03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

Syrian Civil War

The Syrian Civil War started back in the first quarter of 2011. Nationwide protests arose against the regime of President Bashar al-Assad. His forces retaliated by violently cracking down against those who protested. It soon turned into a military conflict with the formation of the Free Syrian Army. By 2013, Hezbollah had entered the fray in support of the Free Syrian Army. The conflict has been raging for over four years now and no end is in sight.

