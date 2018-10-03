03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Choreographer Galia Fradkin explores the inner lives of Israeli soldiers in her latest work ‘Kadawa.’
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Until now, soldiers released from captivity needed to request recognition; decision will apply to any future cases of captive soldiers.
By YAAKOV KATZ AND RUTH EGLASH
For the past year or two, missiles have come raining down on southern Israel every few months.
By FAYE BITTKER
Owing to years of war and terror, a large percentage of Israel's population
suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. One organization is trying to do something about it and assist those in need.
By MARINA CHOIKHET
Is the recent rash of violent incidents involving Israeli youth indicative of a trend?
By ILENE PRUSHER
New study finds that Intifada-era violence did nothing to affect Israel’s national morale.
By DAVID ROSENBERG / THE MEDIA LINE
Although ISIS no longer poses a threat to them, they still feel less safe, and their current living conditions may exacerbate their symptoms.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
High-anxiety gene could protect against PTSD on battlefield, TAU, IDF and US Army researchers discover.
Study: When a frightening memory is connected with smell, this trigger can be used to reactivate the memory during sleep.
Of the women surveyed following childbirth, study finds that 3.4% suffered from complete PTSD.
A new project led by researchers at Tel Aviv University seeks to identify pre-traumatic patients.
By NOCAMELS TEAM
One of US’s leading experts in pediatric trauma resulting from car crashes, Prof. Winston, had advice for Israel on her 5th trip here.
Review comes after 100s of soldiers being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder had diagnoses reversed.
By REUTERS
New Ben-Gurion University study examined the prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder among firefighters, how they cope.
Health Scan: 'Comfort women' are still suffering from PTSD 60 years after the end of the War.
The search for more knowledge on post-traumatic stress disorder begins with the challenge of improving diagnosis and treatment.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Emotional release or problem solving: How your gender can determine what coping mechanisms are used after a major earthquake.
Haifa researchers, working with rodents, have found that administering cannabis after a traumatic experience prevents development of PTSD symptoms in rat model.
The findings may help explain how post-traumatic stress syndrome and other anxiety disorders develop in some people.
Health Scan: Haifa University psychologists find that parents' stress can impair future offspring.
Possible joint projects include freeze-dry blood technology for battlefield transfusions and diagnostic tool for post-traumatic stress disorder.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Prof. Edna Foa, a leader in treating post-traumatic stress disorder, included in "Time" magazine's prestigious list.
U. of Haifa research shows events enable soldiers whose friends were killed in action to face the pain.
Those with avoidance behavior were more likely to suffer from post-traumatic stress, according to TAU team.
By JUDY SIEGEL
A new book examines how Holocaust trauma can haunt even the grandchildren of survivors.
“Blood is easily photographed, but the soul cannot be captured by a camera lens," head of mental health clinic says.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Oren Or Bittoun gives speeches around the world urging veterans to talk about their experiences.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
“Returned captives paid with their bodies and souls for the security of the state and its existence, and the state has the responsibility to help with their rehabilitation and welfare.”
By LAHAV HARKOV
Every week dostories365 in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post will bring you slices of Israeli life. This week - a story of overcoming trauma and making a difference.
This system could do more harm than good if it makes government deem rocket fire "tolerable."
By EVELYN GORDON
James Gordon talks to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ about his treatment protocol that some call radical, his journeys, and why his methods are now being tested on American troops.
By LAUREN GELFOND FELDINGER
Dr. Harvey Belik and nurse Tammy Dolgin returned recently from an aid mission to quake-stricken Haiti. In a conversation with ‘Metro’ they recall scenes of incredible destruction and chaos and a hugely grateful population.
By CARL HOFFMAN
The residents of the South, especially children, are suffering from the long-term effects of rocket barrages.
By SAM SOKOL
Being female, having a lower socioeconomic status and having elevated levels of PTSD symptoms are related to ISIS anxiety.
David Gerbi, psychoanalyst and first Jew to join Libyan rebels, volunteers at Bengazi hospital to help heal post-traumatic stress disorder.
By LISA PALMIERI-BILLIG, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Defense Ministry appeals board twice rejected infantryman’s claim; court fines Defense Ministry to reimburse soldier for legal fees.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
"There is now a deep fear that no one is listening to these people," says psychologist; 1,000 killed, 17,000 injured in Second Intifada.
By RUTH EGLASH
"It's a very difficult transition to go from being in a dungeon all by yourself to suddenly in a free society," former POW says.
By BEN HARTMAN