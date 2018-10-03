Syrian Civil War

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Islamic State was effectively defeated last year, but Washington says its troops are prepared to stay to make sure the Islamist militant group cannot return.
By REUTERS
The accusation is part of rising tensions between Moscow and Washington over America's involvement in the Syrian Civil War.
Retired Chief of General Staff Dan Halutz wants to let Syria's strongman clear the neighborhood of Jihadists.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Air raid sirens sounded in the Golan Heights and upper Galilee, warning residents of potential rocket strikes.
Visiting in Israel, Kamal Laboani says US must stick by its' Syrian allies.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Israeli jets destroyed Assad regime SA-5 anti-aircraft battery after it fired on Israeli reconnaissance planes.
"Whoever wants peace must prepare for war, and I hope that our enemies on the other side will think carefully about every step taken against the State of Israel," says Defense Minister Liberman.
According to a US Embassy statement, some 3,500 Syrian wounded have been treated in Israeli hospitals, including more than 1,000 at Ziv Hospital.
By HERB KEINON
Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman had stern words for Syria after spillover from the Syrian Civil war landed in Israeli territory for the fifth time in one week.
According to the IDF, the Air Force struck the source of the projectile and was “acting proportionally to prevent any deterioration.”
The IDF spokesman said that the IDF targeted the Syrian military position that fired the mortar.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The son was able to walk across the Syrian border into Turkey and finally settled in Ukraine.
Deputy minister recalls fortune of being alive during State of Israel's existence.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Dr. Alejandro Roisentul is the head of the Maxillofacial Surgery Unit of Ziv Medical Center, a hospital located in Safed, in northern Israel, about 40 miles from the Syrian border.
By JTA
According to government statistics there has been no rise in antisemitic crimes since more than a million asylum seekers arrived in the country since the beginning of the refugee crisis in 2015.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
As the US was distracted by Trump’s tweets and self-doubt, authoritarian regimes in the Middle East were on the march this year.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Hungarian FM: "Politics has raped European law and values."
The concern for Israel is that one day the stalemate on the Golan will change.
The IDF identified five projectiles launched towards Israel from Syria.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,HAGAY HACOHEN
The Trump administration, like the Obama administration, has pressured Israel to make concessions to the Palestinians.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The Israeli leader is standing up to the Russian president.
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein talks to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about Syria, Iran, captives in Gaza.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Trade and bilateral agreements signed on “friendly and constructive” visit.
The ‘Greater Syria’ vision that guided Assad the elder is making way for a ‘Smaller Syria’ ploy in the service of an imperial Iran.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The conflict has become so personal that we have lost track of what it is really about.
By MEDIA LINE
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group says 800 civilians have been killed by government bombing and shelling.
“They can pressure Turkey but they for some reasons are reluctant.”
The chances for a deepening crisis in Afrin are growing.
Russian officials downplayed the casualties.
The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS), a charity which supports hospitals in Syria, said its doctors in Idlib reported 11 patients 'with symptoms indicative to usage of chlorine.'
'Whatever happens we will not enter Sochi. We informed the Russians of our conditions that they should remove all the logos and flags representing the Syrian government.'
The Israeli envoy claimed that the Islamic republic currently has more than "3,000 of its own Iranian Revolutionary Guard" in Syria.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
The force, whose inaugural class is currently being trained, will be deployed at the borders of the area controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the Syrian forces had 'opened a loophole' that led them into the base.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosion targeted the headquarters of a minor rebel faction in Idlib.
Backed by Russian strikes, government forces have escalated military operations against Eastern Ghouta in recent months.
Syrian Preisdent Assad now appears militarily unassailable, but relies heavily on his allies Russia and Iran, as well as regional militias backed by Iran.
"Allah Akbar" call rescuers as they free young boy from collapsed building.
Social Media in Farsi and Arabic reported that the protesters are shouting the slogan not Gaza, Not Lebanon, my soul for Iran.'
By REUTERS,YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says US is shifting to stabilizing eastern Syria, which will mean more diplomats and contractors.
Exploring how social media is transforming war.
Journalist and ‘Jerusalem Post’ columnist Jonathan Spyer sits down with the ‘Magazine’ to share his stories from years of reporting in war-torn Syria and Iraq.
By TERRANCE MINTNER
Video posted on a social media website on Sunday appeared to show thick smoke rising from locations in Harasta in Eastern Ghouta during what was said to be an air strike.
Hezbollah has emerged as a big winner in the turmoil that has swept the Arab world since the uprisings of 2011 that toppled governments in several countries.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Iranian and Turkish presidents had agreed to support a Russian proposal for a "Syrian people's congress."
Since Russia joined the war on behalf of Bashar Assad's government three years ago, Damascus has recaptured all of Syria's major cities from anti-Assad rebels.
Kurdish fighters and their allies celebrate in Raqqa as the US-led coalition’s allies defeat ISIS and wonder what comes next in eastern Syria.
The stadium is the last major position held by Islamic State after four months of battle in Raqqa and the departure of some of its fighters under a deal on Sunday, leaving only foreign jihadists.
It is not clear how many militants remain in the city, where Syrian Democratic Forces have hemmed them into a small enclave.
US-backed forces are making the final push to liberate the jihadist group's central base of operations.
By OWEN HOLDAWAY/THE MEDIA LINE
As Turkish forces prepare to invade the Syrian province of Idlib, the problems they face may become exacerbated.
Bana Alabed's memoir 'Dear World' gives an account of the Syrian Civil War through the eyes of a child.
By HEBA KANSO / REUTERS
President Trump met King Abdullah II to discuss Iran's destabilizing influence in the conflict-addled country.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah made a momentous public appearance to announce that the battle against ISIS has been won, stating clearly that he is receiving full backing from Tehran.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said they had made further gains against IS a day after announcing an operation to capture northern and eastern parts of Deir al-Zor province.
Amman was further displeased by Wells' handling of a crisis over a Jordanian pilot who was abducted by Islamic State after his plane went down in Syria.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Iraqi politicians condemn agreement allowing ISIS fighters to leave besieged Qalamoun.
Calls for refugees to return come as the Syrian government shores up its rule over the main urban centers and ceasefire deals have eased fighting with rebels in parts of western Syria.
As US-backed forces make advances against the Islamic State, concern mounts over the possibility of another humanitarian catastrophe in Syria.
This has been the largest construction project for the city since the Syrian civil war broke out more than six years ago.
The Syrian Observatory said on Friday around 70 rockets had fallen in 24 hours on Eastern Ghouta in the heaviest bombing since the de-escalation zone was declared.
Idlib province, the only Syrian province that is entirely under rebel control, has been a major target of Russian and Syrian aerial strikes that caused hundreds of civilians casualties.
Israel cannot expect Russia to act against Iran in Syria, says former US ambassador Robert Ford.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Advances on the ground put Iran-backed group on collision course with Islamic State forces.
The operation would put many Syrian refugees in danger.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responds to comments by Netanyahu, who said Israel was "utterly opposed" to the arrangement as it perpetuated Iran's presence in Syria.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Sources continue to dispute the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi - but what does ISIS do now without his leadership?
Hassan Nassrallah, leader of the Shi'ite terror organization, came forward to speak about the most recent development in Syria.
A debate on Lebanese television turned into a fist fight when one guest refused to extend his condolences to the other, whose cousin was beheaded by ISIS.
Israel is working to prevent a Shi’ite corridor in the region, while building links with Sunni Arab states.
Talks to focus on four key areas -- credible non-sectarian transitional government, future constitution, free elections within 18 months and a united war against terrorism.
The ceasefire is due to start on Sunday and was announced following Trump's meeting with Putin at the G20 summit in Hamburg.
The army general command said that it was being done to support "reconciliation efforts" in the second unilateral ceasefire in the last two weeks.
The release of the new notes was delayed "due to the circumstances of the war and exchange rate fluctuations."
The raids were part of a major security sweep by the Lebanese army in an area that has been a flashpoint for violent spillover from the Syria crisis.
How the US navigates a complex war that involves Russia, Iran, Turkey, the Syrian regime, rebels and US Kurdish allies.
There should be no illusions that the trouble on the Golan border will recede any time soon.
By BEN LYNFIELD
The alleged secret conversations were held in an attempt to find out the whereabouts of missing journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared in Syria while on assignment in 2012.
By JOY BERNARD
Israel has reportedly been discreetly supporting Syrian rebel groups for years in order to protect its northern border from the war raging in Syria.
The US military said it downed the Syrian jet over Raqqa in a rare incident that marks a flareup in the war-wrought country.
UNHCR estimates it faces a $1 billion funding gap this year and urgently needs hundreds of millions for Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan.
His father expressed surprising feelings about the media's use of his son.
By ARIANE MANDELL
In lightning offensive, Iraqi forces carve out strategic corridor from Baghdad to Syria.
Hendi spent 40 days in prison before escaping Syria and making his way to the United States.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
ISIS combatants raided the village of Jizrat al-Boushams, northwest of Deir al-Zor city, according to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Jonathan Spyer reports from a regime sponsored tour of war-torn Syria and finds rampant antisemitism and empty rhetoric that fails to disguise the dictator’s flimsy grip on power.
By JONATHAN SPYER
US accused the Syrian regime of using a crematorium to dispose of bodies to cover up extent of mass murders.
The US State Department declassified aerial photographs of the facility on Monday and the US has also said that "we now believe that the Syrian regime has installed a crematorium."
'I don't really care if the client dies as long as I got what I wanted. It's not my problem what happens next as long as the client gets paid,' says organ trafficker Abu Jaafar in Beirut.
By THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION
UK politicians have urged the Home Office to review Asma Assad's status as a citizen following social media support for her husband.
A step-by-step guide to the recent escalations up north.
By REUVEN BEN-SHALOM
The tents are rotted from the sun and are not fireproof. Just a few days ago in mid-December, 20 tents burned to the ground.
By KHALAF DAKHEEL
Hezbollah’s television and video production is its extensive use of new media and information technologies, including a major Internet presence.
By COLIN P. CLARKE
If the Trump administration is truly committed to countering Iranian influence in the Middle East, it has done a shoddy job thus far.
By ADAM LAMMON
Israel has long warned about the strong footprint left by the Iranians in Syria and neighboring Iraq.
By JOSHUA S. BLOCK