Palestinian Authority

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Announcing the controversial move last month, US President Donald Trump said he planned on setting forth architects and planners to design a new facility.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The Taylor Force Act threatens a dramatic cut in aid to the PA if it fails to end its decades-old scheme of compensating families of Palestinians convicted in Israel of murder and terrorism.
US Vice President Pence originally postponed a planned mid-December visit to Israel so he could preside over the vote on a tax overhaul favored by US President Trump.
By JTA
The next step is a vote by all members of the House of Representatives.
A mark-up vote on the Taylor Force Act is expected to pass with broad bipartisan support, clearing the way for full vote on the House floor.
Undercover forces arrested the Hamas-affiliated chairman of the student council at Bir Zeit University on Wednesday.
By ADAM RASGON
At the 1980 Arab League Summit in Amman, Arab States declared they will “sever all ties with states that transfer their embassies to Jerusalem or recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.”
The Palestinian Authority paid terrorists and their families over $347 million in 2017.
By LAHAV HARKOV
In a speech at the United Nations Security Council last week, PA President Mahmoud Abbas called for an international peace conference in mid-2018.
The increase will bring the number of permits to 100,000.
By DAN ZAKEN / GLOBES
Invited by the French, the meeting comes amid frosty ties between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.
By MAX SCHINDLER
The Palestinian Authority holds that Hamas is preventing it from taking responsibility for Gaza, barring it from collecting taxes and taking control of security there.
The bill states that the Security Cabinet will meet each month to decide whether to dock the amount the PA paid terrorists from the tax and tariffs that Israel collects for them.
The report notes that the number of serious violent incidents involving Palestinians in 2017 was lower than in 2016, but that the number of Israeli deaths was similar.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
“The American ambassador’s statements make us wonder about his relationship with the occupation,” he added. “Is he representing America or Israel?”
The two sides agreed to reschedule the meeting to February 19 in Jerusalem because of “scheduling issues.”
Palestinian Authority security forces protected driver before IDF arrived on the scene, the IDF spokeswoman said.
Abbas also urged African states not to establish diplomatic offices in Jerusalem.
"Palestine lost a fighter and a great national figure," Abbas said.
An Israeli parliamentary delegation will meet in Dublin with Palestinian Authority officials.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Spokesman says incident that ended in the death of Palestinian could not have happened without information sharing.
The Palestinian Central Council, which was convened on Sunday and Monday in Ramallah, decided to recommend that the PLO Executive Committee suspend the PLO’s recognition of Israel.
A possible successor for PA President Mahmoud Abbas said democratic institutions and elections are a must.
By FELICE FRIEDSON/THE MEDIA LINE
At least three times in his speech, Abbas voiced support for “popular, peaceful resistance” to Israel’s military rule, eschewing violence.
Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely responded to Friedman with a tweet of her own.
By HERB KEINON
Palestinians question whether Ramallah will follow through on its threats.
By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE
Defense Ministry exposes Palestinian terror price list of how much prisoners get on crime scale.
Palestinian Authority officials dismissed Trump as an unserious peace broker last month after he recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
On Sunday, security forces detained Yousif Sharkawi, who retired at the rank of general from the PA security forces in 2006, near the Palestinian town Al-Eizariya.
PA officials have dismissed Trump as an honest broker after he recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last month
Abbas's request comes after Fatah and Hamas signed an agreement to advance reconciliation in mid-October.
More than 80 Palestinian officials are expected to attend the Central Council meeting which will take place at the president's headquarters in Ramallah.
PA President says Israel only wants to consolidate 'Apartheid regime,' suggests vote would not have happened if not for Trump's failure to condemn settlement building.
Responding to Trump’s moves on Jerusalem, Abbas has said that the Palestinians will no longer work with the US as an interlocutor in the peace process between themselves and Israel.
Palestinian ambassador to Islamabad stood alongside Hafiz Saeed at extremist rally.
By REZAUL H LASKAR/HINDUSTAN TIMES
Majdi al-Khalidi, Abbas's diplomatic affairs adviser, said political and diplomatic measures should be taken to push back against Guatemala's announcement to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem.
Key countries to watch in vote: eastern and central EU countries, non-Muslim African states, India and Mexico. Netanyahu thanks Trump and Haley for 'courageous and uncompromising' stand for Israel.
PA President Mahmoud Abbas has said repeatedly that the US has forfeited its role as a mediator due to President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Is there a way around the US's veto power?
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
“You cannot just keep an open ended thing where Israel can expand at will on our land” PLO Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi said on Sunday.
A decision whether to downgrade the country's embassy in Israel will be made by the ANC this week.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
Widespread protests have also emerged in Muslim majority countries such as Turkey and Lebanon.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
In the potential precedent-setting decision, the court explained that Amit Amos Montin was murdered during the Second Intifada by a minor attacker who himself pointed the finger at the PA.
US President Trump's announcement drew criticism from the Palestinian Authority.
By REUTERS
Over the weekend, a number of US media outlets reported that Trump is going to deliver a speech on Wednesday, in which he will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other armed Palestinian groups are thought to possess very few weapons in the West Bank.
A new Israeli laboratory enables the identification of substances which could benefit terror groups in the Gaza Strip.
By EYTAN HALON
The PA wants to prevent a scenario in which it takes responsibility for Gaza but militant groups can still carry out attacks on Israel.
An American law says the PLO cannot operate a Washington office if it urges the ICC to prosecute Israelis.
US President Donald Trump may order the office shuttered within 90 days.
Maliki pushes back against reports that Saudi Arabia is pressuring Abbas to fall in line with Trump's regional peacemaking blueprint
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The group says that they are "closely monitoring" Israeli activity.
The security official named the PA security official as Ali Qaimiri, who serves as head of the PA Police in the Jerusalem outskirts and holds the rank of colonel.
By ADAM RASGON,UDI SHAHAM
More than 130 countries recognize the “State of Palestine,” but some of the world’s most influential countries, including the US, UK, France and Germany, have not taken such action.
Officials set up a fund to make payments to families that lost their sons in the internecine Palestinian conflict in 2007, in return for publicly renouncing the demand to avenge their deaths.
Despite the recently-struck Palestinian unity deal, Hamas spoke out against Abbas' decision to resume security coordination, saying it "distorts the reputation of the Palestinian people."
A 2017 Kia Picanto compact car, for example, now sells for $20,000 instead of $22,500, and a kilo of beef costs 40 shekels ($11), down from 50 ($15).
In July, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced that security coordination was halted in response to Israel’s placement of metal detectors near the entrances to the Temple Mount.
Bethlehem has the feel of a cosmopolitan city more than some other cities under PA jurisdiction.
By BEN BRESKY
Vote postponed as lawmakers say government bill won’t deduct funds to PA over payments to terrorists.
Erdan said that the PA’s hand in paying terrorists and their families creates an atmosphere of incitement and cultivates “a culture of hate.”
The prime minister called Pence a “great” and “true” friend of Israel.
The policy is truly a revolution in Indo-Israel ties.
Public and private bodies in Israel and the Palestinian Authority are eligible to receive grants for projects if the meet the EU-funded NGO's criteria.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
Politicians from across the political spectrum came out against the United Nations vote.
Following US President Donald Trump's historic recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, PA President Mahmoud Abbas cancelled his meeting with Vice President Mike Pence during Pence's visit.
This comes following an appeal by the residents, who wish to prevent the demolition.
By UDI SHAHAM
Three Israelis were killed in the shooting attack, which took place during the bloody Second Intifada.
Like its American counterpart, the bill would reduce part of Israel's aid to the Palestinian Authority over its payment to terrorists and their families.
The parliament, which boasts 700 members, last met in 2009.
The PA government has only held its weekly cabinet meeting in Gaza a handful of times since Hamas ousted it in 2007 from the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian official says Tawfiq al-Tirawi making allegations for ‘political reasons.'
Abbas, 82, will be returning to the West Bank on Friday after what officials described as "ordinary" checks at a Maryland hospital.
Tawfiq al-Tirawi said the PA security services have no reason to wiretap his phone and have not received legal permission to undertake such a measure.
Over the past several years, violent clashes have frequently broken out in Balata between PA security forces and Palestinians suspected of various crimes.
The report comes amid a diplomatic row between the Palestinians and US President Donald Trump over the latter’s recent changes to American policy on Jerusalem.
“Our central cause is Palestine and we won’t be part of a coalition against anyone,” said Hasan Khreisheh, deputy speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council.
In contrast to Rami Hamdallah’s remarks, Hamas on Saturday asserted in a statement that the PA had “assumed all of its responsibilities in Gaza.”
“We arrived at this lackluster result that does not fulfill your ambitions. We apologize to you.”
Senior official says that if Washington decides to decertify PLO office in D.C., there will be no more contact.
By ADAM RASGON,MICHAEL WILNER
An Egyptian-brokered reconciliation deal last month formally restored Palestinian President Abbas's administrative control of Gaza.
The Palestinian Authority Intelligence Chief last visited Gaza in October.
The Strip has been suffering from major shortages of medications since PA deliveries slowed earlier this year.
When he set out, he estimated that the trip would take him a year, and planned a route passing through Syria, Turkey, Jordan and other European countries.
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
Mahmoud Abbas has not missed an opportunity to wriggle his way out of committing to reaching an agreement with Israel.
By LIOR AKERMAN
It is time to stop coddling Abbas and start treating the institution he heads in a manner befitting its promotion and encouragement of terrorist violence.
By MICHAEL FREUND
The problem for the PLO/PA is that the world has changed fundamentally while they were busy embracing terrorists and getting away with it.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
It is possible to make headway if the PA leadership is willing to be pragmatic and put aside its extreme rhetoric.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Whether Hamas can be choked financially, or toppled by a military intervention, there must be a decisive plan, a well thought and internationally accepted strategy aimed at liberating Gaza.
By KSENIA SVETLOVA
If Palestinians realized that real states require statesmanship, they would have had their state long ago.
By EARL COX
A declaration on Jerusalem is not the be-all and end-all of the peace process.
By TALIA DEKEL-FLEISSIG
Meanwhile, we say “Yes!” to life and the Zionist dream.
By MOSHE DANN
By reversing course on closing the PLO mission, and groveling to the threatening PLO, the State Department made a laughingstock of the US and President Trump.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
