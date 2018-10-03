Kim Jong Un

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told reporters the United States was hearing reports that North Korea might be preparing to fire another missile.
By REUTERS
Clinton, the former presidential candidate who once served as US secretary of state, urged the White House administration to renege on its "cavalier" threats to enter into conflict with Pyongyang.
Tillerson disclosed on Saturday that the United States was directly communicating with North Korea on its nuclear and missile programs but that Pyongyang had shown no interest in dialog.
North Korean dictator and son appear in public for celebrations commemorating the 65th anniversary of founding of ruling Workers' Party.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ein Prat Fountainheads take Israel's top 2011 video; millions view videos from N. Korea; facts from Iowa caucuses.
By ELANA KIRSH
White House: Trump "will accept the invitation to meet with Kim Jong Un at a place and time to be determined."
It would be the first meeting of North and South Korean leaders in more than 10 years.
The projectile landed in this country's exclusive economic zone, within 200 nautical miles of its coast.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The missile test, North Korea's first since mid-September, came a week after US President Donald Trump put North Korea back on a US list of countries it says support terrorism.
Trump arrives in Asia on Sunday, beginning his first trip to the region as president.
The flight follows a week of heightened rhetoric from Washington and Pyongyang.
"His remarks... have convinced me, rather than frightening or stopping me, that the path I chose is correct."
The missile flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific about 2,000 km east of Hokkaido.
A defiant announcement from Pyongyang comes amid the introduction of new US sanctions, with the country's foreign ministry saying the sanctions are "completely suffocating" the state.
The 'incremental approach' the United States has taken to North Korean aggression until now hasn't worked, says Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations.
North Korea regards the US exercises with South Korea and Japan as preparations to invade it.
While North Korea regularly threatens to destroy the United States and its allies, the report was unusual in its detail.
Pyongyang announces it is "carefully examining" missile strike on US territory following Trump threats of "fire and fury."
"International society, including Russia and China, need to take this seriously and increase pressure," said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The overflight was in response to North Korea's latest missile test.
The last government-level talks were held in December 2015.
The North also said its missile capability could now strike anywhere in the world.
Kim Jong Un promises to develop more powerful weapons as South Korea conducts joint drill with US bomber and Japan looks for Chinese intervention.
G8 condemns North Korean, urges it to "refrain from further provocative acts"; China calls for resuming of nuke talks.
Kim Jong-un: Time has come to settle accounts with US imperialists; N. Korea on high alert following US bomber display.
Pyongyang warns Seoul that joining new round of tightened UN sanctions will "mean a war and a declaration of war against us."
Pyongyang says it launched a weather satellite, but West accuses it of testing nuclear-capable long-range rocket.
S. Korean paper quotes gov't source as saying it is "highly likely" that North has installed a nuclear device inside tunnel.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Tens of thousands of slogan-chanting North Koreans rally in Pyongyang days after agreement with US to suspend its nuclear weapons tests.
Lee Myung-bak says North's leadership change can be opportunity to return to dialogue; offers help for economy in exchange for nuclear concessions.
Conspicuously absent from New Year editorial is any mention of North Korea's nuclear arms program.
A week after death of Kim Jong-Il, for 1st time, major N.Korean newspaper refers to son as a military commander.
Some analysts say Kim's death - and the transition to a young and untested leader - could darken the outlook for the nuclear talks.
In a telegram, the PA president noted that the Korean people made “the greatest sacrifices for the sake of its freedom and dignity.”
By ADAM RASGON
North Korea’s recent opening of an embassy in Tehran, accompanied with a statement of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, demonstrates the need for vigilance and proactivity.
By AARON CRIMMINS
Jong-un’s nuclear tiger is running wild, can the world tolerate a nuclear-armed messianic theocracy with hegemonic, imperial aspirations?
By SARAH N. STERN
Tragedies like the outrageous terrorist bombing in Boston this week, continue to take place is because it doesn’t have enough hate.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
The H5N1 virus caused global panic because it killed about 60 percent of the people it infected.
By GWYNNE DYER
N. Korea officially appoints youngest son of late Kim Jong-il supreme commander of 1.2 million-strong army.
Ranks of military weep at Kim Jong-il's funeral parade; son Kim Jong-un to take power, third in Kim dynasty.