Knesset Ethics Committee

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The program, according to Gabbay, will focus on lowering air pollution caused by factors such as factories and transportation.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Warning comes after Arab MKs rip copies of Prawer Bill in plenum; c'tee clarifies it will not limit MKs freedom of speech.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Minister jokes about claims of drunkenness, missing cabinet meetings; Knesset Ethics C'tee "lacks teeth" to punish such acts.
The Legal Forum for the Land of Israel submits complaint to Ethics c'tee over Balad MK Nafa attendance at Haifa demonstration in support of Assad.
Knesset Ethics Committee tells Kadima MK Nino Abesadze she may not be a contestant on the popular TV show.
Likud's Ofir Akunis tells committee that UALTa’al MK had broken the law by expressing support for Hamas in the plenum.
Balad MK can only vote, not participate in discussions; Zoabi: This was a right-wing, racist decision.
Panel rejects complaint against MKs Zoabi, Zahalka for waving Palestinian flags and calling for Egypt-like revolutions against Israel.
Meseznikov, Ayalon, Aflalo and Barakei present their reasons for excessive absences.
“It looks as though MK Hazan has set a goal to bother Arab MKs and to drag female MKs into a degrading and humiliating discourse including sexist and chauvinist statements."
The Joint List MK also said that any act to stop a lawmaker from visiting the mosque must be based on concrete evidence that doing so would be harmful to the public and to national security.
Panel says lawmakers should no longer rip up legislation in protest.
Unrelated to the Trump-Russia scandal, the Knesset established new rules to keep secret information inside its committee walls.
Likud MK seeks to bar lawmakers from going on trips sponsored by BDS and terrorist organizations.
Hazan is a frequent target of Ethics Committee criticism for various incidents in the Knesset.
From the statement, the expectation was that Ghattas will be indicted and the plea deal will be filed with the courts next week.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,UDI SHAHAM
House Committee holds session about low attendance and bad behavior by Israel's publicly-elected officials
By UDI SHAHAM
Arab lawmaker urges fellow MKs to oppose the initiative.
MK Zandberg: Legislation asks to silence people on the basis of political opinions
Police raid Member of Knesset Basel Ghattas's office.
The aides organized the protest after several incidents of women being turned away at the entrance to the legislature because their skirts were too short.
MK Hanin Zoabi's office was unavailable for comment on the matter.
In her defense, Zoabi pointed out that she did not say the words "IDF soldiers are murderers."
Knesset dumps on judge’s permissive ruling, but will it finally act?
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Lawmakers currently have to submit a financial statement to the Knesset Ethics Committee after they're elected. The statement is kept confidential.
The controversial MK He told Channel 2 that he no longer considers himself obligated to coalition discipline in the Knesset plenum.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,LAHAV HARKOV
On Monday night, Hazan left the Knesset without finding someone to offset his absence.
Speaking to Mandelblit Saturday night, Netnayahu asked him to review legal steps that can be used in response to the lawmakers’ actions.
Researchers hypothesized that there is something in the social context that causes some people to measure success in a way that promotes dishonesty.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The Ethics Committee decided "not to get into 'a battle of versions' between MKs over the question of 'who started.'"
House Ctee bill would allow a deputy Knesset speaker to be removed from his post.
New punishment could be used against lawmakers who visit Temple Mount.
Opposition cut down its speech time from 10 days to 29 hours to only 19.
Ethics committee: MKs must keep the dignity of the Knesset and its members and act in a way that is appropriate for the status and responsibilities of an MK.
Gathering material on Knesset members and cabinet ministers and filing it away for possible later use is absolutely unacceptable.
By MEIR GILBOA
What happens when you lie about who you are to circumvent being unfairly sidelined?
By ELAINE MARGOLIN
Ometz calls for Knesset Ethics Committee to censure Deputy Finance Minister Mickey Levy.
I suspect the issue of the four MKs’ meetings in Europe last week will be brought up in the House Committee and/or Ethics Committee.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The truth is that these “clowning antics” have plagued the Knesset for years. MKs have yelled, insulted, cursed and thrown water at each other – all in the halls of the Knesset.
By DANIEL TAUBER
Last Thursday, in the wee hours of the morning, it seemed that after 65 years something was really moving in our public broadcasting system.
By ELI POLLAK,YISRAEL MEDAD