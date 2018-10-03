03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Families who illegally entered contentious building get temporary reprieve from the judges they had called "racist."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Angry politicians threatened to pressure Netanyahu to rescind the decision, which would prevent workers from breaking ground on new housing projects.
The left claims rapid expansion while the right claims a freeze.
Herzog: “Heartwarming” to see how many people still hoped “to see the State of Israel marching in a different direction than the one it is in today.”
By LAHAV HARKOV,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
In the first three months of this year plans were advanced for 499 new units in West Bank settlements.
The secrecy that surrounds such allocations makes it impossible for the Palestinians to oppose them or ask that the land be assigned to them instead, NGO says.
The property sites off of Route 60, between the Gush Etzion junction and Hebron.
Controversial plan to move the National Defense College to the Mount of Olives expected to be approved by Jerusalem municipality.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Plan for controversial military academy accepted by District Committee; activists expect multiple oppositions.
IDF commander made public comments supporting Israeli sovereignty over the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron.
Out of a total of 4,868 tenders, 46% - or 2,248 - units were in West Bank settlements and 54% - 2,620 units - were in east Jerusalem, according to settlement watchdog.
The clip, which is set to the tune of George Harrison’s hit “Got My Mind Set on You,” features a number of prominent figures from Labor, Meretz.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Gal-On accuses Canadian PM of having "his head in the sand" and sounding like "the spokesman for Israel's Foreign Ministry."
Court chastises state for dragging feet on outposts; state has 6 months to raze homes in Givat Assaf, Mizpe Yitzhar and Ma'aleh Rehavam.
Anti-settlement organization says Bayit Yehudi responsible for freeing violent prisoners.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Labor leader says Obama deserves Israel's full support for his efforts on Iran and on the peace process.
By MICHAEL WILNER
NGO states it is happy PM returned to talks, but calls not to approve any new construction to "truly give peace a chance."
Municipality and the Knesset committee meet over infrastructure for potential new housing units in east Jerusalem neighborhood.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Peace Now call on Yair Lapid to remember his roots in effort to persuade him to remove Yesh Atid from Netanyahu's coalition.
American official attends High Court hearing on outposts; Legal Forum for Land of Israel condemns his presence as interference.
State accepts residents' claim that Givat Assaf was purchased; Peace Now: Authorization would break promises to int'l community.
Peace Now says infrastructure deepens Israel’s hold on area that should be part of Palestinian state.
Since 1993 gov’t has wasted NIS 52b. dealing with failed left-wing policies,
says settler umbrella organization.
Peace Now leader says since US president's speech in J'lem he received countless messages, "there has been an awakening."
Settlers to name Karmei Tzur neighborhood after Pollard; neighborhood of modular homes will be called Tzur Yonatan.
Happy Purim! Ashton slams continued expansion of the settlement of Catan; Peace Now warns settlers of Catan are monopolizing area’s resources.
By LAHAV “WHAT SHE’S” LAHAVING
Court injunction prevents further demolitions at Ma’aleh Rehavam after Israeli security forces raid small Gush Etzion community.
NGO: Right-wing bloc has advantage because of low voter turnout in major cities, high rate in settlements.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Peace Now's Oppenheimer points out Election Law forbids use of IDF in a way that looks like the army supports a party.
Settlers, Peace Now attack state decision to evacuate two Jewish families living in a building in Hebron; house to be used for public purpose.
Ignoring int'l pleas to halt project, council approves apartments in W. Bank, triggering start of 60-day period for filing of objections.
Ma'aleh Adumim mayor hands detailed plans to Higher Planning Council of Judea and Samaria for 3,500 apartments in E1.
Kashriel calls on EU envoys to visit controversial tract of land; activist says building in area "fatal heart attack of 2-state solution."
Rights organization condemns as "dangerous provocation," threat to two-state solution.
Peace Now issues report recording 3,046 housing tenders in last decade over the pre-1967 lines; may rise to 6,046 this year.
Attorney Michael Sfard, who represents Peace Now and Yesh Din, argue that the state must legalize the outpost homes or take them down.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND YONAH JEREMY BOB
Oppenheimer and other activists say Labor didn't differentiate itself enough, must call for long-term solutions and criticize Netanyahu.
Israeli official says 1,213 tenders part of decision from last year; PLO's Ashrawi: Israel "committed to annexing Palestinian land."
NGO says it fears the illegal settlements are part of renewed push to resume building outposts; IDF issues demolition orders.
Oppenheimer to bring diplomatic issues to party; Right-wing MKs say announcement reveals Labor as left-wing extremists.
Right-wing politicians press PM to approve report calling for the legalization of unauthorized Jewish West Bank construction.
Attorney-general ordered evacuation of outpost following successful Peace Now petition; residents argue land purchased legally.
By ILENE PRUSHER
High Court of Justice also fines the state NIS 5,000 for not complying with the initial court deadline of August 15.
Peace now opposes delay of court decision on Hebron shop in use by Jewish family; Palestinians forced to abandon it in 2001.
State wants 90-day delay to remove some Migron outpost buildings to allow time to adjudicate the settlers' purchase claim.
Move marks latest step in legalization of three outpost, including Rehelim and Sansana, their conversion into settlements.
Asking donors to contribute at least NIS 400 to help buy up land; Ministerial Committee on Settlements to meet Tuesday.
HJC extends evacuation deadline to August 28; Peace Now: Government obligated to announce intent to evacuate outpost.
Expansion is part of an agreement the gov't reached with 30 families who formerly lived in the Ulpana outpost.
Other report shows a sharp, 38 percent spike in spending on settlements in 2011 after an eight-year decline.
Defense Ministry legalized Givat Salit outpost by making it part of the nearby Mehola settlement, council head says; move marks at least fifth outpost authorized for legalization since Netanyahu took office.
Hagit Ofran, who heads group's Settlement Watch, targeted by hate graffiti for third time: “Hagit (of blessed memory) – You’re Dead!”
Peace Now: No jurist would refer to this political manifesto as a serious report; Right urges implementation of recommendations.
Gov't asks for 7 month delay after it had previously promised that by July 1 it would take down W. Bank outpost’s 25 caravans.
Settler leaders hint they may use force when the government goes through with decision to evacuate Ulpana homes.
Proponents rallied by a protest tent up the street from the Knesset as parliamentarians began to debate outpost bills.
“Please do not destroy our homes," Rivka Nivri, 14, begs of Netanyahu. "Please do not evacuate families and children."
Le militant nouveau est arrivé ? Dans les rangs du Meretz ou d’Avoda, l’heure est au changement
By AVI SABBAH
Latest data shows females a minority in engineering, mathematics and physics.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
In essence, the current situation in Syria is a premonition, a reliably portentous omen of what might still await in “Palestine.”
By LOUIS RENÉ BERES
Ya’alon, Danon may be in Defense Ministry, but keys to West Bank building still lie in Netanyahu’s hands.
The Philangist massacre in Israeli-controlled Palestinian refugee camps brought 400,000 protesters to the streets.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Residents are fighting new construction in central Ma’aleh Adumim.
By SAM SOKOL
The international community sees a move such as this one as a serious obstacle to peace.
"The Knesset can not stand idly by in the face of such abhorrent injustice," the Knesset Land of Israel Caucus said in a harsh statement issued immediately after the ruling.
Dozens of Peace Now members and MKs marched to demand the evacuation of the disputed Beit HaMachpela.
Visitors, mostly from the US, come to learn from the IDF's experienced trainers how to deal with potential terror threats.
By REUTERS
“There has not been, nor will there will be, a better government for settlements than ours,” Netanyahu said.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,GIL HOFFMAN
Liberman: No government has done more for the settlement enterprise.
The protesters, led by several MK's from the Israel's Meretz party vehemently disagreed with the decision and called it "unacceptable."
Although Germany is one of Israel’s closest European allies, Netanyahu canceled his meeting with Gabriel, that had been set for Tuesday, to protest the NGO meeting.
The Housing Ministry approved tenders for 723 of the homes, including 552 in the Givat Ze’ev settlement, 90 in Ma’aleh Adumim, 78 in Alfei Menashe and 3 in Ariel.
When Biden came in 2010, Peace Now revealed that a building project in Jerusalem's Ramat Shlomo neighborhood had been advanced, leading to the administration accusing Netanyahu of "humiliating" VP.
Last year, construction began on 265 homes in West Bank outposts. Out of those, 32 were built on private Palestinian property.
Last year, construction began on 265 homes in West Bank outposts. Out of those, 32 were built on private Palestinian property in the outposts.
Netanyahu discovered by the time he headed back on Thursday that even with all his considerable rhetorical skills, he was unable to control the message.
By HERB KEINON
The rally attracted fewer people than the number who attended a demonstration showing solidarity with the people of Southern Israel.
"Huge amount of effort goes into protecting Jews," Board of Deputies head says of Community Security Trust.
The Stern Group’s bravest acts – or its most dastardly ones – were carried out after its leader was shot in February 1942.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
According to indictment, defendant wrote "death to Arabs" on cars, called police who arrested him a "Nazi."
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Daughter of Emil Grunzweig says state culpable for death of father by extremist who threw a grenade at Peace Now rally in 1983.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND GREER FAY CASHMAN
Peres: Memory of Emil Grunzweig's assassination has not faded; Meretz: Left still faces incitement, delegitimization.
New grants toward buying land are now available in 667 Israeli communities, including 87 West Bank settlements.
Police: There's "solid evidence" on suspect in vandalism of Peace Now activist's home; 2nd man nabbed for vandalizing cars.
The truth behind the Givat Hamatos scandal is that it was produced by the left-wing group Peace Now.
Any Israeli who reads the newspapers has at least a rough idea of what’s going on in Hebron, yet somehow seeing it firsthand is a hugely different experience.
By BARRY LEFF
For decades, the Right has been looking for someone to lead the country in a different direction. Economy Minister Naftali Bennett might just be that guy.
By DAN ILLOUZ
For weeks now, Finance Minister Yair Lapid has come under fire for the anticipated tax hikes.
By JONATHAN ROSEN
If Obama had given that speech to a group of Palestinian Arab students in Ramallah, what kind of a reception do you think he would have gotten?
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Guest Columnist: The Palestinians and the Israelis are both entitled to put forward claims to what is disputed territory, and the conflicting claims are to be resolved by negotiations.
By KENNETH LEVIN
Migron residents will be tossed from their homes because AG Yehuda Weinstein and associates believe they are above the law.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
What happens today in Migron could very well happen tomorrow in Jerusalem,
Tel Aviv or Beersheba.
By MICHAEL FREUND
Jews are called the “people of the book” because they love books in general, especially history books.
By MICHAEL WIDLANSKI
An official government decision to adopt the Levy Report will require a significant struggle to change the rules of the game.
By TZIPI HOTOVELY
Over 200 persons from both sides of the Green Line convened at Jerusalem’s Leonardo Hotel and were presented with material.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
News on TA Museum director candidates.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN