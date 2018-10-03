03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
James Fields described Dachau as the place "where the magic happened."
By REUTERS
On Saturday night, Channel 2 reported that Poland had decided to freeze the law making it a crime to say the Polish state or nation was complicit in the Holocaust.
By HERB KEINON
The 16th-century oil paintings by the Flemish master Joachim Patinir were handed over Monday in Paris to the descendants of Herta and Henry Bromberg.
By JTA
FashMaps is a tool for studying the presence of fascism around the world
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Frank Foley's acts of heroism were never acknowledged during his lifetime.
By EYTAN HALON
Mass murderer's car fails to sell after $7m. bid too low.
By AMY SPIRO
The president called on Udo Landbauer, a candidate with the Freedom Party, to step down from elections in light of his affiliation with a fraternity that espoused Nazi views.
Austrian-Jewish historian slamms into his country's Holocaust resititution system, from prison.
Margarete Oppenheim's collection has been described as one of Germany’s largest and most valuable.
Oskar Groenig, the "Bookkeeper of Auschwitz," was sentenced to 4 years in 2015 but has yet to start his sentence.
Basel Art Museum owns 120 drawings and prints potentially worth millions of dollars, that belonged to Curt Glaser.
Celine was reviled in France for his support of the Nazi occupation, and later self-exiled in Denmark and Germany.
Germany has undergone a dramatic change in its prosecution policy.
By EFRAIM ZUROFF
A memorial wall featuring a relief of a menorah was unveiled at the spot where the Nazis in 1942 rounded up patients of what was then the Rosenburg psychiatric institution.
“The FPÖ is a far-right party whose members have in the past expressed xenophobic and antisemitic sentiments."
At the end of the trial she handed out leaflets to journalists, the judge and prosecutor titled “Only the truth will set you free.”
An American holocaust survivor identified ex-guard Johann Rehbogen as a teenage SS officer who taunted her and other female prisoners as they undressed each morning.
By STEPHEN MONTEMAYOR / STAR TRIBUNE (MINNEAPOLIS)
“The Jewish community helped. It’s not something we publish but the Jewish community certainly helped... "
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Unlike mass round-ups of French Jewry in major cities, the persecution of Jews in small French communes was carried out quietly and barely noticed by local residents.
The Rio State Department of Education reportedly has opened an investigation to determine whether the school promoted Nazism, which is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine.
He added that the company had “weaponized” the First Amendment to “essentially absolve themselves of responsibility.”
Earlier this year, the original collector's descendants saw an opportunity to reclaim the lost piece.
The feud was triggered by antisemitic graffiti on a Red Army monument.
Among the finds are letters written by Sholem Aleichem, a postcard by Marc Chagall, and poems and manuscripts by Chaim Grade.
The man is alleged to have worked as a perimeter guard and in the guard towers as a member of the SS’s Death’s Head division.
The leader of the far-right party has called antisemitism a crime and claimed it has no place in the modern political party.
"Looking at this place is staring at the abyss of the Nazi death machine," says historian 75 years after massive deportations.
The Vermont Senator and former presidential hopeful opens up.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Louis has also called Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip a genocide and said Zionism was worse than Nazism.
The teacher raised her arm slightly and said "and now we say Heil Hitler."
The new warehouse was created to better preserve the historically-significant artifacts previously worn by inmates of the Nazi concentration and extermination camp.
By JOY BERNARD
Deli owner Greg Morelli got political on his High Holiday menu.
During police questioning, Hubert Zafke initially denied having been present at Auschwitz but later admitted that he had been there.
Many anti-fascist protesters said the vigil in Germany should have been barred.
Archeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority have found mikves, bathhouses, and other fascinating finds.
By TIRAN GOLDSTEIN
GoDaddy gives 'Daily Stormer' 24 hours to relocate from its domain host.
Calls come for president to "formally, forcefully disavow white supremacy."
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN,DANIELLE ZIRI
The book character was dreamed up by a Jewish couple who fled the Nazis.
The "Initial check” project – dedicated to finding stolen books and their rightful heirs – is a relatively new part of Germany’s government-sponsored search for stolen art.
Found guilty in court in 2015, Oskar Groening is yet to be sent to prison.
The exhibition "Hitler - how could it happen" is set in a bunker in Berlin that was used by civilians during World War Two bombing raids - close to the bunker where Hitler lived.
Bergmann's athletic accomplishments were removed from the record books by Nazi officials.
Assemblyman Hivkind, the son of Holocaust survivors, has called on President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions to deport Jakiw Palij.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Eyewitnesses reported that the alleged perpetrator used a large rock to destroy a pane of glass at the memorial.
"We are happy to be able to say that they are no longer circulating through sales or among collectors."
Gabriel and Teichtal discuss way to tackle extremism.
When all seven volumes are published, the “Encyclopedia of Camps and Ghettos, 1933-1945” will contain more than 42,500 sites.
Scharmer said the verdict against Hanning is not legally binding as appeals were still pending at Germany's highest court.
Scientific progress has led to the concept of evidence-based medicine where everything must be proved objectively.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
"We have to send a clear signal to the world that we won't allow for Poland to continue being insulted," Patryk Jaki, a deputy justice minister, said.
Poles have fought for years against suggestions Poland was at least partly responsible for camps where millions of people, mostly Jews, were killed by Nazi Germany.
By REUTERS,JACOB GOFF KLEIN
The arrest of the self-proclaimed Nazi came at a time when European Jews fear a resurgence of antisemitism from the rise of nationalism.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
"We are acutely aware of the responsibility attached to presenting such an impactful piece of history for public sale."
Groening, who is physically frail, was sentenced to four years in prison in 2015, in one of the last cases against a surviving Nazi.
Tony Hovater and his wife were fired from their restaurant jobs and will be moving out of their house in New Carlisle, Ohio for safety and financial reasons.
By BEN SALES/JTA
Oskar Groening was sentenced to four years in prison in 2015 for his role in the murder of 300,000 people at Auschwitz.
The cemetery Mass was attended by US Ambassador to Italy Lewis Eisenberg and the acting US ambassador to the Vatican, Louis Bono.
"You wanted to keep this a secret, Nazis, and then you did something stupid and you put it in a public park so we could come," protesters shouted at white supremacists entering a rally.
By BRITTANY CROCKER/KNOXVILLE NEWS-SENTINEL
Interviews with alleged former Einsatzgruppen members set to air on German TV.
Frauke Petry, who was long considered the AfD's most recognizable face, said she would take up her seat but would not be part of AfD's parliamentary group.
A German man's metal detecting hobby makes history.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Nazi propaganda minister’s heirs own nearly 50% of BMW; Study: Quandt family fortune partially built by concentration camp labor.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
A local rabbi informed the school of the questionable drinking game.
Social media users are making a point of identifying those caught on camera at the white supremacy rally in Charlottesville.
By REBECCA MONTAG
The two officers had been helping to quell the violence that erupted in Charlottesville.
The provocative comments made by an Alternative for Germany member "massively damaged the image of the party in an election year," according to a spokesman.
Asher Kravitz’s ‘The Jewish Dog’ being adapted for Hollywood
Recently discovered documents show communications between Habima and Goebbels from 1937.
The Mossad is not just another intelligence agency like the CIA or MI6. It prides itself as the protector of Jews wherever they are, serving as the long arm of the Jewish people’s cry for justice.
By YOSSI MELMAN
"As we say chazak, chazak, ve’nitchazek. Be strong, be strong, and we will be strong."
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Nissim Levy, the new chairman of the Herzl Museum, talks of the visionary’s concepts of secularism and declares: ‘This is the only country for Jews but it has to be a normal county’
By JANICE WEIZMAN
More evidence emerges of the strong ties the Muslim leadership forged with officials from Nazi Germany.
Photos emerged of a woman performing a 'Heil Hitler' salute. Another woman was filmed calling Bennett a "Nazi" at the event.
Andrew Gross’s World War II thriller weaves fact into fiction and keeps suspense high.
By OLINE H. COGFIL / SUN SENTINEL
Rachel Seiffert’s latest novel explores suffering under the Nazis, but sometimes leaves Jews as an afterthought.
By ELAINE MARGOLIN
Two couples – in different decades and on different continents – undergo an intense journey to love.
By AARON LEIBEL
The crisis in Atlanta after the lynching of Leo Frank in August 1915 might have deterred the Jews there from holding Simhat Torah services with lively singing and dancing.
By DAVID GEFFEN
"There is no room in Argentina for these types of expressions, which make reference to a tragic era in human history," Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said in the statement.
Remembering the 2000 Berlin Jews saved by German women.
By NATHAN STOLTZFUS AND MORDECHAI PALDIEL
Poles overwhelmingly acquiesced to Nazi rule in good part because of their legitimate fears.
By ROBERT CHERRY
More than 5000 pieces from Operation Bernhard will be donated to the museum over several years.
By GEORGE MEDOVOY
What justification is there for the new law banning use of the term ‘Polish death camps’?
By DANNY ORBACH
The indifference of so many to the horrors of the Holocaust stems from a lack of proper education, ongoing 'black propaganda' and disinformation.
By ADNAN OKTAR
Should Israeli politicians continue to disassociate themselves from Europe’s extreme right-wing populists?
By ARIEL MUZICANT
How wonderful it is to be in the company of people who love us unconditionally, who advocate for us who will stand up for the Jewish people and the State of Israel?
By SOLLY KAPLINSKI
Israel has no allies in the EU, which is now notorious for its shameless bias and double standards against the Jewish state.
By ISI LEIBLER
In 2017 we are not only witnessing the dilution of Holocaust history, we are also being subjected to an abuse of Holocaust memory.
By MICAH HALPERN
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The problem with the radical Left American and Western narrative about Israel is that it wants to shoe-horn primarily Jewish people into a “white-black” narrative.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
How do Mongolians feel toward Jews?
By SHIMON SAMUELS
As a Jew, I don’t burn Nazi flags, and as a Zionist I don’t seek to destroy the evidence of the many attempts to keep my people off its land and from its state – quite the opposite.
By ANNIKA HERNROTH-ROTHSTEIN
Nazi Germany demonized the Jews by claiming that they were an inferior race. Tens of millions of contemporary Germans demonize Israel by viewing them as Nazis.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
The mayor gave me reason to hope that in the future a memorial plaque to the Jews would one day be erected in the town’s square.
By NATHAN WISE
Comedian Jordan Peele is developing a new TV show about real-life Nazi hunters.
"I am absolutely devastated if this caused offense to anyone."
More than 4,500 fans traveled to the small city of Themar, in eastern Germany, for the controversial concert.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH