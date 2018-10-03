Mark Regev

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"The moral conviction and bravery of the British heroes of the Holocaust should fill us with pride."
By EYTAN HALON
"Leadership must not be neutral about anti-Semitism."
By HERB KEINON
A day after envoy Regev visited London's SOAS campus, protests erupted by anti-Israel activists demanding an apology from the university director.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Interviews part of intensified diplomatic campaign against Iran following Bulgaria bombing; Washington Post calls for international community to hold mullahs accountable for terror.
Prime Minister's spokesman says if Palestinian leadership in 1948 did not adopt extreme opposition to Israel, Palestinians would be celebrating independence instead of "Nakba."
J'lem officials had lobbied Quartet to use upcoming visit to region by representatives to resume direct negotiations; PA reiterates: No talks without settlement freeze, acceptance of pre-1967 lines.
By HERB KEINON AND KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Netanyahu spokesman: Decision to build 1,100 homes in neighborhood located over Green Line doesn't contradict peace efforts.
By REUTERS AND HERB KEINON
Netanyahu spokesman: Human Rights Watch report on settlements is “anti-Israeli;” report accuses Israel of violations in the West Bank.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Netanyahu says PA's support of study refuting Jewish link to Western Wall "calls into serious question its intentions of reaching peace."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
July 4 bashes for US diplomats, a fond farewell for China’s ambassador, and the Israeli Madame Tussauds.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The Labour leader will instead send Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry in his place.
“Israeli PR machine won Gaza flotilla media battle,” ran a headline in the 'Guardian.'
PM spokesman calls on Palestinian leadership to publicly distance itself, says "this not sort of statement expected from peace partner."
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH, HERB KEINON, Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
PM spokesman says Israel insists on such security arrangements to prevent a repeat of rockets that followed previous withdrawals.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Orange-bearded leader says he's being evicted from J'lem.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Orange-bearded parliamentarian was arrested after Schalit's capture.
By JPOST.COM STAFF, HERB KEINON AND DAN IZENBERG
US officials say Netanyahu has agreed to nearly a dozen other steps.
Abbas publicly backs Gaza-Egypt wall, but J'lem won't accept PA demands.
BY HERB KEINON
As ambassador, Mark Regev is involved in interfaith activities, and hosted an iftar dinner at his residence for members of Britain’s Muslim leadership.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that whoever took over the job would have “big shoes to fill,” after departure of Mark Regev.
The appointment must pass full cabinet approval, something generally considered just a formality.
British human rights group reports growing health risks in Gaza as a result of deteriorating water infrastructure.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
Arab League FMs give green light for 4 month "proximity talks"; Israel pleased.
Israeli peace activist calls Palestinian Authority’s denial of Jewish ties to site a "stain" and a "serious mistake."
By BY HERB KEINON, Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN AND KHALED ABU TOAM
Life for Jews in Iraq became increasingly difficult with the rise of the Ba’ath Party.
The West maintains that Israel occupies Palestinian territory in the “West Bank.” This is untrue. There has never been any “Palestinian territory.”
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
Palestinians unveil a massive chair in Ramallah symbolizing the seat given to members of the United Nations
By REUTERS
West Bank mayors insist they are not expanding cities outward, but need more housing units for growing population within.
By FELICE FRIEDSON, ARIEH O’SULLIVAN/MEDIA LINE