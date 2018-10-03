Khaled Mashaal

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Arab citizen smuggled letters and contraband between the group's leaders in Gaza and security prisoners
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The Hamas leader spoke shortly before a Gazan rocket exploded in an uninhabited area of the Sha'ar Hanegev regional council on Monday night.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
Mashaal praises the current “intifada” and calls on the Palestinian Authority to halt security coordination with Israel.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Speaking during visit to South Africa, Hamas leader says the “Jerusalem intifada” will continue until "Palestinians achieve freedom and the land returns to Palestine and its people.”
The terms of the truce would include the freeing of Palestinian militants, the construction of a floating port as well as the easing of the blockade on Gaza.
Hamas politburo chief told London-based newspaper that one of the mediators in the talks is former British premier Tony Blair.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Hamas leader says though group not seeking escalation, it will defend itself.
Hamas has denied the reports, contending that its relations with Qatar are unchanged and Mashaal is still in the Gulf nation.
By HERB KEINON,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
"A strong Turkey means a strong Jerusalem and Palestine," Mashaal says.
Exiled leader of terrorist group blames Netanyahu for recent spike in Palestinian terror attacks on Israelis.
Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal blames the prime minister for recent Palestinian violence by "turning a national fight into a religious one."
In a wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair magazine, the Hamas leader said Mohammed Deif was still alive.
Denial follows senior Hamas official suggesting direct talks with Israel.
PA president reportedly to make announcement regarding deal to Arab League.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH,JPOST.COM STAFF
In meeting last month with the emir of Qatar and Mahmoud Abbas, Hamas leader says it wants a full partnership with PA, according to protocol leaked to Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.
Nafa traveled to Syria in 2007 where he met with Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine official Talal Naji; Likud MK Regev: Zoabi is next.
Shurat Hadin alleges that Mashaal is "liable for Hamas’s war crime of execution without due process"; request uses Hamas leader's Jordanian citizenship against him, since Jordan is member of ICC.
PA president, Hamas leader and Qatari ruler discuss ways to end conflict in Gaza, sources in Ramallah say.
In interview with Turkish news agency, Mashaal says Hamas will continue fighting Israel until it reaches goals, including lifting of Gaza siege.
The revelation that Hamas planned to topple Abbas in the West Bank, makes a long-term deal between Israel and Hamas through the PA difficult.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Some analysts expect Hamas leader’s – and Hamas’s – popularity to revert to pre-Protective Edge levels.
By ABDULLAH H. ERAKAT/THE MEDIA LINE
Internal Hamas discord reportedly slowing efforts to reach long-term truce; Palestinian delegation members say more talks scheduled for Sunday.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
As Gazans suffer poverty and war, Khaled Mashaal and Ismail Haniyeh build their wealth.
By GLOBES
Visit comes day after Israeli, Palestinian negotiators hold 9th round of direct talks.
By HERB KEINON
In interview with Army Radio chief PLO negotiator says of West Bank elections, "we use ballots not bullets."
Netanyahu denounces PA president's attempt to forge unity with Hamas, says it is "not how someone who wants peace behaves."
Netanyahu denounces PA president's attempt to forge unity with terror group, says "This is not how someone who wants peace behaves."
Policy could lead to further easing of restrictions in Strip, prevent quick rearming of Hamas, help develop ties with Egypt.
Denial comes shortly after Abbas's office says Haniyeh expressed support for effort to upgrade to non-member state.
Hamas leader says cease-fire document stipulates the opening of all Gaza crossings.
By REUTERS
US secretary of state to discourage military escalation; UN Sec.-Gen. Ban in Cairo calls for immediate ceasefire ahead of arrival in Israel; German FM meets Peres, says Hamas rockets must stop.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF, GREER FAY CASHMAN
Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal says Israel must initiate cease-fire; US President Barack Obama speaks with Egypt's Morsi and PM Netanyahu on how to move forward; UN's Ban arrives in Cairo.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF, KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Hamas's Mashaal says Israel must initiate cease-fire.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND KHALED ABU TOAMEH
The 2 also discussed tactical strategy to emphasize hunger strike, prisoner issues on PR, diplomatic fronts.
L’extension du terrorisme à partir de la Judée-Samarie : tel est l’objectif avoué du Hamas
For retired Israeli spy Mishka Ben-David, writing fiction was a realization of artistic aspirations he had long suppressed.
Ministry says federal government “surprised” about the presence of Khaled Mashaal in Turkey.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
FM also reportedly calls for assassination of Hamas head Khaled Mashaal, says Qatar can no longer be safe refuge for him.
Mashaal met with South African president Jacob Zuma.
The Mossad brief on Hamas chief Khaled Mashaal indicates a charismatic leader with a distorted perception of reality.
Israel's image in the region likely can improve amid the current developments.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Speculation has become rife that Haniyeh will replace Meshaal as Hamas’s top leader and permanently relocate to the Qatari capital.
By ADAM RASGON
Splinter group of Hamas' military wing claims killed member's links with Hamas leaders outside Gaza transformed him into a traitor in the eyes of his colleagues in the Kassam Brigades.
“The decision to prevent Mashaal from visiting Jordan is now politically motivated,” the sources said.
Huffington Post Arabic quotes sources as saying Khaled Mashaal's visit to the Kingdom deeply angered Iranian leadership.
By building ties with Hamas, Riyadh might reduce tensions with Brotherhood allies and make it harder for Iran to present itself as the region's main defender of Palestinian resistance.
Meetings between Hamas leader and Saudi King Salmon have marked a "clear shift in relations" with the Saudis, Salah Bardawi says.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Mashaal’s visit is the first since King Salman bin Abdel Aziz came to power following the death of the late King Abdullah bin Abdel Aziz.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian reports of impending trip by the Qatar-based Hamas leader, but refrains from announcing a set date.
Arab media reported that the Doha-based Mashaal was considering relocating to Tunisia, Turkey or Malaysia after Muslim Brotherhood leaders expelled from emirate.
Protocol of meeting between Abbas and Qatar emir leaked to Lebanese paper; Abbas allegedly told the emir that Hamas has been working to foil and bring down the PA ever since its establishment.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas returns to Ramallah from Qatar where he met with Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal.
Hamas denies intention to relocate Hamas int'l HQ to Tehran.
By YASSER OKBI
Mashaal calls for an all-out popular uprising against Israel; says no Arab, Muslim leader authorized to sign deal that "harms" J'lem.
Hezbollah orders Islamist group out of Lebanon effective immediately.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON, JPOST.COM STAFF
Veteran leader is elected for fourth term, despite previous announcements that he does not intend to run for re-election.
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
"We will never agree to giving the Zionist state one inch of the land of Palestine," senior Hamas official says.
'Al-Quds Al-Arabi' quotes Palestinian sources as saying Jordan and Qatar are pushing for Mashaal to chair PLO.
Deal between Abbas and Mashaal is to be based on Qatari accord calling for a Palestinian unity government headed by Abbas.
Exiled leader says Hamas will "never recognize legitimacy of Israeli occupation;" PM spokesman slams terror group as "murderous."
Exiled Hamas leader in first visit to Strip tells supporters that the organization will "never recognize the legitimacy of the Israeli occupation" in front M-75 missile model; promises to free prisoners held by Israel.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
Hamas says half a million attend celebration in Gaza Strip; Hamas leader sets sights on "liberating Palestine," Ma'an reports; "Today is Gaza. Tomorrow will be Ramallah and after that Jerusalem, then Haifa and Jaffa."
Following hero's welcome of Khaled Mashaal from exile, Hamas leader set to attend rally in Gaza to mark founding of movement.
Fatah accepts invite to celebrate 25 years since Hamas's founding in sign of rapprochement between rival Palestinian factions.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Invitation seen as sign of rapprochement between the rival parties; Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal due to visit Gaza for the first time; Fatah spokesman says event celebrates "victories of our people.”
Hamas ask Egypt for help reopening airport that has been closed since 2001; Mashaal expected to visit Strip for first time.
Turkish prime minister says Hamas leader invited him to join Gaza visit after previously planned trips were cancelled.
Hamas leader says he'll move to a peaceful path contingent on the "end of the occupation" and Palestinian statehood.
In CNN interview, Hamas leader blames Netanyahu for bringing about bus bomb "with his crimes, in killing the kids of Gaza..."
Salah Bardawil tells Palestinian news agency Ma'an that Mashaal will remain in Hamas but won't run for re-election.
Mashaal reportedly tired of policy challenges, tells meeting of senior Hamas officials in Cairo they must "pick another leader."
Mahmoud Abbas summons Egyptian envoy to protest visit, says Egyptians making big mistake dealing with Hamas prime minister.
Ma'an reports: Fatah, Hamas leaders are making preparations to meet with Egyptian president to work on Palestinian reconciliation.
In first visit to Cairo since election of Muslim Brotherhood candidate, Hamas leader discusses Gaza gas, petroleum supply.
Abbas meets Haniyeh for first time since 2007.
Unity talks face crisis as many Hamas officials still vehemently oppose reconciliation pact, have a number of conditions.
'Al-Ahram' reports that in Cairo meeting with Abbas, Mashaal will demand that Hamas control main ministries, provide deputy PM.
Discussions on formation of Palestinian unity gov't to resume next week; Fatah official denies PA president to visit Gaza.
Unity deal with Fatah hits snag with Hamas hardliners; Gaza Hamas leader concludes "successful" visit to Iran.
Gaza-based leadership urges changes in unity deal; Abbas's dual role as PA president and PM at heart of the dispute.
Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt all tried mediating Fatah and Hamas in previous efforts.
Mashaal says Fatah, Hamas "are serious" about ending division between the two rival factions.
Qatari proposal would see the PA president serve as prime minister until elections are held in the W. Bank and Gaza Strip.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND KHALED ABU TOAMEH
TAU expert: Only point is that Islamist speaks about "1948 occupation."
By Ariel Ben Solomon
IDF destroys 23 tunnels, kills 183 terrorists since start of the ground operation; IDF intercepts arms shipment in Dead Sea.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
According to Channel 2, Liberman said that killing Mashaal is the only way to ensure that further infiltration tunnels will not be built in the future.
Now that PA forces are coordinating with the IDF to break up Hamas’s infrastructure in the West Bank, there is little reason for Hamas to maintain the unity deal.
By JPost Editorial
Into the fray: The unilateral two-state initiative endorsed by INSS this week is clearly not a ‘creative’ pro-peace measure but a demonstrably anti-settler one.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
Along with the flickering images and a tune that is hard to get out of your head, today’s ads are nearly always reinforced by a short slogan.
By LIAT COLLINS
Original Thinking: What will happen when you have pressured Israel into allowing a Palestinian entity to take hold on the 1967 borders, an entity that is taken over by a radical Islamic force bent on Israel’s destruction?
By BARRY SHAW
Many countries were probably voting with the Palestinians because they’ve become weary of what they see as the endless conflict that no one is really trying to resolve.
By DOUGLAS M. BLOOMFIELD
When the Gazans revive their attacks, thus breaking the agreement, their leaders, including Mashaal, will again disappear.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Encountering Peace: I say to both leaders, there are no better leaders than the two of you – Netanyahu and Abbas – to make real peace.
By GERSHON BASKIN
The Region: Hamas infighting weakens it, but the issues involved are tactical, not strategic.
By BARRY RUBIN