Nabil Shaath

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"Expanding settlements in the West Bank will not leave any land left for Palestinians to negotiate for and leave no basis for a viable two-state solution," says senior Fatah official.
By THE MEDIA LINE/DIMA ABUMARIA
On Monday, Abbas iterated his support for working with the Trump administration to achieve a peace agreement.
By ADAM RASGON
In the wake of the Temple Mount crisis, can Washington remain an honest broker to peace?
By MICHAEL WILNER,ADAM RASGON,HERB KEINON
Shaath doubts Kerry's chances of success in relaunching talks, calls on Israel to honor commitments made on settlement freeze.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Chief PLO negotiator slams Canadian FM's meeting in “strongly-worded” letter saying "provocation" undermines a restart to negotiations.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF, KHALED ABU TOAMEH
PLO official says by accept Arab minority, Jewish people decided Israel not only for Jews; settlers can stay if they accept Palestinian citizenship.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Palestinian negotiator says president wasn't able to bring any concessions from Netanyahu to meeting, so he called it off.
Quartet envoy tells Channel 2 he understands why Palestinians seek UN upgrade, but only negotiations will solve peace process.
PA official tells 'Al-Hayat' Palestinians weighing other options at UN if statehood plan fails, says "we don't want Israel preparing fight against us."
Highest ranking Fatah official to visit Gaza since Hamas reconciliation vows Abbas determined to go ahead with Palestinian unity.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH AND JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Fearing rivals such as Hamas could hijack local protests, PA leaders are now spearheading calls for escalating ‘resistance’ – as they did in the ’80s.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
At Likud meeting, Netanyahu attacks bid to deny Israel OECD entry.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Chavez described as someone who kept Palestine "in his heart"; symbol for those "scarred by imperialism" Ahmadinejad says.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
Fatah member planned to expel Israel from UN.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH AND HERB KEINON
Israelis, sadly, are infinitely more likely to do their share.
By DANIEL GORDIS
Husam Zomlot, a senior adviser to Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Nabil Shaath, gave a lecture this week at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
By MATT RAND
Nabil Sha’ath says US secretary of state won't rekindle talks unless he pressures Israel to halt settlement activity.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Fatah official refuses to reveal trip's purpose, but indicates that delegation may also meet with Hamas officials.
PA President Abbas waiting for Hamas confirmation to implement Doha deal, senior Fatah member Sha'ath tells Ma'an.
Shaath says initiative contains "encouraging" elements, but stops short of endorsing it; claims US Congress hasn't told PA of plans to block funding.
Nabil Sha'ath says UN Resolution 181 is one of many options PA is considering if US rejects Palestinian statehood bid.
Fatah leader tells Ma'an: Fayyad has not been ruled out for PM of new gov't, US and EU pressured Israel to transfer Palestinian tax revenues.
Gaza authorities break up Salafist protest lamenting bin Laden’s death; Steinitz: Israel cannot accept ‘terrorist Palestinian gov’t.’
By OREN KESSLER
Hamas official says Palestinians will not recognize the rule of "Poles and Ethiopians," Shaath: Quartet conditions are irrelevant.
Hours before unity agreement ceremony, Fatah official says Quartet conditions irrelevant; Hamas official says "occupation the problem."
Shaath says his group doesn't need authorization from Israel "to reach our homeland;" Fatah to take part in planned effort to lift Gaza blockade.
Nabile Sha'ath raises the issue with EU governments, says move aimed at paving way for unity government.
Shaath says Netanyahu refused to hold any discussions with PA until it recognizes Jewish state; EU countries to recognize Palestinian state.
Comments come after PA prime minister offers Hamas unity gov't allowing them to continue ruling Gaza.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND ASSOCIATED PRESS
Scheduled meeting between factions in Damascus canceled following heated exchange between Abbas and Assad at Arab summit in Libya.
Palestinian call to return to talks if preconditions met constitutes Palestinian political manipulation, duplicity and sheer falsehood.
By ALAN BAKER