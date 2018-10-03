03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Mylan rejected Teva's $41 billion bid earlier this week.
By GLOBES,NIV ELIS
Teva developing more than 70 innovative drugs
By GLOBES CORRESPONDENT
For a long time, market rumors have persisted that Yanai was on his way out.
By SHIRI HABIB-VALDHORN/GLOBES
Yanai will be replaced by Dr. Jeremy Levin, a former senior executive at Bristol-Myers Squibb.
By GLOBES
Ethics @ Work: Three news books provide evidence that many psychiatric drugs are over-prescribed, and many illness are over-diagnosed.
By ASHER MEIR
Tomer Fefer, previously manager of biotech firm Genzyme, has taken the lead at Bayer Health Care.
By NADAV SHEMER
Company's share price plunged after Biogen reported data from its oral multiple sclerosis drug, BG-12, a rival to Laquinimod.
By HILLEL KOREN AND SHIRI HABIB-VALDHORN
'Wall Street Journal' say US Government Accountability Office set to release report suggesting bias.
By YAEL GRUNTMAN
In an exclusive interview, Teva CEO Shlomo Yanai talks to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ about his company’s plans to expand into the emerging global generics market.
By SHARON WROBEL
Teva employs some 6,860 Israeli employees.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Mylan NV received the green light to produce a copycat version of Teva’s blockbuster drug, Copaxone, which is already on its way to American patients.
Kare Shultz, currently at Danish Lundbeck, will be tasked with steering the Israeli-based company out of its recent hardships.
The Israeli pharmaceutical company opened 17.5% lower in Tel Aviv this morning after losing 17.8% on Thursday.
The company confirmed the new layoffs on Thursday afternoon, after releasing a disappointing second quarter earnings report earlier in the day.
By SHARON UDASIN
The approval makes Israel one of the first countries to implement it.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Teva CEO says acquisition delivers on strategy of increasing presence in key emerging markets.
Sami Miaari says that “the big drug pharmaceutical companies are not hiring Arabs.”
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Constable David Hopkinson said the deaths are ''suspicious'' and being treated as such.
By REUTERS
Approximately 20 percent to 25 percent of patients with hereditary breast cancers and up to 10 percent of patients with any type of breast cancer have a BRCA mutation.
By JTA
Channel 10 probe on ‘pay for play’ shakes health system.
NIS 40m. to include children up to 16 in Health Ministry’s basic dental care program
“There is no reason why a visit to the hospital be connected to unnecessary charges for parking.”
The web site will make it easier for patients to seek out trials on new medications, procedures and devices, as well as allowing researchers to find participants more easily.
Mylan had unanimously rejected Tea’s bid to acquire it for roughly $41 billion earlier in the week.
By NIV ELIS,GLOBES
Proposal approved to fine pharmaceutical companies for failing to provide package information in Arabic and Russian.
Pharma-Israel: “serious shortage” of drugs expected when new Arabic and Russian language requirements take effect next month.
Juice’s pharmaceutical prowess stems from its ability to inhibit enzymes in the intestine that break down certain drugs.
By UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO MEDICAL CENTER
Health service made to supply deteriorating patient with medication that could help him, even before an appeals committee reviews his case.
Outside the meeting, thousands of soon-to-be laid-off Teva employees demonstrated with their families.
Largest pharmaceutical company in Asia is now looking to fund promising seed companies that fit in with its strategic vision through its Silicon Valley-based venture fund.
By NIV ELIS
Israelis aren't overly excited to work with Indian partners, but the big money from some of the giant corporations compensated for the lack of affection.
By SARAH LEIBOVITZ-DAR
The media ban still prevents publication of the name of the company, which is the Israeli branch of a major Swiss pharmaceuticals and bio-technology corporation with branches in 29 countries.
By BEN HARTMAN
A new study by Jerusalem’s Taub Center found large differences in salaries between Jewish female pharmacists and their Arab-Israeli counterparts, apparently due to differences in seniority.
In the battle of the giants it is Israel’s Teva that is the heavyweight, and the American company, the lightweight.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
“Suddenly he wakes up in the morning, feels he is a giant world class company, and starts walking.”
Microwave ovens heat and cook food using microwaves, which are non-ionizing waves like radiowaves.
Aiming to protect their customers through every stage of life, sisters Sigal Bar-On and Nurit Harel of Fischer Pharmaceuticals uphold the company’s passion for philanthropy and social responsibility.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Exclusive: Drugmakers and authorities fight constant battle to keep stolen medicines off the market.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
The 30-year journey from mass layoffs at socialist behemoth Koor to mass layoffs at capitalist flagship Teva is part of a global need for a new economic idea.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL