Ofra Haza

Ofra Haza was a popular Israeli singer who quickly rose to fame with her performances in the Middle East. She openly spoke about her love for Hebrew and Yemenite Jewish culture, and wrote many songs to help bridge the gap between Israel and Arab countries. She earned many accolades during her singing career, and was also popular in the Americas and parts of Europe. She perished from AIDS in 2000.

Ofra Haza Related Images

Ofra Haza Related Articles