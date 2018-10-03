03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
While the barrier dramatically decreased the number of suicide bombings, it has not prevented all attacks.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Footage emerges as Justice Ministry Police Internal Investigations Department (PID) is expected to conclude that the Umm al-Hiran incident was not a terrorist attack, according to reports.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Ten new industrial zones are to be set up to combat unemployment in the sector, which is currently the highest in the country, the statement said.
By BEN LYNFIELD
"I came to sound my voice that this racism should stop."
MK Ksenia Svetlova (Zionist Union) said the Post report and other reports emerging about the incident appear to show that the scene of the police operation was a “complete mess.”
Two eyewitnesses to the attack said in exclusive interviews with the Post on Sunday that Israeli police fired at a police vehicle during the deadly incident.
Hundreds of police entered Umm al-Hiran last Wednesday to demolish homes to clear the area for the establishment of a Jewish town in place of the Beduin village.
Thousands in Arara protest, Opposition MKs claim police cover-up.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,BEN LYNFIELD
As protesters blocked Highway 65, police began to use riot dispersal methods, including stun grenades, to control the crowds.
By ARIK BENDER,JPOST.COM STAFF
Odeh: Public security minister is a pathological liar.
By UDI SHAHAM
Police are investigating the driver, named as Yacoub Abu al Kiyan, 50, who is reportedly a well-known school teacher and resident of Umm al-Hiran.
Negev man signs agreement to demolish his home, allegedly under duress.
By BEN LYNFIELD,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The fate of 140 Israeli employees is hanging on the line.
By MAX SCHINDLER
The public is asked to avoid Ashalim and nearby routes until further notice.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
In the Negev desert, work is underway on the next generation of medical robotics.
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Isaiah’s prophecy fulfilled with rebuilding of desert city.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Lizerbram is very committed to sharing and telling Positively Israel stories and the many programs JNF-USA offers that engage people who are not Jewish or had no prior connection to Israel.
By STEVE LINDE
75 Canadians visit Israel for OneFamily hike.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
La nouvelle stratégie pour combattre la délégitimation d’Israël commence à porter ses fruits
By BARRY SHAW
Une ancienne gare restaurée, des alpagas qui viennent vous manger dans la main
et quelques chefs du cru très inspirés
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
“It expands one’s heart when you see all this red before your eyes,” says Tamar Rozevich, a 19 year old Israeli from Beit Shemesh.
By KKL-JNF
The area is now being prepared for planting as part of an ecological project adopted by JNF Canada for the benefit of the local residents, wildlife and the environment.
The first KK-JNF House is being established in Upper Nazareth, and ten more are planned throughout Israel.
Hungarian Minister of Agriculture Dr. Sándor Fazekas visits Israel and tours the Negev’s Yatir Forest with KKL-JNF.
The Wiesbaden Forest was dedicated at a ceremony conducted together with a delegation from the city of Wiesbaden and representatives from the Germany-Israel Friendship Association (DIG).
Women who conceived with an IUD were more likely to have one or more adverse outcomes.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Beterem and the US Embassy in Israel back the program.
Ben-Gurion University of the Negev will attempt to shed light on the hypothetical type of cosmic matter.
The suit documents massive contamination from Rotem Amfert Negev and Dead Sea Priclase Fused Products of the Havurat Yehudah aquifer.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
There has been a notable drop off in the number of birds to winter in Israel over the last 20 years.
By REUTERS
Just an hour-and-a-half drive from Jerusalem, epic hiking, Beduin-style villas at Kfar Hanokdim and a weekend of relaxation await.
Ben-Gurion recognized that the Negev was simply the largest area in which the world would allow the Jewish people to grow and develop.
By DAVID GEFFEN
It marks the first time that the truffle, a highly sought-after delicacy across the Middle East and beyond, has been cultivated.
By JTA
Residents are saying they will not leave, raising the prospect of a fresh confrontation in Umm al-Hiran a year after a house demolition operation during which two died in disputed circumstances.
A team of six Israeli researchers on Sunday ended a four-day Mars habitat experiment in Israel's Negev desert where they simulated living conditions on the Red Planet.
“If it was a Jewish community, they wouldn’t be thinking about moving around the people.”
Camel accidents have taken the lives of fifteen people since 2008 and injured 350 others.
30,000 housing units to be built in Negev towns.
Oliver McAfee, 29, went missing near a hiking trail in Mitzpe Ramon late last month.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Ron Kukia to be buried today.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Police say circumstances likely nationalist
The archeologists said the new discovery came to light with the help of camera-equipped drones, a new technology that has become part of their tool box in recent years.
Tens of thousands of soldiers will be relocated from bases in central Israel to the Negev as part of "Project IDF Ascent to the Negev"
The ninth annual Grateful Dead Gathering will take place this weekend under the stars.
By DAVID BRINN
By MIRIAM KRESH
Interim report into crash found poorly installed steering joystick disconnected after prolonged usage
School inspired by Ben-Gurion, who was born 131 years ago today.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The fate of some 140 Israeli employees is hanging on the line.
Factory owners use private security guards to keep workers out as Negev Ceramics closes.
The project, which has taken almost a decade, is expected to help conserve nature and the world’s variety of reptiles.
The punitive retroactive measure has effectively left them stateless in a country where most were born in subsequent generations.
Israeli police captures 1526 marijuana plants in illegal greenhouses in the South of Israel
By MAARIV ONLINE
The debate in the media and press and on maps and at Knesset meetings is all very interesting, but seeing it from the air or on the ground shows the real challenge.
According to police suspicions, the break in at the Sde Teiman base on May 26, was carried out by building contractors and painters who were renovating parts of the base.
As of late Saturday afternoon, Israel Nature and Parks Authority teams were working with the Environmental Protection Ministry, continuing to map the damage.
By SHARON UDASIN
The Ayalim Association was established in 2002 by a group of released soldiers who took up the challenge of creating communities in the Negev and the Galilee.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Police go undercover, seize drugs at psychedelic desert festival.
The 12,000-ton-capacity processing and storage facility, operated by Haifa Chemicals in the city's industrial zone, has been the subject of ongoing disputes and legal battles for years.
Last year Mitzpe turned 60, and the exhibition curated by Guy Raz chronicles the town’s evolution from a small bunch of hardy and, quite possibly, utopian- minded pioneers to a bona fide town.
By BARRY DAVIS
Fusing permaculture with Shavuot at the Israeli version of the Burning Man festival
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
"The Beduin youth have never seen Westerners or Jews. They never used the Hebrew language. It is as if they are not even living in Israel."
In three separate occurrences, strong eastern winds swept away or overturned three younger people as they floated on inflatable mattresses on the Sea of Galilee.
"In recent years I focused on the issue of the Arab society right in general, and specifically of those in the Negev."
"I ask to give my apology to the family, and for the possibility to visit and speak personally with them.”
By BEN LYNFIELD,YONAH JEREMY BOB
It will take much more than words of empathy to undo the profound damage done to the relationship between the Beduin community and the government.
Galant’s comments raise Arab fears of more demolitions after Umm al-Hiran.
In a standoff between demonstrators and police who came to demolish houses in Umm al-Hiran, a police officer was killed in circumstances that have yet to be determined.
"I would have also run a policeman over if they removed me by force from my house in order to build a settlement for people stronger than me," presenter wrote in later-removed post.
By MAARIV ONLINE,JPOST.COM STAFF
Security forces shoot, kill motorist in suspected vehicular attack; Joint List MK Ayman Odeh sustains light head injures.
“What’s being done to us is coercion and eviction orders, not dialogue.”
The Tzlilim Bamidbar festival takes place in Sde Boker.
Resident 'forced' to sign agreement to demolish his own home.
Negev Beduin have the lowest life expectancy in Israel, at around 73 years, compared to nearly 82 years for Jewish population.
A beduin man was found to be in poor condition after being held captive for several years.
Byzantine-era structure used by monks constructed near rock-hewn cave on desert’s mountainside.
“Instead of recognizing these communities and guaranteeing their rights for basic educational and welfare services, the government is targeting them and adding to their historical suffering."
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
A witness at the scene in the Negev town of Kuseife said two vehicles were involved in the incident, which he said looked like the scene of a terrorist attack.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,JPOST.COM STAFF
Abu Ranim is a resident of the unrecognized Beduin village Hashim-Zina in the Negev area.
It was said that the greater Beersheba area will have a million residents in a few years, compared to 650,000 today. But planning and building a new hospital takes seven to 10 years.
Regavim official responds: the Coexistence Forum and other ‘human rights’ organizations are trying to force the state to accept the Beduin population wherever they are located now.
State comptroller report charges that current situation allows the Beduin population, which is generally poor, to become a breeding ground for crime.
An unusual Beduin woman journeys to America
By EDWARD GROSSMAN
The sky is the limit for fun activities at the Hot-Air Balloon Festival
By MEITAL SHARABI
Is the desert ‘nothingness that needs to be conquered’ or a unique environment we should protect? The long ecological history of the Negev might hold the key to the answer.
By SHIKMA ZAARUR / ZAVIT
The winter months are the ideal time to experience some of the wonders of the Arava.
Experience culinary delights, games, music, tours and solving ancient riddles.
The 24-year-old UNODC goodwill ambassador was kidnapped and held by extremist group Islamic State in August 2014 before she was returned to her home village of Kocho in Iraq’s Sinjar district.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
Arranging several dozen motley shaped stones across
two floors of a museum may not sound like a particularly
creative effort, but it actually makes for
alluring viewing.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
Negev Beduin communities are opening their doors to welcome guests over Succot for the third annual ‘desert magic’ festival.
A visit to the Bnei Shimon region in the northern Negev is a surprisingly fine choice for a couple of days.
By ITSIK MAROM
News from around the nation.
For 10 years the government has ignored the Negev, seeing the issue as too large to confront.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Equal educational opportunities for Beduin children or Arab society are no longer simply a matter of justice, but an economic necessity.
By DANA WEISS
The Beduin community has been completely neglected by each successive government.
By LIOR AKERMAN
Here is one of Israel’s greatest failures, on multiple levels.
Beersheba and Mitzpe Ramon offer visitors a plethora of activities, including a restored railway station, alpacas that eat from your hand and local chefs with flair.
He was thrilled to discover from a Dutch rabbi that his great grandparents were very religious Jews and known for their community work.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH