent in condemning the slaughter in Aleppo.
By SHELDON GELLAR
We keep wondering why the world hates us; we should know that it hates us only because we hate each other.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
Today’s Judaism is fractured and fragmented into more pieces than probably anyone can count.
Monty Python: “And now, for something completely different...”
By STEWART WEISS
Throughout history, the Jewish people have seen fellow Jews turn against their own people.
As I fear for unity within Israel, I fear for the unity of American Jewry, and its ties with Israel.
Rabbi Hirsch says: To teach us that the Torah’s ultimate purpose is to educate a person to be a person.
By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
We are still masters of our fate; the choice is still in our hands. Let’s not miss out again.
Let us take these last days of Passover and use this weekend to cultivate brotherhood and friendship.
We live in an era in which science posits that a spiritual foundation is essential for the survival of the individual. So, too, it seems, spirituality is vital for the endurance of the collective.
By Michal Cotler-Wunsh
After last year's success, we are once again turning to our readers to help us compile our list of the world's most influential Jews.
“The Jewish people really are a mosaic, and there are so many different pieces that are separated.”
Silverman has built on the tradition of politically oriented Jewish comedians before her.
By DAVID BRINN
Invested in the Jewish people.
Fighting for inclusion.
Maestro of human emotion
Sasson and his team have treated children from over 50 countries around the world.
By GABRIEL SMITH
Revolutionary designer.
By NIV ELIS
Altschuler has won a range of prizes for her social innovation.
Her Shurat Hadin Law Center is doing its part to bankrupt terror.
Sharansky says that over the past year Israel and the Jewish people have continued to find themselves at the center of a world struggle between freedom and identity.
The Good Shabbos Rabbi.
No one represents and advocates for Jewish communities and organizations around the world better.
For the first time ever, we are turning to our readers to help us compile our list of the world's most influential Jews.
See Shabbat times for your area.
By THREE LADIES, THREE LATTES