Stock market

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The stock market mania in China discussed in last week’s column is still in full force.
By PINCHAS LANDAU
"There’s nothing wrong with testing and questioning authority and tinkering with a business idea or model to get the most out of it."
By ISSAMAR GINZBERG
‘I wish that Israelis had the same culture of stock-market investing, especially from a young age, as Americans have’
By AARON KATSMAN
It’s our short-term memory that skews our perception.
If the violent swings are too much for you, here are three investing tips that may help you remain sane during market downturns.
The fact that profits are eroding while stock prices rise – so that valuations are at historically high levels – doesn’t make any difference in a zombie market that runs on government-provided liquidity.
‘Unfortunately, far too many millennials
trying to cope with these economic conditions
have low levels of financial literacy and are
wrestling with concerns about their debt’
For many investors, investing in local Israeli stocks is one alternative way of gaining exposure to the Israeli economy.
The constant struggle of major smartphone developers to stay on top and underdogs to get on top.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
“I can’t predict the future, and I don’t have respect for people
who try to”. – Jackie Mason
There is little debate about equities in 2014. But the same can hardly be said for bonds.
A TASE spokeswoman says the error occurred during a major transaction involving the exchange company, Israel Corporation.
By NIV ELIS
By AVIV LEVY AND GLOBES CORRESPONDENT
The equity market has apparently finally realized that it cannot continue forever upwards if bond prices keep going down.
Elbit Systems was boosted by its second quarter financials, and Teva rose on the day's biggest turnover.
By AVIV LEVY AND GLOBES' CORRESPONDENT
Creating your asset allocation – stocks, bonds, cash in your portfolio – is the most important task you can do as an investor.
As the financial crisis worsens, the dysfunctionality of markets will intensify. Many markets will shrivel or be closed down by regulation.
As we have seen so many times in the past, once the market bottoms out, it tends to roar back very strongly, and if you miss that big jump, it will take you a long time to recover from the damage.
Taking the time to review your investment mistakes of the last year may help you become an improved investor.
US Federal Reserve says economic growth weaker than expected but announcement on interest rates sparks stock market rebound.
By REUTERS
US president says "we've always been, always will be a triple-A country" in response to debt downgrade; S&P reiterates Israel's A bond rating.
By REUTERS AND GLOBES
With low returns on conventional investment strategies, the portfolio managers who took part in a panel at the Globes Israel Business Conference are investing more overseas and in nonfinancial assets.
By RON STEIN
To 1,208.54, biggest gain since April 14 as Tel Aviv Sunday trading closes.
By RONIT GOODMAN
Illegal trades suspected.
BY SHARON WROBEL
El Al's stock has dropped 52% over the last year.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Stock price lowest since 2000
Neither Mobileye nor Santa Clara, California-based Intel was accused of wrongdoing.
Marketers of binary options "grow, accelerate and inflame antisemitism against all Jews and especially against Israelis," says Israel Securities Authority Chairman.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Any investor in emerging markets is ‘getting exposure to stocks in hostile countries,’ Steven Schoenfeld, founder of BlueStar Indexes, tells ‘Post’
By MICHAEL ZEFF
Over the years Israel has gained a disproportionate presence in the global financial market.
The exchange will publish information on public holdings on December 31, 2016, followed by a list of conditions for inclusion in the new indexes on January 12.
Several other indexes will be updated as well, and three new ones will be added to the mix.
In 2014, which was itself a poor year, five IPOs raised NIS 1.4 billion.
By AVIV LEVY/GLOBES
"I doubt if any such character was present when the Fed’s Open Market Committee voted unanimously to raise the American central bank’s interest rates for the first time in a decade."
The Russian-built satellite accounted for one third of Spacecom's revenue.
By ADI BEN-ISRAEL/GLOBES
The new regulations, if approved, would apply to corporations with revenues below NIS 300 million a year.
Some 40 companies quit trading in 2014, according to the report, leaving 469 publicly traded companies.
“To me this is the ultimate solution. It combines Torah life with work and family perfectly,” says one of the stock traders.
Bitcoin – a digital payment method – has taken off in the past few months.
A l’occasion de la Semaine internationale du diamant, organisée à Ramat Gan mi-février, plongée dans le microcosme d’une industrie florissante
By JOSEPHA BOUGNON
The TA-35 and the TA-125 – the indexes with the most highly capitalized companies on the stock exchange – were up 0.52% and 0.66%, respectively, as of closing.
“Volatility on the US stock exchange brings us volatility here, and it could make a financial impact in the Israeli market through corporate bonds.”
Based in the West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestine Exchange’s new trading engine will run on the Nasdaq’s financial framework.
Wall Street indexes closed off the lows of the day but the Dow and S&P 500 both fell more than 4.0 percent, posting their biggest daily percentage drops since August 2011.
US officials say there is no indication that the two incidents are related.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Shaul Elovitch investigated for suspicions of violations of the securities law.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The main share indices were rising thanks to big companies taking on debt and wasting that money buying their own overpriced shares.
I can’t tell you how often I have met Americans who relocated, neglected their finances and are now paying the price.
Paying for plastic bags
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
You are what you eat, the old saying goes. Not exactly. Perhaps more accurate: You are what you discussed when you ate with your folks.
By HERB KEINON
We are a rich society, and as the saying of our sages goes, one who has lots of possessions has many worries.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
The Israeli economy is growing at a slower-than-expected pace, according to figures report the Central Bureau of Statistics issued last week.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
For Israel to have the support of Israel Bonds – a dedicated, independent financial pipeline – is without a doubt an invaluable and strategic national resource.
By ISRAEL TAPOOHI