Marwan Barghouti

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The European Parliament president and 17 members of parliament condemn meeting that hosted wives of convicted terrorists.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH,EYTAN HALON
Marwan Barghouti, who is serving five life sentences for the murders of five people, said in a Facebook post that the strike was merely "suspended."
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Israeli Prison Service says there were no negotiations and no demands met; Palestinian officials declare victory for prisoners’ rights.
Announcement of meeting comes a day after Prison Service cancels meeting between Barghouti and his lawyer.
By ADAM RASGON,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Marwan Bargouti, the popular Palestinian figure who is leading a hunger-strike inside an Israeli prison, was shown breaking the demonstration numerous times over the past months.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The video was taken at the Kishon Prison in northern Israel where Barghouti was transferred to solitary confinement after the hunger strike began.
The strike, started by Marwan Barghouti, calls for better conditions for prisoners, including expanded visitation rights and installation of public phones.
By BEN LYNFIELD,LAHAV HARKOV
In interview aired by Channel 10, convicted Fatah terrorist and revered Palestinian figure says Abbas is the most comfortable partner Israel could have, stresses that he would not give up claim to right of return.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Fatah leader slams peace process; Kerry postpones trip to region, where he plans to revive talks between PA and Israel.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
European Parliament is "extremely concerned" over Jaradat's death in Israel jail, urges release of prisoners including Barghouti.
By EUROPEAN JEWISH PRESS
Before meeting in Jordan, Abbas warns of "hard measures" if Israel doesn't accept the PA's demands.
By HERB KEINON AND KHALED ABU TOAMEH
First direct meeting between Israel and the Palestinians in over a year ends in Amman; Jordanian foreign minister says he "doesn't want to raise expectations but dialogue shouldn't be discounted."
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND KHALED ABU TOAMEH
UAL-Ta'al MK says Fatah-Tanzim leader is "part of Palestinian struggle, should be a part of leadership, instead of sitting behind bars."
By LAHAV HARKOV
Palestinians not immune to change, democracy; people will support PA if provided alternative to violence, American peace envoy says.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND LAHAV HARKOV
“In the current reality, it's important that the gov't make an effort to the Palestinian Authority over Hamas,” Peretz tells the 'Post.'
PA official in Ramallah tells the 'Post' that Abbas had repeatedly asked Olmert to free top Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti and Ahmed Sa’dat.
Jailed terrorist leader calls on Palestinians "to go out in a peaceful, million-man march during week of voting in September."
By REUTERS
Frontrunner in Labor leadership race says after meeting with jailed Palestinian leader: "PM is missing opportunity for peace, earthquake is coming."
Comment mettre un terme aux grèves de la faim parmi les détenus ? Eléments de réponse avec
Orit Adato, anciennement à la tête de l’administration pénitentiaire
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Former PM's spokesman tells ‘Post’: Sharon knew Palestinians were planning violence, but wanted to show he wouldn’t compromise on J’lem.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Hamas MP Nayef Rajoub released after serving 50-month term.
By ABE SELIG AND KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Erdan: He cares more about our enemies than the Israeli Arabs he’s supposed to represent.
The Israel Medical Association has advised its physician members not to participate in any force-feeding, deeming the practice to be inhumane.
By JTA
“Going to a rally with your BDS friends?” I ask, referring to the local anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.
By ROBERT HORENSTEIN
Simon Wiesenthal, the late, great Nazi hunter, was once asked what motivated him to dedicate his life to exposing and prosecuting the perpetrators of the Holocaust.
By RABBI STEWART WEISS
Fatah leader blames continued imprisonment in Israel on "Palestinian leadership's shortcomings and negligence."
Jailed Fatah leader would defeat Abbas, Haniyeh in PA presidential elections; poll finds 55% support a two-state solution.
Fatah leader calls for popular protests in West Bank, Gaza to force his party and Hamas to end dispute, achieve Palestinian unity.
In Channel 10 interview, convicted Fatah terrorist Barghouti stresses that he would not give up claim to right of return.
Survey of Palestinians in W. Bank, Gaza shows Hamas popularity on rise while Fatah dropping.
Muhammad Rashid claims Fatah keeping a secret bank account in Jordan containing nearly $40m, US contributed $13m.
PA court sentences Rashid for embezzlement, money laundering, making him most senior PA official sentenced for corruption.
IPS puts Jailed Fatah leader in solitary confinement over calls for a new wave of Palestinian resistance against Israel.
"Launch of large-scale resistance at this stage serves cause of our people," Bargouti says on 10th year in jail.
Palestinian prisoner's message to PA leadership not so different than those made by Abbas's critics, rivals in Hamas.
Hamas initially insisted the Fatah leader be included in the exchange, but later abandoned the demand.
Hamas officials say deal failed to include important prisoners, like Marwan Barghouti and Ahmad Sa'adat.
Fadwa Barghouti writes letter to PA President Abbas urging help in circulating news on her jailed husband Marwan Barghouti.
Jailed Second Intifada mastermind says that state will not rise from negotiations, supports planned unilateral declaration in UN.
Jailed Fatah leader says no agreement can be reached with "government of settlement, occupation, terror, siege and aggression."
Sha'ath warns there won't be talks if building in West Bank is not halted; Abbas says will stop negotiations if freeze not reinstated.
PA president says he will stop talks if the freeze is not reinstated; imprisoned Fatah leader Barghouti says Obama must pressure Israel to stop settlements, advocates armed struggle.
Prominent Fatah figures criticize Abbas for entering into peace talks unconditionally under international pressure.
IPS says the Fatah arch-terrorist is being punished for the sending of an unauthorized letter, not its content.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Legal Forum requests A-G investigation: Barghouti's appeal for "large-scale resistance" against Israel is "a call for intifada."
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Former Fatah leader, PA and PLO sued by family of US terror victim Esther Klieman.
Author defends decision to send book to "instigator of 2nd intifada," saying "we make peace with enemies, not friends," to Italian press.
Like our great-grandchild, these children cry out for help in the battle for their lives.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Getting caught with one’s hand in the cookie jar can reveal much about a man and a cause
By BEN FISHER
Will Trump follow in the footsteps of his shameful predecessor and hold Israel responsible, or will he realize he’s been duped?
By RUTHIE BLUM
Trying to portray Barghouti as some type of Nelson Mandela is grotesquely offensive to the memory of that great man.
By JAMAL BARAKAT
Many observers believe that Barghouti’s latest move is less about the conditions in which the inmates find themselves and more about his political appetite.
By LIAT COLLINS
The entire world knows what Israel doesn’t want. The time has come for Israel to state clearly what, exactly, it does want.
By TOVA NORLEN
Does our having boosted Hamas’s prestige behoove us to even the scales and make concessions to Abbas as well?
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Terra Incognita: The next time someone decides to invite Oz or Oron to speak, they shouldn’t waste time; they should cut to the chase and invite Barghouti himself.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN