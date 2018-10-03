Oren Hazan

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
An Israeli parliamentary delegation will meet in Dublin with Palestinian Authority officials.
By GIL HOFFMAN
MK Oren Hazan and activists working for the return of prisoners of war and missing persons stopped a bus on its way to Nafha Prison to prevent families of terrorists from visiting.
By ARIK BENDER
Israeli Knesset member Oren Hazan offended Jordanian parliament member Yahia Saaid who invited him to meet face to face "if he is a man." Hazan accepted saying "I have an offer he can't refuse."
By ARIK BENDER,MAARIV ONLINE
A figure close to the prime minister said he would not initiate an election without first ensuring support from potential coalition partners.
“Oren Hazan – enough!” the petition reads.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The Likud provocateur later apologized, calling his comment a “Freudian slip.”
“It looks as though MK Hazan has set a goal to bother Arab MKs and to drag female MKs into a degrading and humiliating discourse including sexist and chauvinist statements."
MK Shaffir also suspended, for calling Likud’s Zohar corrupt.
MK Oren Hazan (Likud) topped MK Omer Bar-Lev (Zionist Union) in the tournament finals.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
Every time Netanyahu goes abroad he appoints an acting prime minister. This time around he chose Miri Regev, but she will not be doing the honors of greeting Vice-President Pence.
Transportation Minister asks not to be paid more.
Ayoub Kara's clarified that he meant metaphorically, that those outlets will stop getting viewers.
Oren Hazan, who came in 16th place, ‘won’t rule out’ running against Netanyahu for party
At times the hearing became intense.
The lawmaker boarded a bus and confronted the parents of Palestinians in Israeli prisons, while he broadcast the incident on Facebook Live.
By UDI SHAHAM
‘Mini-markets bill’ may not have majority as Joint List says it won’t stay away
The indictment said that Hazan had hurled the chairman into a railing, cursed out the mayor and threatened to get them thrown out of their jobs.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
“Let me get you a job application, even though I don’t think anyone will look at you,” Hazan told Biran.
Despite his high opinion of Hefner, Israeli MK Oren Hazan continues to only follow one person on twitter, US President Donald Trump.
Controversial right wing lawmaker lashes out at Leftists for violence and incitement.
In December, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit already said he would likely indict MK Oren Hazan.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,GIL HOFFMAN
If Hazan has managed to get an international name for himself, it’s probably because of that time he took a selfie with the president of the United States.
The fight that was set to take place at the Allenby Bridge border crossing will not happen after all.
MK Oren Hazan stated that the prime minister's path is not that of the party.
Panel says lawmakers should no longer rip up legislation in protest.
It seems unlikely that this stunt will be Hazan's last.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
In recent years, lawmakers have disrupted speeches in the Knesset by several world leaders.
Oren Hazan sees golden opportunity on the red carpet.
Hazan is a frequent target of Ethics Committee criticism for various incidents in the Knesset.
Hazan’s last international endorsement, before the far-right French candidate, was US President Donald Trump.
Any kind of deal will include an immediate resignation, says Nizri.
Among the 1,500 guests who flocked to the Dorya Event Center near Ashkelon were legislators from both the coalition and the opposition, and a happy Hazan.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Former MK Moshe Feiglin, whose former seat representing Judea and Samaria in the Likud faction went to Hazan, blamed his election on Netanyahu.
Ch. 2 reporter beats most of defamation case, fined only NIS 40,000.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,LAHAV HARKOV
“My friends did drugs in South America 13 years ago, and in Israel I’ve met people who use medical cannabis."
Far from being considered the Knesset darling, controversial MK Oren Hazan explains his anti-establishment behavior, reveals his surprising new legislation and advertises for a match.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
On Monday night, Hazan left the Knesset without finding someone to offset his absence.
The Ethics Committee decided "not to get into 'a battle of versions' between MKs over the question of 'who started.'"
House Ctee bill would allow a deputy Knesset speaker to be removed from his post.
Verbal fighting match breaks out after Likud MK Oren Hazan calls Zionist Union MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin "subhuman."
Public’s opinion of the Knesset has deteriorated to a new low.
Several locals in Burgas told Channel 2 that Hazan managed the casino, and a worker at a nearby strip club called him “Big Boss Oren.”
“There is an MK that is constantly mocking another MK’s handicap. Throw him out,” Lapid demands.
The lawsuit came after Segal reported in June that Hazan managed a casino in Borgas, Bulgaria, and would hire prostitutes and buy crystal meth for its Israeli patrons.
Likud MK Hazan visit to Azerbaijan strengthens relations
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
In an appearance on a Channel 10 morning show, Hazan laughed off the complaint he physically assaulted Ariel Mayor Eliyahu Shaviro in 2014.
By BEN HARTMAN
The Knesset legal adviser says the committee does not have the jurisdiction to punish an MK for things he did before he was elected to the Knesset.
As a member of Knesset, Hazan has certain immunities and the investigation requires special approval.
By LAHAV HARKOV,YONAH JEREMY BOB
Likud lawmaker denies report aired on Channel 10; Meretz MK urges A-G to open criminal investigation into allegations.
Zionist Union MKs seek to lodge ethics complaint about Hazan, but have no way to do, since committee has yet to be reinstated.
How Oren Hazan got into the Knesset in the first place, whether he can get kicked out, and what it means for the upcoming Likud central committee vote.
While most central committee members kept their distance, murmuring about a disgrace to the party, a core group rushed to hug and kiss Hazan.
Could the suspended MK be reprimanded further for his appearance in an Eve and Lear clip?
By AMY SPIRO
Oren Hazan is the face of a young, emerging secular Right: mischievous, hedonistic and self-centered.
By DANNY ORBACH
What would happen if a certain MK and the prime minister’s son came for advice? Well – Who am I to turn away young, enthusiastic patriots in distress?
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
Now is the time to bridge the differences, not rumble on the Allenby Bridge.
By LIAT COLLINS
What the Labor Party needs, in order to remain a central player in the political game, is a charismatic leader who is not perceived as a leftie par excellence.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
While official Israel is more than adept at staging circumstance, pomp is not on the local menu.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
If the media could simply disregard Hazan, that too would be useful, but he is too good a story for the media to ignore.
Describing some of what’s happening here is necessary, though invoking the Holocaust should be off limits – to all.
A particular freshman lawmaker here could have a bright future. In fact, I hear a certain orange-haired pol calling him from far, far away.
Yariv Oppenheimer’s main job was to monitor settlement activities and file petitions to the High Court of Justice to force the demolition of buildings over the Green Line.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
In the spirit of these embarrassments, some dismissed this week’s Israeli version of these scandals as what those European rages were – journalistic brouhahas and political weeds. They are wrong.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.