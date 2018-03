Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"

Otto Frank

Otto Frank was the father of Anne Frank and Margot Frank. He was the only member of the family to survive the Holocaust and returned home to find that every member of the family had perished. He is the one who decided to publish the diary of Anne Frank, which became one of the most influential books in history.

