Nineveh

Nineveh is an ancient city of Mesopotamia that lies on the eastern side of the Tigris River. For around fifty years, Nineveh was the largest city in the world. The ruins of the city are located just across the river from the city of Mosul in Iraq. The ruins can be identified by the unique architecture of the mounds and the two large tells.

